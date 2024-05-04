Questions Swirl as ‘Hit Squad’ Suspects Are Named in Murder of Sikh Leader

Three “Indian nationals” are under arrest in the murder of Sikh “separatist leader” Hardeep Singh Nijjar as questions about Indian government continue to swirl.

That’s according to BBC and Royal Canadian Mounted Police. BBC reported that the murder of Nijjar “sparked a major diplomatic row between” India and Canada.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced in a May 3 news release, “Today the Integrated Homicide Investigative Team (IHIT) and the Federal Policing Program Pacific Region announced the arrests of three individuals for their alleged involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18, 2023.”

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was murdered in Surrey on June 18, 2023, according to a news release from the police. “The first 911 call in relation to this incident was received at 8:27 p.m. and the first officers arrived on scene in under four minutes, with more officers arriving on scene shortly after,” they wrote.

“We welcome the arrests but this does lead to a lot more questions,” said Balpreet Singh, “legal counsel and spokesperson for the Canada-based World Sikh Organization advocacy group,” to Reuters.

“Those who have been arrested are part of a hit squad but it’s clear that they were directed,” he told Reuters.

Here’s what you need to know:

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Previously Said the Indian Government Might Be Involved in the Murder

According to BBC, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously said that the Indian government might be involved in the murder, although the arrest press release does not mention this angle or a motive.

Nijjar 45, “was shot dead last June by masked gunmen in a busy car park in a Vancouver suburb,” BBC reported.

“Arrests like these do not happen without countless hours of investigative work and strategic coordination. I want to express my sincere thanks to all employees and partners who have contributed to the investigation,” RCMP wrote in the release.

“The work doesn’t end here and, as the investigation continues, I will underscore that there are separate and distinct investigations ongoing,” police noted. “We hope this news brings a restored sense of safety and security to the community.”

Canadian Policec Are Still Investigating ‘Connections to the Government of India,’ Reports Say

According to BBC, the three suspects are Karan Brar, 22, Kamal Preet Singh, 22, and 28-year-old Karan Preet Singh.

They were living in Edmonton, Alberta, and they have been in Canada for “three to five years,” BBC reported, citing police.

Police told BBC they were still investigating “connections to the government of India.”

“There are separate and distinct investigations ongoing into these matters. Certainly not limited to the involvement of the people arrested today,” Assistant Commissioner David Teboul said, according to BBC.

According to Reuters, the victim “Nijjar was a Canadian citizen campaigning for the creation of Khalistan, an independent Sikh homeland carved out of India.” The Indian government had labeled Nijjar a terrorist, Reuters reported, but, according to BBC, the Indian government has denied involvement in his murder.

“This investigation does not end here. We are aware that others may have played a role in this homicide and we remain dedicated to finding and arresting each one of these individuals,” said Reboul, according to Reuters.

Reuters reported that the three men were all arrested in Edmonton.

