Fight at Bath and Body Works Captured on Viral Video

A fight at Bath & Body Works was captured in a viral video that shows Arizona store employees wrestling with a female customer on the ground.

According to TMZ, the fight broke out at Fashion Square Mall in Scottsdale, Arizona. You can watch the video below.

Heavy.com reached out to Bath & Body Works’ corporate office for comment and will update this story if one is received. Some people dubbed the customer a “Karen,” but others thought the employees were wrong for going hands-on.

A Bath and Body Works employee fought a Karen? pic.twitter.com/UOKHrrQ0RT — holly (@hollyelaine2004) March 7, 2021

The Video Shows Employees Strike & Wrestle With a Woman

A whole fight just happened at bath & body works 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I’m dying pic.twitter.com/ocumzj8G9f — Genevieve (@gendenslow) March 6, 2021

The woman who first posted the fight video on Twitter, named Genevieve, wrote, “A whole fight just happened at bath & body works 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I’m dying.”

The video, which has had more than 5.6 million views, appears to show a Bath and Body Works employee hitting a woman before multiple employees start fighting with her. She falls to the ground.

At one point, three employees were tussling on the ground with the woman as other people got involved. “She just attacked me,” someone says on the video. A male employee then gets involved. “Out now,” someone says on the video.

“Do not touch me. She attacked me,” the female customer who ended up on the ground says. It’s not clear whether police were called in the situation.

The Incident Started Because the Woman Was Allegedly ‘Standing Too Close to Another Customer’

Bath And Body Works Fight, A Brawl Broke Out At BBW Fashion Square Mall.Bath And Body Works Fight, A Brawl Broke Out At BBW Fashion Square Mall. 2021-03-07T12:20:58Z

A second video shows more of the incident.

What started the fight? The woman who shared the video on Twitter wrote, “IT ALL STARTED BECAUSE… white lady was standing too close to another customer (not shown) & they started arguing. BBW employees tried to de-escalate but the white lady wouldn’t leave so that’s where the video picks up :)”

Genevieve also wrote, “White lady pushed many people before hand also…. she was loud & uncooperative the whole time before the fight started.”

Fuck Around And Find Out. 🤷🏾‍♀️pic.twitter.com/wvZYx5JkXe — K开I ♡ My Black Life Matters #BLM (@Blexicana6974) March 7, 2021

In the second video a woman tells the customer she’s “trailer park trash.”

Some of the reaction on Twitter was critical of the workers.

“bath and body works are gonna pay that lady, a lot. i’m against anti-maskers but i’m also against some peon cashiers thinking theyre gonna put their hands on someone,” wrote one person.

“Welp, if this is how Bath and Body works manages their establishments security I won’t shop there,” wrote another.

Others used the incident to push a $15 minimum wage with one writing, “Don’t tell me that workers don’t deserve a $15/hour minimum wage when they have to deal with crazy people like this at Bath and Body Works during a pandemic.”

Others weren’t so quick to condemn the employees. “i know absolutely no context but i’m firmly on the bath and body works employee’s side,” wrote one. “Bath and Body Works employees got turned down for a $15 minimum, don’t get free health care, and absolutely don’t need your sh**,” wrote another.

“I have not been to a bath and body works since the mid 2000s but I will be going back. This is VERY good advertising. Whatta a treat,” a woman wrote.

