Elena Moussa, Greg Gutfeld’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Elena Moussa is a Russian-born fashion stylist and the wife of Fox News anchor Greg Gutfeld. He hosts a nightly show called Gutfeld! and is also a co-host on The Five.

Moussa and Gutfeld have been married since 2004. They do not have children together but Moussa has posted several photos of her niece over the years on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Moussa Is a Fashion Stylist & She Is Credited in Magazines Around the World

Moussa works on photoshoots as a fashion stylist. Her Instagram includes photos from projects that she worked on. For example, in January 2019, Venice Magazine credited Moussa as the stylist for an editorial piece about incorporating bright colors into a winter wardrobe. Moussa shared photos from the shoot to her Instagram account and praised the model, Eva Minaeva, as a “very cool girl.”

In September 2015, Moussa shared a picture from a photoshoot she did with the Russian fashion magazine Numéro. Moussa styled the model and noted that she was “in love” with the coat she had selected for the photo. The photographer on the project was Kat Irlin, who like Moussa, is a Russian native according to her website.

According to Moussa’s profile on the Le Book website, Moussa’s stylings have been printed in magazine around the world. She styled the cover look for an August 2015 edition of L’Officiel Azerbaijan in the Middle East. She also styled a cover for the Paris version of the magazine in 2014, according to her Instagram account.

Also in 2015, Moussa styled a look for an editorial in the South China Morning Post Magazine. The piece was called “Rustic Femininity.”

In 2014, Moussa styled the looks for this editorial in Harper’s Bazaar Mexico.

2. Moussa Met Gutfeld When She Was Working as a Photo Editor for Maxim Russia & They Got Married After Only 5 Months of Dating

Moussa worked as a runway model in Russia early in her professional career, according to a Page Six column cited by the Daily Beast.

By 2004, she was working as a photo editor for Maxim magazine’s Russian edition. Gutfeld joined the Maxim brand as the editor-in-chief of the U.K. edition. Gutfeld told the Daily Beast he met Moussa at a Maxim conference. The company had gathered editors from about 30 Maxim editions for the event in Portugal.

Moussa was staying in the hotel room next door. He explained to the Daily Beast, “When I saw her, I said to the editor of Maxim Russia, ‘Who is this woman?’ And I foolishly hit on her for three days.” He said Moussa was initially “pretty cold” toward him but when he eventually asked her on a date, she accepted.

The Sun reports Gutfeld and Moussa got married in late 2004 after officially dating for about five months. The New York Times reported it was a small civil ceremony in New York City. They lived in London until Gutfeld’s Maxim contract expired in 2006.

3. Moussa Went Back to School in 2015 to Study Fashion at the Parsons School of Design

Moussa enrolled at the Parsons School of Design in New York City in 2015. Parsons is one of the five colleges that make up The New School. Moussa studied fashion and apparel design, according to her LinkedIn account.

Moussa’s profile on the Parsons website showcases a colorful collection of turbans that she designed and created. The page explains that Moussa’s design process “explores the relationship between fabric and paper. Fabric here behaves similarly to paper in both its folds and shapes, creating clothing and headpieces that appear identical. The colors of the turbans emphasize the texture of the pieces.” Moussa also shared photos of the turbans on Instagram.

Moussa’s Instagram account includes several photos in which she tagged Parsons as the location. The photos include snapshots with classmates and her design ideas. In a post from February 2017, Moussa appeared to poke fun at herself when she shared a picture of a dress and joked that it needed to be at least five inches longer.

Moussa graduated on May 19, 2017. She shared a video of herself and two classmates tossing their hats into the air while wearing red graduation robes. The Parsons graduation ceremony took place at the Arthur Ashe tennis stadium in Queens.

4. Moussa Was Born in Russia & Worked as a Runway Model

Moussa was born in Russia in March 1982, according to Heightline. She also spent part of her childhood in London.

As the Daily Beast reported, Moussa became a runway model. Her height likely helped her to gain attention from designers. She is 5 feet 10 inches tall, meaning she towers over her husband. Gutfeld is reported to be 5’5″ tall.

It’s unclear how long Moussa worked exclusively as a professional model. But based on her Instagram account, she kept modeling after becoming a Maxim photo editor and working on shoots as a stylist. A photo she posted to Instagram in October 2012 suggests she was still working as a model at the time. In the photo, Moussa is sitting against a black backdrop while two people were fixing her skirt.

In May 2015, Moussa may have modeled for fashion designer Stella McCartney. Moussa was photographed in the Sartorialist fashion blog wearing glasses by McCartney. Moussa shared the photo on Instagram.

5. Moussa Owned a Women’s Clothing Business in Moscow With Her Sister

Moussa used to own a women’s clothing company in Moscow. The store was called the Moussa Project and she owned it with her sister, Victoria, according to S7 Airlines.

The Russian Fashion Blog spotlighted the store in 2013 as a destination to check out when shopping in Moscow: “Founded by Elena and Victoria Moussa, the Moussa Project is in effect a conceptual showroom, where customers can rent clothes and accessories for a fraction of their retail price and, if they choose to, buy items later.”

A quick Google search shows that the Moussa Project is permanently closed. The last time Moussa posted about it on Instagram was in July 2016, when she shared that she was in Moscow.

