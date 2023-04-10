Glenn Douglas Perry: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Glenn Douglas Perry was named as the 50-year-old Wisconsin man who is accused in connection with the shooting deaths of two officers during a Barron County traffic stop in northwestern Wisconsin, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

“The officers were conducting the traffic stop based on a warrant and to check welfare of the driver, Glenn Douglas Perry, age 50, following notification of concerning behavior. During the traffic stop, gunfire was exchanged,” DOJ wrote in the emailed release. Although DOJ’s release does not specifically say that Perry was the shooter, the release does say that he died at the hospital, and an earlier release from DOJ said that the “involved individual was taken to a hospital where they later died.”

In an earlier news release on April 8, 2023, the Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed that the slain officers were from the small communities of Chetek and Cameron.

Family members, the DOJ, and Wisconsin’s governor named the two slain officers as Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, 32, and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel, 23.

According to the Wisconsin law enforcement officers memorial, the Cameron and Chetek police departments have never lost an officer before. Two officers from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department died in the line of duty previously: Wally L. Larson in 1987 and Matt Olson in 1916. Larson’s squad car “collided head on with a semi tractor-trailer” after he possibly suffered a heart attack, the memorial bio for him says. Olson was shot and killed while attempting to recover a horse from the suspect, the memorial says.

It’s very unusual for two officers to die in the same incident in Wisconsin, although, according to the memorial, in 1917, “nine Milwaukee officers killed when a bomb detonated in their precinct.”

1. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Says the 2 Officers Were Shot & Killed in a Traffic Stop

In a press release, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) wrote that it “is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the village of Cameron, Wis. that occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, April 8, 2023.”

At approximately 3:38 p.m., “an officer from Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, gunfire was exchanged,” the release said.

“One Chetek Police Officer and one Cameron Police Officer were pronounced deceased at the scene,” according to the release.

The April 10 release said: “At approximately 3:38 p.m., Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, age 32, with approximately 5 years of law enforcement service, along with Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel, age 23, with approximately one year of law enforcement service, conducted a traffic stop in the Village of Cameron.”

2. Glenn Douglas Perry Had a Domestic Violence History That Resulted in Plea Bargains

According to online court records, Perry, who had a New Auburn address, was charged with misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse, in 2020. The charge was dismissed on a prosecutor’s motion, and he instead received a forfeiture for disorderly conduct, domestic abuse.

The same thing happened in a second case that year on a different date: A misdemeanor domestic violence-related charge was pleaded down to a forfeiture for disorderly conduct.

They are Barron County cases.

According to the DOJ press release, the “involved individual was taken to a hospital where they later died. There is no threat to the community.” In the second news release, DOJ wrote, “Chetek Police Officer Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Scheel were pronounced deceased at the scene. Perry was taken to a hospital where he later died.”

“DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist,” according to the news release.

“All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Barron County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.”

3. Glenn Perry Had an Active Bench Warrant in a Divorce Case

Perry was a respondent in a divorce that started in 2020 and flowed into the days before the shooting.

On March 30, 2023, Wisconsin court records say, “Bench Warrant Civil Issued for Perry, Glenn D.”

There is also a notation on the same date that reads, “Order for Arrest – Glenn Perry.”

The divorce case was conflictual and included an order for mediation. On March 30, 2023, there was an order to show cause hearing. Neither the petitioner, Laura A. Perry, nor the respondent, Glenn D. Perry was in court. An attorney said that he was unable to find Perry for service, Wisconsin court records show.

Cameron Police Chief Adam Steffen wrote on Facebook, “Our community is experiencing a time of great tragedy. As we continue to work through this, please respect the privacy of our law enforcement officers and their families. We want to thank the community for their continued support and overwhelming acts of kindness. The support has been tremendous!”

“At 9:30 a.m. on March 19th, 1985, Officer Rosario Collura and Officer Leonard Lesniewski were gunned down in an alley by a man who later said that he did it because he did not want to go back to jail,” according to Milwaukee police.

In 1917, nine Milwaukee police officers died in a bombing of their district station, according to the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial.

On January 26, 1975, Wayne W. Olson and Robert E. Atkins Jr., of the Summit Police Department, were shot and killed in the same incident by a 16 year old who ambushed them in their squad car, according to the Wisconsin law enforcement memorial.

In 1978, two deputies with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Geszvain and Quin Edward O’Brien were shot and killed by the same escaped prisoner, it says.

In 2000, Sung Hui Bang and Ralph E. Zylka died on duty with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s office in a helicopter crash, the memorial says.

