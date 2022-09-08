Prince Harry & Meghan Markle React to Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96 years old.

Her Majesty’s death came shortly after news broke that doctors were concerned for her health and her family rushed to her bedside at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, U.K. Later that day, the Royal Family shared on Twitter, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was among those who rushed to Balmoral to his grandmother’s side, although his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, remained behind in London, according to a statement reported by Time. Harry and Meghan were already in the U.K. for a series of appearances with their charitable organizations.

Following Her Majesty’s death, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s website, Archewell, was updated with a simple white text over a black background reading, “In Loving Memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. 1926-2022.” They have yet to issue a longer statement regarding the Queen’s death.

The Queen’s successor, Charles, now known as King Charles, issued a statement on Her Majesty’s death. “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” he wrote in part. “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Had a Strained Relationship With the Royal Family Recently

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a strained relationship with the rest of the royal family due to some critical statements made by Meghan Markle regarding her time as a working royal. One week ago, she was interviewed by The Cut and shared that she felt there was a “toxic tabloid culture” that affected the relationship between Prince Harry and his father, who is now King Charles.

The couple stepped back from their royal duties over two years ago and moved to California, stating at the time, “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the BBC reported. However, People wrote that Prince Harry and the Queen remained privately close despite that decision and kept Her Majesty updated regarding her great-grandchildren’s lives.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Had Tea With the Queen While Celebrating Her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022

Prior to their current trip, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the U.K. in June 2022 to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee marking her 70th year on the throne. Prince Harry shared at the time with USA Today that Queen Elizabeth II was in great spirits when he and Meghan had tea with her and added:

Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her… She’s on great form. She’s always got a great sense of humor with me.

He also shared that he made her laugh, adding, “It was really nice to catch up with her.”

READ NEXT: Ronnie McNutt’s Friend Says Facebook Didn’t Do Enough to Stop Suicide Livestream