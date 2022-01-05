Handcuffed in Houston: Harris County Arrests for January 5, 2022

The following people were arrested Houston and Harris County, Texas, on felony charges. All records are obtained through the Harris County District Clerk’s website.

The cases for January 5, 2022, include a teen charged with murder in a fatal crash, two men charged with robbing another man at gunpoint and a woman accused of assaulting a man with a golf club.

Those who have been arrested are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Capital felony charges are the most serious under Texas law. They carry a potential sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or death. First-degree felony charges are the second-most serious in Texas, with a potential sentence of 5 to 99 years in prison or, in some cases, up to life in prison without parole. Second-degree felony charges in Texas include a potential sentence of 2 to 20 years in prison. Third-degree felony charges could result in a sentence of 2 to 10 years in prison. And state jail felony charges could lead to a potential sentence of 180 days to 2 years.

Here is the Houston-area felony arrest log for Wednesday, January 5, 2022:

Charbel Boueri, 17, of Spring, Texas, was charged with first-degree murder. Bond information for Boueri was not immediately available, but Harris County jail records showed Boueri remained in custody as of January 5, 2022. Boueri was also charged with two counts of intoxicated assault with a vehicle, which are third-degree felonies. Boueri is accused of being the driver in a Harris County crash that killed 18-year-old Christopher Lujan and injured two teen girls, according to court documents.

D’Alessandro Bou, 18, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Bou was ordered held without bond. Bou was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 3, 2022. He and another man, Anthony Bevel, are accused of robbing a man with a gun, according to court documents.

Anthony Bevel, 18, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Bevel was ordered held without bond. Bevel was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on January 3, 2022. He and another man, D'Alessandro Bou, are accused of robbing a man at gunpoint. Bryan Gallegos, 22, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Bond for Gallegos was set at $40,000. Gallegos was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 2, 2022, after he was accused of robbing a man at gunpoint.

Douglas Lee Wilson, 49, of Houston, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a first-degree felony. Wilson’s bond was set at $20,000. Wilson was arrested January 3, 2022, after a traffic stop, according to court documents. Police said they were given consent to search Wilson’s car and found baggies of marijuana, a duffle bag containing marijuana, a baggie of cocaine and crack cocaine. He is accused of possession 4.7 grams of cocaine, 49 grams of crack cocaine and two ounces of marijuana, according to court documents.

Nikki Bilberry, 38, address unknown, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a first-degree felony. Bilberry’s bond information was not immediately available. Bilberry was arrested January 3, 2022, but the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and is accused of possessing more than 4 grams and less than 200 grams of methamphetamine.

Ethan John Rab, 21, of Yoakum, Texas, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Rab was held on $40,000 bond. Rab was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 2, 2022, after being accused of threatening a man with his car.

Joanna Crane, 47, of Humble, Texas, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Crane’s bond was set at $40,000. Crane was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 3, 2022, after she was accused of swinging at and hitting a man with a golf club and biting him, according to court documents.

Iris Vanessa Carcamo, 31, of Sugar Land, Texas, was charged with assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony. Carcamo’s bond was set at $25,000. Carcamo was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 3, 2022, after she was accused of hitting a police officer with glass and an unknown object.

Nicholas Palumbo III, 47, address unknown, was charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony. Palumbo’s bond information was not immediately available. Palumbo was arrested by the Harris County Constable Precinct 1 on January 3, 2022. Palumbo is accused of breaking into a woman’s home and stealing six rings and a bracelet, according to court documents.

Henrietta Hazel Branch, 29, of Houston, was charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony. Branch’s bond was set at $10,000.

Marcus Isaac Gonzalez, 31, of Pasadena, Texas, was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon by a person with a felony conviction, a second-degree felony. Gonzalez’s bond was set at $30,000. Gonzalez was arrested by the Pasadena Police Department on January 2, 2022, after police said he was in possession of a handgun. Gonzalez was previously convicted of continuous violence against family in Harris County in 2020, according to court records.

Alana Derousselle, 45, of Houston, was charged with DWI third, a third-degree felony. Derousselle’s bond information was not immediately available. Derousselle was arrested by the Harris County Constable Precinct 5 on January 2, 2022. Derousselle was previously convicted of DWI in Harris County in 2016 and in 2021, according to court documents.

Terron Deandre Lyons, 36, of Houston, was charged with harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony. Bond for Lyons was set at $5,000. Lyons was also charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Lyons was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 3, 2022. He is accused of spitting on a police officer during his arrest.

Wesley Devone Mourland, 22, address unknown, was charged with burglary of a building, a state jail felony. Mourland’s bond was not immediately available. Mourland was arrested by the Deer Park Police Department on January 3, 2022.

Michelle Marie Hernandez, 50, of Houston, was charged with theft with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony. Hernandez’s bond information was not immediately available. Hernandez was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 2, 2022. She was previously convicted of theft in Harris County in 2016 and 2020.

Katherine Levon Robinson, 53, of Houston, was charged with theft with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony. Robinson’s bond information was not immediately available.

Dwight Wayne Townsend, 18, of Houston, was charged with theft of between $2,500 to $30,000, a state jail felony. Townsend’s bond was set at $2,500. Townsend was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 3, 2022, after being accused of stealing three catalytic converters, according to court documents.

Devante Treyshon Becks, 25, of Houston was charged with criminal mischief causing damage of between $2,500 to $30,000, a state jail felony. Bond for Becks was set at $1,500.