In 2002, two officers with the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, Robert G. Etter Jr. and Stephanie R. Markins, died when a suspect rammed their squad car with his pickup truck, the memorial says.

In 1939, two officers with the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, Carl Johnson and Fred W. Scott, were part of a posse searching for a fugitive and died in a gun battle, it says.

4. Slain Officer Emily Breidenbach, the Daughter of the Former Chetek Police Chief, Was Remembered for Her Extensive Community Involvement

According to an old article in the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram, accessed through Newspapers.com, Breidenbach’s dad, Robert Breidenbach, was previously the Chetek police chief, retiring in 2005.

Breidenbach’s brother, Mike Breidenbach, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, “To know her was to love her. She could’ve gone anywhere to work but loved Chetek.”

She was deeply involved with youth in the community, and would sometimes bring a K-9 called “Officer Grizzly” into local classrooms. She helped with the Chetek Youth Center, according to Facebook posts.

Family member Karen Yonkie wrote on Facebook,

I don’t know how to process this. Emily Ann I’ve know you since you were ten when my pops (Tim) married your mom. You have always been a shining beckon of light. You have always lived life with such adventure, and treated everyone around you with dignity and respect. from the silly vibrant 10 year old to the girl who made a stand in high school to shave her head to the beautiful woman you were. You will be remembered and thought of daily.

One friend shared a video of Breidenbach dancing with children at a community event, and giving them stickers, and wrote, “A respected officer, a mentor, a role model, most of all a genuinely good person. RIP my friend.”

Breidenbach’s cousin also shared that video, writing, “My cousin Emily Ann lost her life in the” line of duty, adding that “this little video shows the Beauty & Light she shined with!”

Breidenbach, who became engaged to be married only one month ago, was given an award from a local television station for her upbeat personality and engagement with the community. She was an officer with the Chetek Police Department for more than four years, according to her LinkedIn page.

According to her LinkedIn page, Breidenbach had been a police officer with the City of Chetek for more than four years.

Mayor Jeff Martin wrote in 2020 that he went on a ride-along with Breidenbach, “We all should be grateful that we have a young, personable and professional law enforcement officer such as Emily. Thanks for the education, Emily – and for the cone! Thank you for your service!”

Before that, she worked in asset protection and marketing for Cabela’s in Green Bay and for Macy’s in Madison, Wisconsin. She was a police officer in the City of Stoughton for eight months starting in 2015 and was a loss prevention supervisor for Kohl’s Department Store in 2013.

Just days before she died, Breidenbach was on the ballot in an election for trustee. “I was elected President of the Chetek Youth Center board in 2021 and Vice President of Fraternal Order of Police local chapter in 2022,” she explained in a story in the Barron News-Shield.

“I am running (trustee) because it is just one way to give back to the community we live in,” Breidenbach continued in that story. “(It) doesn’t mean I will move mountains at the State and Federal levels, but it is a direct correlation to making a difference in our daily lives in Cameron.”

Condolences flooded in from other police departments. “It is with profound sadness that we extend our deepest sympathies to our brothers and sisters in blue. Please keep the men and women of Barron County, the Cameron Police Department and Chetek Police Department in your thoughts and prayers,” wrote the Superior, Wisconsin, Police Department.

U.S. Representative Tom Tiffany, whose district encompasses the area where the shooting occurred, wrote on Facebook, “Words cannot express the loss our community feels for the Village of Cameron Police Department and Chetek Police Department. My prayers go out to their families, loved ones, and the entire law enforcement community.”

5. Slain Officer Hunter Scheel ‘Went Down Fighting,’ a Family Member Wrote

Jessica Janota shared a photo of Scheel and wrote:

I would like to thank everyone who has called, texted, or reached out in anyway. I don’t have words to describe how I feel. We will have details regarding the funeral in the next couple days. We can’t share details about what happened yet, just know that he went down fighting and he will forever be my hero. Hunter, my sweet boy, I will love and miss you always and forever.

“My cousin Hunter Scheel he was the Cameron officer shot and killed yesterday , Thank you for your service.. RIP,” Cindy Scheel wrote on Facebook, sharing a picture of Hunter Scheel in uniform.

A man shared a video of Hunter Scheel and wrote, “This is Hunter Scheel. If you never met him you missed out on knowing a kind, responsible, honorable young man who loved helping those around him.”

A woman wrote with the same video, “The hearts are heavy. Hunter, thank you for your kindness and compassion for the community. We will miss your smiling face around the town. Thoughts and prayers to all families and friends and communities.❤️”

