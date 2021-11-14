Fidel Barragan & Alexandra Morales: Georgia Teacher Mexico Murder Suspect Arrested

Fidel Barragan is accused in connection with the murder of Alexandra Morales, a beloved Georgia teacher who was found dead in Mexico. Tributes described her beautiful soul and bubbly personality, as well as her love for her family and students.

She was also known as Alexa Morales. The 24-year-old woman’s death has resulted in Barragan’s arrest. Morales was a teacher at Gwinnett Elementary School in Benefield, Georgia. She was in Mexico on vacation, visiting family, and to attend a concern. The motive is unclear.

1. Morales’s Boyfriend, Fidel Barragan, Is Under Arrest, Reports Say

According to Univision, Barragan is Morales’s boyfriend and is 28 years old.

“The Special Prosecutor for Missing Persons worked on an investigation folder related to a young woman of American origin who had come to this state to spend a few days,” said Gerardo Octavio Solís Gómez, according to Univision. “Barragan was charged with the crimes of aggravated disappearance committed by individuals,” and is under investigation for homicide, according to Univision.

In a press conference, Mexican officials say she was discovered dead in a car in Jalisco.

Telemundo Atlanta spoke with Ostin Cuenca, Morales’s uncle, who said the suspect was Fidel Barragan, her boyfriend. He was detained in Guadalajara.

He alleged that more people might be involved and that the situation started as a kidnapping. The motive is not clear.

2. A GoFundMe page Was Created to Honor the Life of Morales, Who ‘Had a Passion for Adventure’

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of Hermana Alexa ‘Camelia’ Morales. Alexa was adored by her parents and loved by her two brothers. She had a passion for adventure and traveling around the world was her joy. Hermana Alexa Morales made a beautiful – pic.twitter.com/X6Z9yvRtSK — Sigma Lambda Upsilon (@SLU1987) November 12, 2021

A GoFundMe page organized to honor “the life of Alexa Morales” had raised more than $29,000 as of November 14, 2021. The fundraiser, organized by Gabriela Rojas, described how Morales had a passion for traveling and was a “loyal friend.”

“It comes with a heavy heart to share that Alexandra Morales is no longer with us,” it reads.

“We appreciate all of your help and efforts during this challenging time. In support of the Morales family, we would like to raise funds to alleviate the financial burden that they will incur throughout this difficult time.

Alexa was adored by her parents and loved by her two brothers. She had a passion for adventure and traveling around the world was her joy. She was the most caring teacher to all of her students and her first-grade babies will miss her dearly. She was a loyal friend to many and a proud Hermana of our sorority, Sigma Lambda Upsilon/Señoritas Latinas Unidas Sorority, Inc.

Alexa Morales made a beautiful impact in this world and we will carry her memory in our hearts forever.”

3. People Remembered Morales’s ‘Beautiful Soul’ & ‘Bubbly Personality’

Nuestra Hermana Alexa Morales está desaparecida. La última vez que la vieron fue el 30 de Octubre, 2021 después de ir al concierto del “Grupo Codiciado” en Guadalajara, Jalisco, MX. Por favor ayuden en compartir esto, especialmente si tienen contactos en Jalisco. pic.twitter.com/HItNj2nymy — Vanessa (@__vness) November 8, 2021

Tributes posted on the GoFundMe page offered a glimpse into Morales’s personality. “Your beautiful soul and bubbly personality will be missed. Rest in peace manita. HLM & PS. Edwin my sincerest condolences to you and your family,” wrote one woman.

“I will miss your beautiful smile and spirit,” wrote another person. “We are so sorry for your loss. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Alexa impacted many lives and her memory will live on,” said another.

A man noted, “So sad to see a positive role model taken from this world. My heart goes out to Alexa’s Family & Friends and the students who’s lives she touched. May her memory live on. God Bless.”

4. Morales Was Initially Reported Missing After Attending a Concert

At first, Morales was described by loved ones as a missing person. “My linesister, Alexa Morales, is missing. She was last seen on Saturday 10/30/2021 after attending a concert the night before ‘Grupo Codiciado’ in Guadalajara, Jalisco MX,” wrote one friend on Facebook.

“We are absolutely heartbroken and we need your help in finding her. Please help the family and us spread the word, especially if you have any contacts in the Jalisco area. Please continue to pray for Alexa’s safe return ❤️”

5. Morales Wrote That She Worked ‘to Empower the Latino Youth to Believe Their Immense Potential’

"She was a cheerful, attentive teacher, extremely patient." The body of Alexandra Morales, a first grade teacher, was found in Mexico, according to her family. The 24 yo had been missing since Oct 30. Circumstances of her death is still unknown. The story tonight @cbs46 at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/DtkeAKB9g7 — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) November 10, 2021

Morales worked hard to empower Latino youth.

Morales wrote on Facebook, “So excited I’ll be working with the Latin American Association this summer to empower the Latino youth to believe their immense potential and help them take steps toward overcoming the educational gap and achieve their goals beyond High School 🙌🏼📚✏️”

On Facebook, not much is visible on Morales’s page. She did post that she went to Panama for her birthday in 2019.

