Erica Marsh Twitter Page Goes Viral With SCOTUS Tweet

Erica Marsh is the name on a political Twitter account whose tweet about the Supreme Court’s affirmation action decision has racked up 22 million views.

The Erica Marsh Twitter page has a profile page that reads, “Proud Democrat: Former Field Organizer to elect President Biden. Volunteer for the Obama Foundation. (She/Her).” The page lists its location as “Washington D.C.” The account went active on Twitter in September 2022 and has 131,000 followers.

Marsh’s Twitter page has been inundated with people accusing her of racism. Some have also asked whether Erica Marsh is her real name, is a bot, a fake account, or is a parody account.

“I’m not a parody,” the Erica Marsh page tweeted. The page tweets at @ericareport.

I’m not a parody. — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) June 30, 2023

Online records show 94 results for people named Erica Marsh in the United States. Some people on Twitter have pointed out that the name Erica Marsh is also a character in the television show “One Tree Hill.”

One Twitter page accused the Erica Marsh page of lifting its profile photo from a German consulting website, Rhinegold Consulting, which is an existing website. The Wayback Machine has a cache of that website, but the photo does not appear on it or the existing website. Heavy has written the owner of the consulting organization to inquire about the photo. Another person tweeted that accusation back in November 2022; the page has been causing a stir for months with its strident anti-conservative views.

There are three photos on the Erica Marsh Twitter page, including a selfie. Reverse image Google searches of them do not turn up any other websites they are on, save for people on Twitter retweeting the page’s tweets or commenting on them.

Update: "Erica Marsh"s profile pic seems to have been lifted from a German consulting website, which is no longer live on the web. If you needed any further info that this account is fake… https://t.co/p0R8eFOVFn pic.twitter.com/mmu5UUQuAx — DJ FM® (@djfm_dot_com) November 17, 2022

Here’s what you need to know:

The Erica Marsh Page Tweeted That ‘No Black Person Will Be Able to Succeed in a Merit-Based System’

Today's Supreme Court decision is a direct attack on Black people. No Black person will be able to succeed in a merit-based system which is exactly why affirmative-action based programs were needed. Today's decision is a TRAVESTY!!! — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) June 29, 2023

The Erica Marsh page tweeted, “Today’s Supreme Court decision is a direct attack on Black people. No Black person will be able to succeed in a merit-based system which is exactly why affirmative-action based programs were needed. Today’s decision is a TRAVESTY!!!” That’s the tweet that went viral, with many people accusing the tweeter of racism.

The page also tweeted a picture of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas with the phrase “f*** you!”

The page wrote after the controversy erupted: “If anyone is a defamation lawyer who works on contingency, please DM me. Thanks.”

The Twitter page also attempted to clarify the tweet that went viral, writing,

Allow me to clarify this tweet, which is being manipulated for propaganda and misinformation by ULTRA MAGA. The intention of my tweet is to highlight that prior to affirmative action, there existed a supposedly merit-based system for Black individuals to gain admission to colleges. However, these institutions employed racial profiling to prevent Black individuals from attending under the guise of this ‘merit’ system. I want to emphasize that my statement in no way suggests that Black individuals are less intelligent than people of other races.

That led to another round of criticism in the comment thread. Chicks on the Right wrote, “Nice try, you absolute grape. Your initial gut reaction was a shining spotlight on your blatant racist belief that black people cannot succeed on their own merits – and need government intervention. You’re a racist. Everyone knows it. Own it.”

My name is Erica (She/Her), I’m a Proud Democrat, fully vaccinated and boosted, still wear 2 masks whenever I go out and support Ukraine 🇺🇦. I will never stop advocating for progressive candidates and causes fighting against the fascist ULTRA MAGA. RT IF YOU ARE WITH ME pic.twitter.com/7LM7JcVmMQ — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) June 10, 2023

Another woman accused by people on Twitter of authoring an identical tweet to one on Erica Marsh’s page tweeted, “This is utterly ridiculous.” It’s possible to find other old tweets with the same wording, however. Some people believe the Erica Marsh page is a conservative masquerading as a Democrat to discredit liberals.

The Erica Marsh Page Tweeted a Selfie, Describing the Author as a ‘Proud Democrat’

My name is Erica (She/Her). I’m a Proud Democrat who fully supports the LGBTQQIP2SAA+ community, abortion with no restrictions and support President Biden 💙. I will never stop advocating for progressive causes fighting against the fascist ULTRA MAGA. RT IF YOU ARE WITH ME pic.twitter.com/IsxS13FmQc — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) June 4, 2023

Critics are accusing the page of being fake. On June 4, 2023, the page tweeted a selfie, writing, “My name is Erica (She/Her). I’m a Proud Democrat who fully supports the LGBTQQIP2SAA+ community, abortion with no restrictions and support President Biden 💙. I will never stop advocating for progressive causes fighting against the fascist ULTRA MAGA. RT IF YOU ARE WITH ME.”

Reverse Google searches of the selfies and photos shared by the page do not turn up anywhere else, outside of retweets from unrelated Twitter pages.

HELP ME GET TO 1,000 FOLLOWERS! My name is Erica and i'm a PROUD DEMOCRAT looking to help the Democrats win the midterms in 18 days. Please follow me at @ericareport. pic.twitter.com/VItZtctrG7 — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) October 21, 2022

In June 2023, the page tweeted, “My name is Erica (She/Her), I’m a Proud Democrat, fully vaccinated and boosted, still wear 2 masks whenever I go out and support Ukraine 🇺🇦. I will never stop advocating for progressive candidates and causes fighting against the fascist ULTRA MAGA. RT IF YOU ARE WITH ME.”

I’m here at Trump Tower and will be at the courthouse tomorrow to see Trump do a perp walk. I hope he is denied bail as he is a domestic terrorist who will cause more violence if released. pic.twitter.com/SfeIz8ZQf4 — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) April 3, 2023

The page has shared a video claiming to be outside Trump Tower.

In January 2023, the page wrote, “Everyone calling me a bot, got me worried that I might actually be a bot. Thank you to BotSentinel for confirming that I am not a bot.”

Everyone calling me a bot, got me worried that I might actually be a bot. Thank you to BotSentinel for confirming that I am not a bot. pic.twitter.com/5xQVEG9Uin — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) January 2, 2023

There is also an Erica Marsh TikTok page as @ericareport but it only shared videos of the Erica Marsh tweets.

The Erica Marsh Twitter Page Has Continued Tweeting Anti-Conservative Views

The page continued tweeting on June 30, 2023, writing, “In 2020, 74 million idiots voted for Donald Trump. Today is a reminder of how important elections are and why it is vital that Democrats turn out in record numbers again in 2024 to re-elect President Biden. The future of Democracy is at stake.”

The page also tweeted, “Do you think Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett lied to the U.S. Senate and should be impeached? Yes or No?”

The page claimed to have $17,000 in student loans in another tweet.

The page has tweeted other controversial statements, writing of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a police officer during the January 6 riots, “Ashli Babbitt f***** around and found out and got put down like the rabid dog she was. I’d like to congratulate her for going 894 days without committing an act of domestic terrorism.”

