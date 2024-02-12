Texas Church Shooter Genesse Ivonne Moreno Had ‘Palestine’ Sticker on Rifle, Police Say

Genesse Ivonne Moreno was named by police as the active shooter who opened fire on February 11 inside Joel Osteen’s Houston, Texas, church with a long gun.

That’s according to CNN, which reported that police named Moreno in a search warrant. Fox 10 Phoenix reported that Moreno has “identified as a female but has a criminal history in the name of Jeffrey Escalante.”

A criminal history obtained by that station says that Moreno, 36, also used the names Jeffrey Genesse Escalante and Jeffrey Escalante Moreno over the years.

John Whitmire, mayor of Houston, said in a news conference that a tragedy “occurred just before 2 p.m. at Lakewood church as they were in between services.” Two people were injured – a child and a man – police said in a previous news conference.

“We’re devastated. I mean, we’ve been here 65 years and to have someone shooting in your church,” Osteen said in the news conference. “We don’t know why these things happen, but we know God’s in control.” He said the church community would pray for the victims and the suspect. “Kind of in a fog but . . . we’re going to stay strong.” He said there are “forces of evil but the forces of God are stronger than that.”

1. Genesse Ivonne Moreno Had a Sticker With the Word ‘Free Palestine’ on the Rifle & Anti-Semitic Writings Were Found, Reports Say

The suspect was carrying “an assault style-type rifle with the word ‘Palestine’ written on it,” NBC News reported.

According to Fox News, the phrase was “Free Palestine.”

NBC News reported that Moreno made statements during the incident that they did not disclose. Police also recovered “some antisemitic writings” but were not sure of the motive, according to ABC News.

“We do believe that there was a familial dispute that has taken place between her ex-husband and her ex-husband’s family,” police told ABC News, explaining that some of those family members are Jewish. ABC News reported that the word Palestine was on a sticker on the rifle.

Doug Williams, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Houston field office, said in the press conference that the active shooting broke out just before a service at what he described as one of the largest congregations in the United States. He said it was “way too early to determine a motive for the shooter’s actions, and we are not in the business of speculating.” According to Williams, the FBI is still collecting facts.

2. Genesse Ivonne Moreno, Who Was Wearing a Trenchcoat & Had a Criminal History as Jeffrey Escalante, Entered the Church With a Small Child, Police Said

🚨BREAKING: FEMALE SHOOTER AT TEXAS MEGACHURCH NEUTRALIZED | 1 CHILD INJURED During a live TV broadcast of a Spanish service at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Megachurch, gunfire erupted, injuring a five-year-old child. An off-duty sheriff subdued a female suspect who had items… https://t.co/T1mpiGzwSa pic.twitter.com/ni3QZcRK5O — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 11, 2024

In a press conference, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner revealed that the suspect was accompanied by a child when entering Lakewood Church on Sunday, February 11. The gunfire was captured on a live Spanish-language broadcast in the video above.

Christopher Hassig, the commander of the Houston Police Department’s homicide division, said in Monday’s news conference that, at 1:53 p.m., the suspect pulled up in a white vehicle, opened the door, pulled the 7-year-old child and a bag out of the back seat, confronted a security guard. The guard let the suspect in, and Moreno immediately started firing multiple rounds in the hall, Hassig said.

At 1:53 p.m., the suspect, described by Finner as a female, about 30 to 35 years old, entered the property on the west side near the parking lot of Lakewood Church. “She was armed with a long rifle and a trench coat with a backpack,”

Authorities said in a later press conference that the child, who is Moreno’s son, is actually 7 years of age and is in critical condition.

NBC News reported that the suspect had “at least six prior arrests since 2005, including unlawful carrying of a weapon, which she pleaded guilty to; evading arrest; and assault on a public official, which was pleaded to a lesser charge.”

Fox10 published the full criminal history, which shows aliases as Jeffrey Escalante.

According to Fox News, Moreno “was born as a man – Jeffrey Escalante – from El Salvador” but “identified as” a “transgender woman.” Authorities have not confirmed this information publicly.

3. Two Law Enforcement Officers at the Church Shot & Killed Genesse Moreno, Police Said

JUST IN: This is the face of a hero. Meet @TexasABC Agent Adrian Herrera. He and another officer-duty @houstonpolice officer shot and killed the suspect, Genesse Ivonne Moreno, who opened fire inside Lakewood Church in Houston on Sunday. @KPRC2 https://t.co/jFsEWyXQye pic.twitter.com/eDnkehSYR8 — Gage Goulding – KPRC 2 (@GageGoulding) February 12, 2024

Police previously revealed that Moreno was shot and killed at the scene by two officers working “extra employment” at the church. Finner said he believed they averted greater damage. “She had a long gun, and it could have been a lot worse,” he said.

One of those officers was identified as Adrian Herrera.

“An off-duty agent of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission was among multiple commissioned peace officers who responded to a shooting at Houston’s Lakewood Church around 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11,” the agency wrote in a press release.

“TABC Agent Adrian Herrera was working off duty as a security officer at the church when a person opened fire with a long rifle in the lobby of the building. Herrera and another officer responded by engaging the shooter and neutralizing the threat,” it says.

Williams, of the FBI, said the two officers saved lives.

Hassig said the child was shot in the head.

He did confirm that the child “was hit and is in critical condition at a local hospital,” and that a man, 57, was shot in the leg.

The victims’ names have not yet been released. Finner said it’s not clear whether Moreno or of the officers shot the child but added that he believes the suspect “put that baby in danger. I am going to put that blame on her.”

According to Fox News, the search warrant says Moreno “pointed an AR-15 at the officers who then fired upon her and killed her in self-defense.”

4. Genesse Ivonne Moreno Claimed to Have a Bomb, the Police Chief Says

According to Finner, Moreno claimed to have a bomb but none was found in the suspect’s car or backpack.

Moreno also sprayed a substance during the incident, Finner said, although he did not identify it or use the suspect’s name.

A search warrant was executed February 12 at a home associated with Moreno in Conroe, Texas, according to Fox10.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said in Monday’s news conference that the scene was tested, and there is “no risk” from exposure to any chemicals at the scene. He said the products were “benign” and were “common products,” but did not describe them further.

5. Genesse Ivonne Moreno Was Described as a ‘Lone Actor’

Finner said that authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident, but they are still investigating to make sure.

The motive is not yet clear. The mayor said the suspect appears to be a “lone actor.”

