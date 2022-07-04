Robert Crimo III, Highland Park Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Robert Crimo III is an aspiring rapper with deep Highland Park family ties who is accused of being the mass shooter at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

According to Fox News, a canine unit was searching for the shooter, who remained at large. Robert E. Crimo III is the suspect’s name with middle initial. He also goes by the name Bobby Crimo. A disturbing social media trail emerged for the shooter that shows weaponry; in 2019, he shared a random video of President Donald Trump’s motorcade.

Crimo, 22, is believed to be driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit, Illinois plate DM80653, authorities said.

In a news conference, Officer Chris O’Neill said the mass shooting was an “active shooter” incident that was random in nature. O’Neill described the suspect as a white male, age 18-20, with “longer black hair, a small build and wearing a white or blue t-shirt.” A firearm was recovered from the scene,

Two dozen people were taken to the hospital and six are deceased.

“We are assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route. STAY OUT OF THE AREA – allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work,” the Lake County Sheriff tweeted.

The Highland Park shooting reports were emerging on Monday, July 4, 2022, the Fourth of July. “Sources said the person could be shooting from atop a high building,” ABC7 reported. That report was not yet confirmed by authorities.

Later reports indicated that “eyewitness now telling @WGNNews that the shooter was crouched in front of the former Uncle Dan’s (now called Gearhead Outfitters), not on the roof,” according to journalist Stephen Battaglio of the Los Angeles Times.

However, in the news conference, authorities confirmed the gunman was shooting from a roof at one point. The location was not clear.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Crimo’s Family Has Long Ties to Highland Park; His Father Ran for Mayor

Crimo’s father Bob Crimo is a small business owner who ran unsuccessfully for Highland Park mayor.

In a bio, he described himself as self employed at Bob’s Pantry & Deli. “This will be my first time in office as as person for the people. Though I have no prior experience in political office, I know the dynamics of Highland Park through my years of experience in business.”

The dad described himself as a “local small business owner. I see how the downtown business district is becoming more distressed as time goes on.” He said, “We need to take a hard look at Highland Park’s many ordinances, rules, and regulations…”

My video.. I was at #Highland Park parade.. Terrified people fleeing July 4th parade when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/DSe0NJOuem — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) July 4, 2022

The dad wrote that he was self-employed since 1990 due to his ownership of the White Hen in Racinia and Bob’s Pantry & Deli in Braeside.”

An obituary for Crimo’s grandfather, Robert “Bob” Crimo Sr. 88, of Highwood, says that the family has long ties to Highland Park, Illinois.

The first Robert Crimo was described as a great family man who was always there for his family” and was survived by his son Bob Jr. and five grandchildren, including Bobby Crimo III. Crimo III’s parents Bob Jr. and Denise were listed as living in Highland Park.

“Bloodbath at #Highland Park July 4th parade.. I was there.. ” tweeted Lynn Sweet, a columnist at the Chicago Sun-Times.

The shooting reports were preliminary and unfolding just before 11 a.m. Fox News reported that multiple people are “feared dead.”

The scanner audio, available through Broadcastify, captured an officer referring to an “active shooter.” Ambulances were being sent to the scene at “2nd and Central.”

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that one of their reporters “saw blankets placed over three bloodied bodies. Other people, running, were visibly bloodied.” Police have not yet given a tally of the dead or wounded.

The mass shooting occurred in an affluent north shore Chicago suburb.

2. Disturbing YouTube Videos Emerged in Which Crimo Refers to Himself as a ‘Sleepwalker…Walking Blindly Into the Night’

22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III Video from his YouTube account 10 months ago foreshadowing the tragic shootings. How did YouTube miss this? @JackPosobiec #Chicago pic.twitter.com/5QzxX44lOb — Mostly Gonzo (@TimScoop) July 4, 2022

Disturbing YouTube videos emerged that appear to show Crimo. The account was deleted after the mass shooting.

“Like a sleepwalker…I know what I have to do,” the narrator says in one video.

