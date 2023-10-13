Hamas Babies Hostage Video, Photos Released

Hamas has released a video that appears to show Israeli baby hostages. It’s the latest social media image to go viral in the controversy over Hamas and Israeli babies.

According to NDTV World, Hamas circulated the video on Telegram. It then was shared by Israeli journalists on X, where it accrued over 1 million views.

The video’s release came after the Israeli government released photos showing the bodies of dead and charred babies and after Israeli commanders on the ground told a reporter for Israeli television that Hamas beheaded babies in a kibbutz during the Hamas attack on Israel. The photos are extremely graphic.

The Defense for Children International group says Palestinian babies and children have also been killed by Israeli forces.

The Hamas Video Shows a Baby in a Pram

BREAKING: Hamas publishes footage of its fighters keeping Israeli children as human shields in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/AvhLj3WOwH — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 13, 2023

Hananya Naftali, an Israeli journalist, wrote on X, “Hamas publishes footage of its fighters keeping Israeli children as human shields in Gaza.” He shared the video.

The video shows Hamas with babies and toddlers, pushing a pram and holding the children.

Israeli families have confirmed to British and U.S. news outlets that children and babies are among the Israeli hostages being held by Hamas.

Telegraph reported that a 9-month-old baby is among the approximately 130 hostages being held by Hamas.

According to Evening Standard, a 3-year-old child named Ariel “is believed to have been abducted along with three-year-old brother, Kfir, mother Shiri Silberman-Bibas, and her husband Yarden.”

According to The New York Times, Raz, 5, and 3-year-old Aviv Asher are believed to be Hamas hostages.

According to The New York Post, Dafna, 15, and Ella Zin, 8, are also hostages. The Post also reported that “Eleven members of Israeli lawyer Shaked Haran’s family – including three children between 3 and 12 years old – have been missing since Hamas stormed their home at Kibbutz Be’eri.”

The Post further reported that “Siblings Sahar and Erez Kalderon and their cousin Noya Dan were violently taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz.” Erez is 12. Noya is 13, and Sahar is 16.

The identities of the children in the Hamas video are not clear.

The Israeli Defense Forces Has Also Released Videos Showing the Hamas Attack

WATCH Hamas terrorists indiscriminately shoot at bathrooms during the Nova Music Festival. This just shows you that Hamas does not care who—they just kill. pic.twitter.com/Ve0u9HRLWT — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2023

Hamas and the Israeli government appear to be releasing warring social media videos in the war for public opinion.

“WATCH Hamas terrorists indiscriminately shoot at bathrooms during the Nova Music Festival,” Israel Defense Forces wrote on X. “This just shows you that Hamas does not care who—they just kill.” IDF shared a video showing the shooting.

The Prime Minister of Israel released the photos of dead babies, who are not the same babies in the Hamas hostage video. “Here are some of the photos Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken,” the Prime Minister’s X page posted. “Warning: These are horrifying photos of babies murdered and burned by the Hamas monsters. Hamas is inhuman. Hamas is ISIS.”

“It’s simply depravity in the worst imaginable way,” Blinken told Reuters. “Images are worth a thousand words. These images may be worth a million.”

According to CNN, Tal Heinrich, a spokeswoman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said “that babies and toddlers had been found with their ‘heads decapitated’ in Kfar Aza,” but the network later quoted an unnamed Israel official as saying the allegation was not confirmed.

The beheaded babies story originated with an i24 News report by American journalist Nicole Zedeck, who says, “About 40 babies and young children have been taken out on gurneys — so far.” She wrote on X, “Soldiers told me they believe 40 babies/children were killed. The exact death toll is still unknown as the military continues to go house to house and find more Israeli casualties.”

“They cut heads of children, cut heads of women,” David Ben Zion, Deputy Commandee of Unit 71 told Zedeck.

