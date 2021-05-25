George Floyd Square Shooting: Shots Fired, Reporter Robbed

There are reports of a shooting or gunshots being fired in George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In addition, a journalist reported he was robbed of his drone and told to never “come back to George Floyd Square,” he wrote on Twitter.

Here is video that captured the sounds of the gunfire.

Here’s the moment shots were fired near George Floyd Square earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/NIWRBr6b9Y — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021

“Shots fired at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis. It sounded like an exchange of gunfire with around 10 shots. Our crew evacuated the area and aren’t in a position to see more right now. I’ll update with more if/when we can,” Garrett Teney, a national correspondent with Fox News reported on May 25, 2021.

Shooting going on in #GeorgeFloyd Square — Barbara Plett Usher (@BBCBarbaraPlett) May 25, 2021

That’s the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted by a jury of murder. It’s not clear whether the shots being fired caused any injuries or what the motive was or who fired them.

Was just walking to #GeorgeFloyd square when gunshots sounded. One volley, then two, then three. Many bystanders. People couldn’t tell if it was fireworks at first. It was right in the square. pic.twitter.com/uW5rLIzJw1 — Molly Hennessy-Fiske (@mollyhf) May 25, 2021

Also on the anniversary, Floyd’s family was expected to meet with President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to CNN. Floyd died on May 25, 2020, during his arrest after Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes while the suspect was prone on the ground.

George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, told CNN that he thinks “things have changed” since Floyd died.

“I think it’s moving slowly, but it’s making progress. I just want everything to be better in life, because I don’t want to see people dying the same way my brother has passed,” Philonise Floyd said on CNN’s “New Day.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Reporters Heard ‘Well Over a Dozen Gunshots’

Shots fired at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis. It sounded like an exchange of gunfire with around 10 shots. Our crew evacuated the area and aren’t in a position to see more right now. I’ll update with more if/when we can. — Garrett Tenney (@Garrett_FoxNews) May 25, 2021

Other journalists also heard the gunfire. Alex Presha, a journalist with ABC News, wrote that he heard about 12 gunshots.

“This morning at #GeorgeFloyd Square our team heard what sounded like well over a dozen gun shots. We’re rushed behind a row of cars. The once active intersection full of camera crews and people now clearing out. Everyone appears to be OK,” he wrote.

People sheltered in place after the shots rang out.

Philip Crowther of the Associated Press noted that one shot broke a window. “From our vantage point we see one broken window, apparently from one of the shots fired. Consensus among reporters here at George Floyd Square was that we heard anywhere between a dozen and two dozen shots fired,” he wrote on Twitter.

A Journalist Wrote That He Was Robbed of His Drone

Had my drone taken by three dudes working “security” about a block from 38th and Chicago this morning. Was threatened and told never to come back to George Floyd Square. — Mark Vancleave (@MDVancleave) May 25, 2021

Mark Vancleave, a video journalist with the Minneapolis Star Tribune, wrote on Twitter that “security” took his drone at George Floyd Square on the anniversary of Floyd’s death.

“Had my drone taken by three dudes working ‘security’ about a block from 38th and Chicago this morning. Was threatened and told never to come back to George Floyd Square,” he wrote on Twitter.

Why did you delete this tweet? . pic.twitter.com/kTjLyUmoSN — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) May 25, 2021

Molly Hennessy-Fiske wrote on Twitter, “Was just walking to #GeorgeFloyd square when gunshots sounded. One volley, then two, then three. Many bystanders. People couldn’t tell if it was fireworks at first. It was right in the square.”

Further details were not yet clear on the morning of May 25. This post is being updated as more information is learned about the shooting in George Floyd Square.