“I know what’s in it. Not only for me but for everyone else… there is no past or future, just the now. It is more abstract than I can ever imagine. I can feel the atmosphere pulling me in. It’s unstoppable….I need to leave now. I need to just do it. It is my destiny. Everything has led up to this. Nothing can stop me, even myself. Is there such a thing as free will or has this been planned out…it’s what I was sent here to do. Like a sleepwalker…walking blindly into the night.”

He also had a blog page with flames as the backdrop.

“Active shooter in Highland Park, IL. Avoid Central Ave. My nephew recorded this video,” a person tweeted, sharing the video.

The video showed parade participants walking normally down the street before they started running as a panic ensued.

CBS 2 Digital Producer Elyssa Kaufman “was near the scene when she heard what sounded like gunfire,” according to CBS News.

Other videos also emerged from the scene.

Active shooter in Highland Park, IL. Avoid Central Ave. My nephew recorded this video. pic.twitter.com/nUFRElrVZi — eNreeKaii (@Ri_Kayyy) July 4, 2022

“Everyone was was running, hiding and screaming,” she told the network.

3. Crimo Was a Fairly Popular Rapper With a Spotify Account

Highland Park Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park. Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available. — Nancy Rotering (@NancyRotering) July 4, 2022

Crimo was a fairly popular rapper with a Spotify account. One song had 2 million listens. His name was “Awake the Rapper.”

His most recent songs were added May 13, 2022. Brainwashed is the top song, and he also has one called I Am the Storm. The profile photo is a cartoon/anime character with a gun.

He also has songs called “dead again” and “Gameboy,” as well as “dumb diddy dumb.”

The mayor of Highland Park, Nancy Rotering, tweeted that Highland Park’s Independence Day festivities were cancelled.

“Highland Park Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park. Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available,” she tweeted.

Other communities in Illinois were cancelling their Fourth of July parades as word of the mass shooting spread.

4. Scanner Audio Reports Say the Active Shooter Carried a ‘Large Yellow Army Style Backpack’

Scanner audio reports say the shooter was “male with large yellow army style backpack.” On the scanner, police described a gunshot victim who was shot in the leg. They did not provide a more detailed description of the shooter.

The motive is not yet clear.

Police said on the scanner that they were checking the basement of Sunset Foods at one point.

A witness told the Sun-Times that they heard more than 20 shots. The newspaper reported that at least five bloodied people were seen.

🚨#BREAKING: Mass shooting with Multiple people shot at start of the July 4th parade 📌#HighlandPark | #IL A mass shooting is taking place at Highland Park Emergency crews on scene of a shooting with numerous victims during the July 4th Parade Reports of nine gunshot victims. pic.twitter.com/0hK4u1Jbkp — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 4, 2022

The mass shooting comes as the nation continues to reel from mass shootings in places like a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

5. ‘Just Do It,’ Read a Tweet on Crimo’s Page

Responders still arriving amidst backdrop of abandoned parade route in Highland Park Il. No information about nature of incident which apparently took place in/near Central business district pic.twitter.com/K8nY3Byjp5 — Sonny Cohen 🇺🇸 (@SonnyCohen) July 4, 2022

“Just do it,” read a tweet on Crimo’s Twitter page.

The profile reads, “This account has been seized by the ARDT.”

Photos and eyewitness accounts from the scene showed a massive law enforcement response and an “abandoned parade route.”

“Responders still arriving amidst backdrop of abandoned parade route in Highland Park Il. No information about nature of incident which apparently took place in/near Central business district,” tweeted Sonny Cohen.

Mass Shooting (Highland Park) Emergency crews on scene of a shooting with numerous victims near Central Ave and Second St in downtown Highland Park. Reports of nine gunshot victims. https://t.co/CXi9dvhxcC — Lake & McHenry County Scanner (@LMCScanner) July 4, 2022

“Mass Shooting (Highland Park) Emergency crews on scene of a shooting with numerous victims near Central Ave and Second St in downtown Highland Park. Reports of nine gunshot victims,” wrote Lake and McHenry County scanner.

