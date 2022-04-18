WATCH: Jesse Watters Says He Let Air Out of Woman’s Tires to Date Her

During a segment on Fox News‘ “The Five,” host Jesse Watters said that he let the air out of another employee’s tires in order to get her to ride in his car and then later date him. He and the employee are now married, but the other hosts of “The Five” appeared surprised and shocked by Watters’ admission. One asked if he had done this before, and he didn’t directly answer the question. You can watch the video below.

Watters Said ‘The First Thing I Did Was Let the Air Out of Her Tires’

The Twitter account “Decoding Fox News” shared the video on April 16. As of the time of this story’s publication, it has more than 500,000 views. You can watch the video where Watters tells the story — and then see the other hosts’ reactions — below.

Jesse Watters jokes about how he courted a woman 14 years his junior. He let the air out of her tires so he could offer her a ride home. He leaves out that he was married at the time. This is some stalker nonsense. She also worked for him. It's a Fox News love story pic.twitter.com/ge9zZ2vMMH — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) April 16, 2022

Watters told the story while he was on an episode of Fox News’ “The Five.” He was describing how he first got the attention of his current wife, Emma DiGiovine.

At the time, DiGiovine was a producer who worked on his show, Yahoo! News reported.

He said: “You know when I was trying to get Emma to date me. First thing I did, I let the air out of her tires. She couldn’t go anywhere. She needed a lift, I said, ‘Hey you need a lift?’ She hopped right in the car.”

One of the hosts off-screen asked if she knows this happened and Watters said, “No, she doesn’t know this story… Now she does.”

Greg Gutfeld replied, “You’re basically the Zodiac killer.”

“It has a happy ending,” Watters protested. “Yes, we’re married!”

Emma and I would like to announce our engagement! Thanks to all of our family and friends who’ve shown us so much love. We are so grateful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qaKGGvHISD — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) August 25, 2019

Watters, 41, and DiGiovine married in December 2019 when DiGiovine was 27, Daily Mail reported. In March 2019, Watters and his then-wife Noelle Watters got divorced.

When they met, DiGiovine was working on Watters’ show, “Watters World,” as an associate producer. He reported their relationship to Fox and she was moved to “The Ingraham Angle,” Daily Mail reported. According to Daily Mail, Watters admitted to having an affair with DiGiovine before he and Noelle Watters divorced.

When Asked If He Had Done This Before, He Said, ‘It Works Like a Charm’

After Watters told his story, the other hosts had questions.

“Did you really do that?” Gutfeld asked, and Watters couldn’t be heard responding. The video showed him smiling after Gutfeld asked the question.

Jeannine Pirro then asked Watters, “Is that the first time you did it or did you use that before?”

“Ah, it works like a charm,” Watters said, not directly answering the question.

On Twitter, many people reacted with confusion about Watters’ admission on “The Five.”

😬😬😬Creepy predators like this are why my dad taught teenage me to change a tire before he let me have the keys… https://t.co/3SqO6yIVCk — Noelle Bivens (@Noelle4TN) April 18, 2022

Noelle Bivens tweeted, “😬😬😬Creepy predators like this are why my dad taught teenage me to change a tire before he let me have the keys…”

Also this is an actual crime. So law and order is for who exactly? — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) April 18, 2022

Akilah Hughes tweeted, “Also this is an actual crime. So law and order is for who exactly?”

Nah, that's not creepy *at all*… — Peter Taylor (@br00t4c) April 17, 2022

Pete Taylor tweeted, “Nah, that’s not creepy *at all*…”

Not funny at all. Actually criminal activity, not to mention psychotic, if you ask me. — Peace in Ukraine (@oregonfl) April 18, 2022

Another account, Peace in Ukraine, tweeted: “Not funny at all. Actually criminal activity, not to mention psychotic, if you ask me.”

