Highland Park Victims: Names, Photos & Tributes

Nicolas Toledo was the first victim named in the Highland Park, Illinois, mass shooting.

“The family of Nicolas Toledo tells me he was one of the people shot and killed at the Highland Park 4th of July Parade,” CBS Chicago reported Tim McNicholas tweeted.

The other deceased victims have not yet been named; once they are, a photo, name and tribute will be added to this story.

In a news conference, Officer Chris O’Neill said the mass shooting was an “active shooter” incident that was random in nature. He described the suspect as a white male, age 18-20, with “longer black hair, a small build and wearing a white or blue t-shirt.” A firearm was recovered from the scene, but the gunman’s identity is not clear. Nor is his motive.

The gunman was at large, and people were urged to shelter inside. A high-powered rifle was found at the scene, authorities said. All of the victims were adults; one died at the hospital and five at the parade scene.

Two dozen people were taken to the hospital and six are deceased, O’Neill said.

Exact moments as shots are heard as a mass shooting unfolds in Highland Park during a 4th of July parade celebration. #highlandpark #masshooting pic.twitter.com/kAPpr52OBg — CHICAGO CRITTER (@ChicagoCritter) July 4, 2022

The injury count grew throughout the day.

“We are assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route. STAY OUT OF THE AREA – allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work,” the Lake County Sheriff tweeted.

Here’s what you need to know about the Highland Park victims:

“We are all feeling pretty numb. We’re all pretty broken inside,” Toledo’s granddaughter told McNicholas, the CBS Chicago reporter.

CBS Chicago obtained the above photos of victim Nicolas Toledo.

Gov. JB Pritzker tweeted, “My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park. State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community. We will continue working with local officials to help those affected.”

Dan Ponce, an anchorman with WGN-TV, tweeted, “Witnesses say the shooter was on the roof of Uncle Dan’s and fired into parade. 5 or 6 shots, then a pause, then 5 or 6 more shots. The shooter is still at large and North Shore residents are being asked to stay inside.”

A video captured gunshots ringing out in rapid succession as parade participants walked down the street. You can watch the video below. The shooting reports were preliminary and unfolding just before 11 a.m. Fox News reported that multiple people are “feared dead.”

Photos showed blood on the ground.

The mass shooting occurred in an affluent north shore Chicago suburb.