Eric Pinkerton & Diane Albert: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Eric Pinkerton is a New Mexico man accused of murdering his wife, a judge named Diane Albert.

The crime occurred in Bernalillo County on November 26, 2022. “The decedents have been confirmed as: Diane Albert- 65 and Eric Pinkerton- 63,” Sheriff’s officials in that county wrote in a statement on Facebook.

Tributes flowed for Albert. “I’m in shock. My friend Diane Albert was murdered by her husband this weekend,” wrote Alex Applegate on Facebook. “She was an amazing human being. If you didn’t feel uplifted in her presence, there was something wrong with you. Among the many things she was, she was an amazing cycling advocate. I will miss you and remember you always.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Officials Say Pinkerton Committed a Murder Suicide & Also Shot the Couple’s Pets

According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department, “This is believed to be a murder-suicide. A friend of the decedents contacted deputies after receiving a troubling message from Eric Pinkerton.”

Upon arrival, “deputies located the decedents inside the residence along with several dead animals,” Sheriff’s officials say.

“Eric Pinkerton is believed to have shot his wife and several animals in the house before shooting himself.” The crime occurred in the 800 block of Ranchitos Road.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the dead animals included several dogs and a cat.

2. Albert Was a Municipal Judge in Los Ranchos

According to the Albuquerque Journal, Albert was a municipal judge in Los Ranchos.

The murder-suicide occurred in that community at the judge’s home.

The newspaper reported that Albert “had served as a planning and zoning commissioner for the North Valley community. Albert was also a former Los Alamos County commissioner and former president of the Bike Coalition of New Mexico.”

According to the Journal, she was also a practicing patent attorney.

Her website reads,

The Law Office of Diane Albert is a solo practice law firm providing legal representation to clients throughout New Mexico and the United States. The Law Office of Diane Albert represents individuals and large and small businesses (both national and local) in the areas of patent prosecution, copyrights, state and federal trademark registration and prosecution, and development and protection of water technologies. I also offer initial consultations in bicycle-related matters, such as personal injury and tort cases.

3. Albert Was Remembered for Her ‘Brilliant Mind’; Pinkerton Described Himself as a ‘Chicken Farmer’

On Linkedin, Pinkerton described himself as “self employed – bike shop owner & chicken farmer.”

He wrote, “i love being a selfless part of a high performing team. when people first meet me and see my enthusiasm they often ask me ‘are you for real?’ my answer; i’m too old to play games, what you see is what you get.”

He worked as a senior manufacturing technician for over 21 years, the page says. More recently, he described himself as a “roving mechanic for non-profit bicycle rides.”

Professional colleagues praised Albert’s intellect.

“We are heartsick hearing the news of this senseless tragedy,” Los Ranchos Administrator Ann Simon told the Albuquerque Journal.

“Diane Albert, our elected municipal judge, was a longtime Los Ranchos resident, a brilliant mind, and a friend. We can’t ignore that this happened on the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women.”

On Facebook, she recently shared a photo of her dogs and wrote, “my sweethearts.”

4. Albert Wrote That She Was Dedicated ‘to Providing My Clients With…Personal Attention’

On her website, Albert described her legal interests.

“I am dedicated to providing my clients with the personal attention, common-sense legal advice, and prompt and high-quality legal representation that they deserve at an affordable price,” she wrote.

“I am a registered patent attorney, am licensed to practice law in New Mexico, and have more than 20 years experience in Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering R&D. My legal services are available on a flat fee, contingency, or pro bono basis.”

Her website lists many accolades. It says she graduated from law school at the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, in 2007. She studied Spanish and Russian, and she had a phD in materials science and engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

5. Albert Was Remembered as a Public Advocate

Brian Colon, the state auditor, wrote on Facebook,

For some reason, I cant find the words to properly honor my dear friend, the good doctor, public advocate and servant, the honorable, Her Honor—Diane Albert. I am simply speechless. So many thoughts, but so few words. I turned down the station that wanted me to go to camera to speak about Diane. Just couldn’t do it. Diane always entered our home with a smile and usually wearing her bicycle helmet. What a loss. 😢 Rest in peace and know you spread goodness near and far. 🙏🏽

