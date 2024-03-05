North Carolina Mom Murdered Her 4 Year Old Twin Boys Before Child Custody Pickup, Sheriff Says

Genevieve Ellen Springer is a 44-year-old North Carolina mom who is accused of murdering her 4-year-old twin sons, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

“On March 2, 2024 the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Cherokee County Emergency Services responded to a 911 call at 75 Gooseberry Road in Murphy, North Carolina,” a news release from the Sheriff’s Office says.

A GoFundMe page was started to help the twins’ father. “We are taking up donations to help our friend through an unimaginable tragedy. This will allow him to receive donations from individuals who want to help alleviate any financial hardship that he will face during this time. All donations will be provided to Clay Springer, the father of the Springer twins. Please continue to remember Clay and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” it says.

Authorities Say the Deceased Twin Boys Were Discovered by Their Father

The reporting party “was a Cherokee County father who had arrived at the home of his separated wife to exercise custody of his four-year-old twin sons around 10 a.m. that day. Upon arrival he discovered his twin sons deceased,” the Sheriff’s news release says.

“An investigation followed which included Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Detectives, Agents of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Assistant District Attorneys from the Office of Ashley Welch,” it says.

It’s not clear how long the boys were dead, the release says.

“The date and time of death is currently under investigation. Upon information and belief, the last time the Cherokee County Father saw his twin sons alive was on February 26, 2024,” it notes. “Accordingly, the date of the offense on the warrants is currently a range of February 26, 2024 through March 2, 2024. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is hopeful that autopsies will narrow down the date and time of the twins’ passing.”

According to an old LinkedIn page, Genevieve Springer, of Murphy, North Carolina, worked as a horticulturist. “There were 9 greenhouses to lovingly tend to from February through November,” she wrote. “Besides the owner, there was typically 1 or 2 other person to plant, propagate, haul, water, trim, dispose, etc. It was great getting compensated to work out. I learned a plethora of information about beautiful plants, flowers, herbs, and succulents.”

She also worked at Ace Hardware and Trader Joe’s and has ties to Indiana.

Genevieve Ellen Springer Was Hospitalized

Genevieve Ellen Springer, the mother of the deceased twins, “was hospitalized in North Georgia and charged with two counts of First Degree Murder by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office,” the release says.

“Upon release from the hospital on March 2, 2024, Springer was arrested in Union County, Georgia. Springer waived extradition and was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center on March 3, 2024 where she is currently held without bond,” it says.

In the wake of this tragedy, Sheriff Dustin D. Smith “is asking for prayers for the victims’ family, friends and all the first responders involved. Sheriff Smith would like to remind our County that our children are our most precious resource and our hope for the future. We all must stand united for their protection and for justice,” the release says.

“A critical incident debriefing will be held for all first responders involved. A critical incident debriefing is a facilitator-led group process conducted soon after a traumatic event with individuals considered to be under stress from trauma exposure,” it noted, adding, “All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

