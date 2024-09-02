Giants Could Beef Up Their Defense by Adding NFL Free Agent

The New York Giants are going into the 2024-25 season with some weaknesses in their lineup, and a Bleacher Report feature focuses on every roster’s biggest weaknesses going into Week 1. For the Giants, they say a certain defensive tackle free agent could help improve the team’s defensive line.

Chris Wormley to the Giants?

In the September 2 article, Bleacher Report named the Giants’ biggest weakness as quarterback, followed by cornerback, defensive tackle, running back and safety.

While all of the positions are important, the NFL experts at Bleacher Report see an opportunity for immediate relief by bringing on NFL free agent Chris Wormley. The defensive tackle has experience with the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and, most recently, Carolina Panthers. He also played football for the Michigan Wolverines.

“The Giants are pretty thin at defensive tackle so the front office should at least explore bringing in Wormley,” they wrote. “The 30-year-old is coming off a couple of tough years, suffering a torn ACL in 2022 and not getting much playing time in Carolina last season. However, if healthy, he can at least contribute as a run defender and add some experience to the position group.”

A Quarterback Problem

Elsewhere in the article, the writers at Bleacher Report, not surprisingly, say it’s a make-or-break season for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

“It’s no secret that all eyes are on Daniel Jones this season,” they stated. “If Jones returns to his 2022 form and leads the New York Giants to the playoffs, then his future in The Big Apple is safe. However, if he doesn’t, then the organization will likely be in a good position to select his replacement in the NFL draft.”

If Jones doesn’t work out, they see Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys as the Giants’ best opportunity in 2025 free agency.

“If Jones doesn’t pan out this season and gets made the scapegoat in New York while Brain Daboll stays as head coach, Daboll will be on the hot seat heading into 2025,” they wrote. “So, he likely would rather bring in a proven veteran at quarterback rather than rely on a rookie with his job on the line.”