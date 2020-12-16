Herschel Walker’s Son Says ‘We’re Building the Wall’ in Viral Rant

The son of former NFL star Herschel Walker is causing a stir on social media after a clip of himself saying President Donald Trump will remain president went viral.

Christian Walker, a successful cheerleader and the 21-year-old son of the Heisman Trophy winner, shared the message with his over 240,000 followers on Instagram on December 15.

In the video, Walker warns “liberals” that the election isn’t over until Inauguration Day on January 20, 2021. He then claims that the “Trump Train is far from slowing down.”

“You’re all celebrating early because you’re hearing from the media that this is over,” Walker says. “Well, I’m just informing you, this Trump Train is far from slowing down. This trump isn’t even close to the finish line.”

He then adds, “We’re building the wall.”

You can watch the video below:

The Instagram post has since amassed over 110,000 views and a mixed bag of responses.

Here’s what you need to know:

In the Video, Walker Says Trump Will Have the Right to Remedy ‘Fraud’ With His Own Electors

Stephen Miller says Trump electors will be voting and sending results to Congress. (They'll be worthless because they won't have the seals of the state Secretaries of State, though) pic.twitter.com/B9pKXqYGIa — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) December 14, 2020

Walker opens the video by invoking Article 2, Section 1 of the Constitution, which outlines who is eligible to serve as president and establishes the Electoral College, according to the U.S. Senate website.

The 21-year-old argued in the clip that the electoral votes won’t be counted until January 6, when Congress meets for a joint session.

“For your information, seven states sent their GOP electors to vote for Trump today,” Walker said, citing Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. “This preserves President Trump the right to remedy the fraud with his own electors.”

“This isn’t over yet,” he adds.

On December 14, Trump adviser Stephen Miller announced on Fox News that Trump electors in some states will be voting and sending their results to Congress.

According to The Washington Post, Congress will meet in a joint session on January 6 to count the votes after the electors meet and their votes are received in Washington, D.C.

“On that day, states will be read out in alphabetical order. The state’s electoral votes will be opened and tallied,” the newspaper reported. “If one member of the House and one member of the Senate object to a state’s slate, though, it can be challenged.”

Walker Has a Large Social Media Following & Is Known for His Pro-Trump Rhetoric

I’m a First Time Voter casting my vote for Donald J Trump. Donald Trump cares about America and preserving my opportunity to succeed. I’m thankful to have grown up in the greatest country in the world, and I plan on keeping it that way. pic.twitter.com/l8351Izhzp — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 30, 2020

Walker boasts a massive following on multiple social media platforms, including over 10,000 YouTube subscribers and more than 138,000 Twitter followers.

He identifies himself as a “Free-Speech Radicalist” and owns a conservative blog called The Christian Walker. In his writings and social media posts, Walker frequently criticizes the Black Lives Matter movement and the Democratic Party.

His father, Herschel Walker, is also a supporter of the president. The former NFL running back spoke in support of Trump on the eve of the Republican National Convention and their 37-year-long friendship, according to The Independent.

Walker said Trump “shows how much he cares about social justice in the Black community through his actions, and his actions speak louder than stickers and slogans on a jersey,” the outlet reported.

My dad Herschel Walker, a southern black man from Georgia, is the greatest testament to President Trump’s character and to the fact that he is the furthest thing from a racist. BEST SPEAKER OF THE NIGHT @HerschelWalker — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) August 25, 2020

Christian Walker later tweeted in support of his dad’s speech, writing:

