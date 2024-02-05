Georgia DA Fani Willis Shared ‘King-Sized Bed’ in Aruba With Nathan Wade, Motion Claims

Witnesses will testify that Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis “cohabited” with special prosecutor Nathan Wade at an AirBNB and at her home, a court document filed by defendant Michael Roman says.

Roman and his team have accused Willis of having a conflict of interest necessitating her disqualification in the case against former President Donald Trump, Roman, and other defendants. Roman’s most recent response – which also accuses Willis and Wade of sharing a “king-size bed” in Aruba, was filed on February 2 in Fulton County Court.

It came after Willis filed her own latest court documents, with an attached affidavit from Wade, seeking to stop a hearing into the matter. In Willis’s filing, which you can read about in detail here, Willis acknowledged having a personal relationship with Wade. However, she said it started after she chose him as special prosecutor and argued it was not relevant to the Trump prosecution.

The court filings, and a filing in Wade’s now-settled divorce case, have been trickling out receipts documenting Willis’s and Wade’s travel receipts. Willis included receipts showing she paid for Wade’s airfare to Miami; she wrote that they roughly split travel expenses and she did not profit from the more than $600,000 Wade received from her office to prosecute Trump. Wade’s estranged wife Joycelyn Wade previously attached receipts showing Wade paying for airfare for Willis.

“At times I have made and purchased travel for District Attorney Willis and myself from my personal funds. At other times District Attorney Willis has made and purchased travel for she and I from her personal funds,” Wade wrote in the Willis court documents.

The latest Roman filing includes a receipt showing travel to Aruba in the names of Willis and Wade.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fani Willis Argued That She & Nathan Wade Do Not ‘Share a Household,’ But Michael Roman’s Team Says Wade & Willis Were ‘Caught With Their Hand in the Cookie Jar

Willis argued that she and Wade do not share joint financial accounts, do not share a household, have not merged daily expenses, and divided financial responsibility or personal travel “roughly even between the two.”

However, Roman’s filing says he wants to question her and Wade about the truthfulness of their statements in the Willis filing.

“Let us be clear: if Mr. Roman had not uncovered the now-admitted personal relationship between Willis and Wade, no one may have ever known about it. That raises the obvious and important question: If they had nothing to hide in the first place because they did nothing wrong, then why did they intentionally not tell anyone about it until they got caught with their hand in the cookie jar,” the filing says. “Peoples’ freedom and lives are at stake.”

The filing argues that a hearing is needed, citing Wade’s affidavit.

Michael Roman’s Lawyer Wants to Ask Nathan Wade a Series of Questions

Roman’s lawyer wrote that his team wants to ask Wade the following questions:

“In Paragraph 17 of your affidavit, you swore that you met Ms. Willis in October of 2019 at a Municipal Court training. Isn’t it true that you began more than just a friendship at that conference”? and “In Paragraph 31 of your affidavit, you swore that you have never cohabitated with Ms. Willis but the attached documents show you shared a king size bed with her in Aruba from November 1, 2022 until November 4, 2022.”

“Additionally, witnesses will testify that you cohabitated with Ms. Willis at her home in South Fulton until her father moved in with her and you then began to cohabitate at the apartment of a friend of hers in East Point,” the filing says.

“Additionally, witnesses will testify that you cohabitated with Ms. Willis at an AirBNB in Hapeville that was paid for by tax payer money to serve as a “safe house” for you and Ms. Willis,” the response says.

The response says Roman’s lawyers want to question Wade about his trial experience. The response also accuses Willis’s office of delaying open records requests filed by Roman’s team.

