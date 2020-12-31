Miya Ponsetto, ‘SoHo Karen’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Miya Ponsetto is a 22-year-old woman from Simi Valley, California, who has been identified as the so-called “SoHo Karen” who was caught on video falsely accusing Black musician Keyon Harrold’s 14-year-old son, Keyon Harrold Jr., of stealing her iPhone and then assaulting him and his father when they tried to leave the lobby of the Arlo SoHo Hotel on December 26.

Ponsetto has not been charged in the incident, but is wanted by the NYPD. Harrold posted the video on Instagram hours after the incident occurred and it quickly went viral.

The woman’s identity was not released during the five days after the New York City incident. The NYPD said officers responded to the scene but did not arrest anyone or issue any citations and declined to release her name, saying the investigation is ongoing. Internet sleuths attempted to identify her, and at least two other women were wrongly accused of being the “SoHo Karen.” The phone was later returned to Ponsetto by her Uber driver, according to Harrold.

Here’s what you need to know about “SoHo Karen” Miya Taylor Ponsetto, of Simi Valley:

1. Ponsetto Told CNN She Is Worried About Being Arrested & the NYPD Says She Could Face Charges Including Harassment, Grand Larceny & Assault

Keyon Harrold Case: Police May File Charges in Hotel Racial Profiling Incident | NBC New YorkThe NYPD has confirmed they are looking for the woman who was seen on video falsely accusing a teen boy of stealing her cellphone at a Manhattan hotel. NBC New York’s Phil Lipof reports. 2020-12-30T01:21:50Z

Ponsetto was named by an acquaintance in a comment left on Harrold’s Instagram video and she was confirmed to be the suspect by the New York Post on December 31, citing NYPD sources.

Ponsetto did not respond to requests for comment from Heavy made to a phone number and email connected to her through online records. Her parents also did not respond to requests for comment and it was not immediately clear if she has hired an attorney who could speak on her behalf. Ponsetto did give a phone interview to CNN on December 30. She was only identified as a 22-year-old woman during that interview. Ponsetto said in the interview that she was the victim and was assaulted. She said she is not racist and is concerned about facing charges and the public outrage.

“Of course I worry. That’s not who I am. I actually … try very hard to make sure that I am always doing the right thing,” Ponsetto told CNN.

The NYPD said Ponsetto could face charges including harassment, assault, grand larceny or attempted larceny, Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said at a press briefing, according to the New York Post.

Harrison said in a December 30 tweet the NYPD is “requesting the public’s assistance locating the suspect in this video. Anyone with information in regard to the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS(8477) or DM @NYPDTips.”

2. The Video Shows the Woman Identified as Ponsetto Yelling ‘I’m Not Letting Him Walk Away With My Phone’ Before Attacking Harrold & His Son

Harrold posted the 1-minute video, which can be watched above, on December 26 hours after the incident. Harrold and his son were staying at the Arlo SoHo Hotel and had come down to the lobby to eat brunch at the hotel’s restaurant.

“This person quote on quote ‘lost’ her iPhone, and apparently, my son magically acquired it, which merely ridiculous,” Harrold wrote on Instagram. “This incident went on for five more minutes, me protecting my son from this lunatic. She scratched me; she Tackled and grabbed him. He is a child!!! Now watch it again.”

In the video, the woman identified as Miya Ponsetto can be seen talking to a manager, who is carrying a laptop. Harrold Jr. can be heard telling the hotel manager, “This is my phone,” and his father then tells him, “You don’t have to explain nothing to her.” Ponsetto asks Harrold Jr. to show her the phone and says he took her case off his iPhone to disguise it. She can be heard saying, “He took the case off, that’s mine, literally get it back please.” Harrold replies, “Are you kidding me? You feel like there’s only one iPhone made in the world?”

Ponsetto tells them the “Find My iPhone” feature on her phone is off, and tells the manager it is her phone Harrold Jr. was holding. After Harrold stops the manager from questioning his son, they start to walk away. Ponsetto says, “Then show me the proof. He’s not leaving. Show me the proof.” She then chases Harrold and his son, yelling, “I’m not letting him walk away with my phone.” The video ends with her attacking Harrold and Harrold Jr., and then falling to the ground.

On Saturday, December 26, the woman in this video falsely accused an innocent 14-year-old teenager of stealing her cellphone. She then proceeded to physically attack him and fled the location before police officers arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/qtZZWetBWH — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) December 31, 2020

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows more of the incident. The woman identified as Ponsetto can be seen chasing after Harrold Jr. and grabbing him around the waist, pulling him toward the door of the hotel and tackling him to the ground in the doorway.

Harrold wrote on Instagram, “Her phone was magically returned by an Uber driver a few minutes after this incident. No apology from her after this traumatic situation to my son, not me. No apologies from the establishment.”

Arlo Hotels said a statement to Heavy, “We’re deeply disheartened about the recent incident of baseless accusation, prejudice and assault against an innocent guest of Arlo hotel. In investigating the incident further, we’ve learned that the manager on duty promptly called the police regarding the woman’s conduct and that hotel security intervened to prevent further violence; still, more could have been done to de-escalate the dispute. No Arlo guest – or any person – should be subject to this kind of behavior.

The hotel chain added, “We want to apologize to Mr. Harrold and his son for this inexcusable experience, and have reached out to them directly to express our sincere regret and to offer help in dealing with this traumatic event. We are committed to making sure this never happens again at any of our hotels.”

3. Ponsetto, a Simi Valley High School Graduate, Has Been Arrested Twice in 2020

Ponsetto graduated from Simi Valley High School in Ventura County, California, about 40 miles outside of Los Angeles, in 2016. She was a cheerleader when she was at the school, according to photos on a photographer’s website that have now been made private. It is not clear why she was in New York City. Harrold said in his Instagram post that he was told by hotel staff that Ponsetto had been staying at the Arlo SoHo Hotel, but had checked out on December 23.

Online records show Ponsetto was arrested twice in 2020. She was charged on September 1 in West Los Angeles by the California Highway Patrol with driving while her license was suspended and failure to obey traffic lanes. She was previously charged on February 28 with public intoxication after an incident at LAX airport.

Few other details about Ponsetto have been uncovered. She has an Etsy page where she has favorited items including jewelry, masks and iPhone cases. Ponsetto also has an ExploreTalent acting and modeling that appears to be from when she was younger.

4. Harrold Says His Son Now Has ‘Trauma’ He ‘Has to Carry’ After the Incident With Ponsetto

While Harrold and his son were not injured physically, the musician says his son suffered emotional damage. “Think about the trauma that my son now has to carry, only coming downstairs to have box day brunch with his dad,” Harrold wrote. “This s*** happens so often. It needs to stop!”

Harrold Jr.’s mother, Katty Rodriguez, also posted a message on Instagram about the incident. She wrote: