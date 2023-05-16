Farmington Suspect Shooting Video Shows Active Shooter With Gun

A Farmington, New Mexico, suspect shooting video in New Mexico appears to show an active shooter holding a gun during a mass shooting rampage that occurred at different locations.

The video widely circulated on Twitter. You can watch it later in the story, but be aware that it is disturbing and uses very graphic language.

Three people were killed, six were injured, and the suspect was shot and killed by police, Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said in a video news release.

“It appears to be completely random,” Hebbe said, describing the scene as extending over a quarter of a mile with the suspect firing at houses and cars with three different weapons.

Farmington police have not yet named the suspect in the May 15, 2023, active shooter incident. They also have not yet named the victims.

In a statement, Farmington police called it an “Ongoing Active Shooter Investigation.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Farmington Shooting Video Shows a Man With a Gun Pacing Around

🚨#UPDATE: New footage shows a male suspect that killed four people and injured two police officers at the church in Farmington, New Mexico Police later killed the suspect pic.twitter.com/FaI9zUy86z — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 15, 2023

In the video, two men talk about what they are seeing as a man with what looks like a gun roams around next to a building.

The man in the video says, “He’s shooting at the f****** cops.”

The man says, “Holy f***, dog. There’s this guy. I’m watching a guy shoot at the f****** cops with an extended clip right now dog. Holy f***.”

He adds: “He shot at me too dog,” and says, “There’s a person laying in the middle of the street. He’s just walking in f****** circles with the f****** Glock with an extended clip.”

The man with the gun then collapses on the ground. “Oh wow, f****** idiot. I just watched him die,” says the man speaking in the video.

The Suspect Shot & Killed 3 People & Injured 2 Officers, Farmington Police Say

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said in a video news release that it was “one of the most horrific and difficult days that Farmington has ever had as a community.”

He said the active shooter “engaged numerous citizens” and then was “engaged by the police before the rampage stopped.”

Officers were dispatched around 10:57 a.m. on May 15, 2023, for a report of shots being fired in the area, Hebbe said.

The first officer arrived at 11:02 a.m., according to Hebbe. At 11:05 a.m., shots were fired by officers, and the suspect was down, he added. An officer was shot as well. Officers began transporting the wounded officer to the hospital. He was being treated there within a few minutes, said Hebbe.

The suspect, an 18-year-old male, fired at least three different weapons, including one being an AR-style rifle, the police chief said. Three citizens were killed, two officers were wounded, four other citizens were wounded, and then the suspect was shot and killed by responding officers, according to Hebbe.

He said it was “difficult to understand how something like this happens.”

Police were talking with family members of the suspect and looking at the evidence to try to figure out the motive, he noted.

“It appears to be purely random. There were no schools, no churches and no individuals targeted,” Hebbe said.

The suspect “roamed throughout the neighborhood up to a quarter of a mile,” the chief said, adding that at least six houses and three cars were shot as the suspect “randomly fired at whatever entered his head to shoot at.”

He was located by responding officers, who engaged him, Hebbe said. They shot the suspect at least one time, and he was killed at the scene by responding officers, Hebbe said.

“I don’t even know what to say,” the chief said. “My deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.”

He said he was proud of responding officers, saying at least nine calls came into dispatch, putting information all over the place where the suspect was and saying the suspect was moving.

Officers pinned down the suspect’s location, and there was an “exchange” of gunfire, said the chief.

A state police officer was also shot and drove himself to the hospital, Hebbe said.

The officers did not suffer life-threatening wounds, Hebbe said.

He called it a “devastating” response. He said three agencies responded.

He dispelled various rumors. Initially, it was believed there might be a second shooter and schools were locked down. He said “it does not appear there ever was a second shooter.”

