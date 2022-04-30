Emma DiGiovine, Jesse Watters’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Emma DiGiovine is a former model married to Fox News host Jesse Watters. The couple has been together since at least 2017 and they tied the knot in 2019.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. DiGiovine Is a Former Ballet Dancer & Fitness Model From New Jersey

DiGiovine was born in 1991 and raised in New Jersey. She appears to have deleted her LinkedIn account but according to archived content on InstantCheckmate from her page, she attended the Academy of Saint Elizabeth in Morristown, an all-girls high school.

DiGiovine has shared on Instagram that she started dancing from a young age and performed ballet for many years. She posted in December 2020, “I was a dancer at @njballet for well over ten years, starting at the age of just five years old. By age fifteen, I was a member of the Junior Company. Throughout my years at the school, I got to dance in many different roles in the Nutcracker and in an array of other ballets.”

In a blog post for Elite Daily in 2016, DiGiovine explained that her mother had been a successful ballerina and introduced her to dance. She wrote, “Throughout middle school and high school, I took ballet classes six days a week at a prestigious studio in Manhattan. When I was 15, I performed at the Metropolitan Opera House in NYC with the American Ballet Theatre.”

In her adult years, DiGiovine went on to become a fitness model, as she noted on her professional website. She worked for MSA Models from 2012 to 2014, according to IMDB.

DiGiovine was a college student during her modeling days. According to information from her since-deactivated LinkedIn account, she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Fairfield University.

2. She Was Working on Watters’ Show When They Started Dating & He Was Still Married at the Time

DiGiovine started working at Fox News in 2015, according to archived information from her LinkedIn account. She was a production assistant for now-former Fox News host John Stossel from 2015 to 2016 before becoming an associate producer for “Watters’ World.”

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, she also worked for “The Five.” Watters was named as co-host of “The Five” in April 2017, and started hosting “Watters’ World” in January 2017, according to his Fox News bio.

After DiGiovine and Watters started dating, he reported the relationship to human resources. A Fox News spokesperson released a statement, which was published by the Philadelphia Inquirer:

Within 24 hours of Jesse Watters voluntarily reporting to the Chief of Human Resources in November 2017 that he was in a consensual relationship with a woman on his staff, management met with both parties and a decision was made for the woman to be transferred to work on another program on the network where she currently remains.

The newspaper reported DiGiovine was moved to “The Ingraham Angle.”

Watters was still married to first wife Noelle Inguagiato when he started dating DiGiovine. He and Inguagiato had tied the knot in 2009 and had twin daughters. Inguagiato and Watters got divorced in March 2019, as Heavy previously reported.

3. DiGiovine & Watters Have 1 Son & She Appears to Have a Good Relationship With Her 2 Stepdaughters

DiGiovine and Watters got married in December 2019, about 9 months after his divorce from Inguagiato was finalized. DiGiovine posted on Instagram on December 30, 2020, “Married the love of my life one year ago today. And what a year it’s been💕I love you forever @jessewatters and can’t wait for our next chapter.”

DiGiovine was referring to her and Watters’ first child together. They welcomed son Jesse Bailey Watters Jr. in April 2021 and shared the news on Instagram.

DiGiovine is also a stepmother to Watters’ twin daughters, Ellie and Sophie. She appears to have a good relationship with the young girls; she posted a photo with them in September 2019 and wrote, “Love these sweet little bunnies.” The girls also attended their little brother’s baptism in 2021, as DiGiovine shared on Instagram.

4. Watters’ Said He Deflated DiGiovine’s Tires to Get Close to Her Before Claiming He’d Been Joking

Jesse Watters jokes about how he courted a woman 14 years his junior. He let the air out of her tires so he could offer her a ride home. He leaves out that he was married at the time. This is some stalker nonsense. She also worked for him. It's a Fox News love story pic.twitter.com/ge9zZ2vMMH — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) April 16, 2022

During an episode of “The Five” in April 2022, Watters shared that before he and DiGiovine started dating, he got her attention by deflating her tires, as Heavy previously reported.

Watters told his co-hosts, “You know when I was trying to get Emma to date me, first thing I did, I let the air out of her tires. She couldn’t go anywhere. She needed a lift, I said, ‘Hey you need a lift?’ She hopped right in the car.” Co-host Greg Gutfeld commented, “You’re basically the Zodiac killer.”

The clip went viral on social media. The Twitter account “Decoding Fox News” shared the clip here.

Watters’ story attracted a lot of negative attention, with many people commenting they found Watters’ actions “creepy.”

A couple of weeks later, Watters addressed the story again on “The Five.” He claimed “that was a joke” and “I never deflated anyone’s tires,” as People reported.

5. DiGiovine Now Runs a Members-Only Lifestyle Website

DiGiovine launched her lifestyle website in 2022. She wrote on the “about me” page that she was inspired to start the website after sharing workouts on Instagram Live during the pandemic. “People really enjoyed it and wanted to learn more about me.” DiGiovine added that her site “takes you inside my life and offers you unique insight into how I live it.”

DiGiovine says the website is focused on sharing “hair, skincare and makeup tutorials; health and diet tips; fitness tips; how to shop; book reviews; fashion advice; recipes and cooking videos; interviews with my husband Jesse and other important people in my life and so much more.”

The content is for subscribers only. It’s unclear how much she charges for the blog content.

