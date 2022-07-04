Highland Park Active Shooter: Shooting at Parade Video

There are reports that multiple people were shot by an active shooter carrying a yellow Army backpack at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

The Highland Park shooting reports were emerging on Monday, July 4, 2022, the Fourth of July. “Sources said the person could be shooting from atop a high building,” ABC7 reported. That report was not yet confirmed by authorities.

Later reports indicated that “eyewitness now telling @WGNNews that the shooter was crouched in front of the former Uncle Dan’s (now called Gearhead Outfitters), not on the roof,” according to journalist Stephen Battaglio of the Los Angeles Times.

Gov. JB Pritzker tweeted, “My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park. State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community. We will continue working with local officials to help those affected.”

“Bloodbath at #Highland Park July 4th parade.. I was alist there.. ” tweeted Lynn Sweet, a columnist at the Chicago Sun-Times.

Intel Point Alert tweeted, “⚠️🇺🇸#DEVELOPING: Additional shots have now been fired towards officers in the area; Everyone downtown told to ‘remain indoors’ until further notice.”

⚠️🇺🇸#DEVELOPING: Additional shots have now been fired towards officers in the area; Everyone downtown told to ‘remain indoors’ until further notice pic.twitter.com/ZVh74QzT2D — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) July 4, 2022

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Shooter Was Firing Near Uncle Dan’s, According to Reports

My video.. I was at #Highland Park parade.. Terrified people fleeing July 4th parade when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/DSe0NJOuem — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) July 4, 2022

Dan Ponce, an anchorman with WGN-TV, tweeted, “Witnesses say the shooter was on the roof of Uncle Dan’s and fired into parade. 5 or 6 shots, then a pause, then 5 or 6 more shots. The shooter is still at large and North Shore residents are being asked to stay inside.”

However, as noted, other witness accounts contradicted reports that the shooter was firing from the roof.

Reporter Moshe Schwartz tweeted, “Multiple fatalities reported following reports of an active shooter during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Reports that the suspect is barricaded inside of a Sunset Foods grocery with hostages.” However, WGN-TV later reported live from outside Sunset Foods that no hostage situation was occurring there. It’s not uncommon for fast-moving early reports to contradict or even be wrong in active shooter situations.

Authorities had not confirmed these details as the situation was still unfolding and active.

A video captured gunshots ringing out in rapid succession as parade participants walked down the street. You can watch the video below. The shooting reports were preliminary and unfolding just before 11 a.m. Fox News reported that multiple people are “feared dead.”

Photos showed blood on the ground.

Bloodbath at #Highland Park July 4th parade.. I was there.. story at @suntimes pic.twitter.com/zuUQMO7Dxy — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) July 4, 2022

The scanner audio, available through Broadcastify, captured an officer referring to an “active shooter.” Ambulances were being sent to the scene at “2nd and Central.”

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that one of their reporters “saw blankets placed over three bloodied bodies. Other people, running, were visibly bloodied.” Police have not yet given a tally of the dead or wounded.

The mass shooting occurred in an affluent north shore Chicago suburb. Officials have released little information other than to say the parade was cancelled; ABC7 reported the suspect was still “active” as of 11 a.m.

2. Videos Captured a Boy Saying There Were Gunshots & Panic at the Scene

Active shooter in Highland Park, IL. Avoid Central Ave. My nephew recorded this video. pic.twitter.com/nUFRElrVZi — eNreeKaii (@Ri_Kayyy) July 4, 2022

“Active shooter in Highland Park, IL. Avoid Central Ave. My nephew recorded this video,” a person tweeted, sharing the video.

The video showed parade participants walking normally down the street before they started running as a panic ensued.

CBS 2 Digital Producer Elyssa Kaufman “was near the scene when she heard what sounded like gunfire,” according to CBS News.

Other videos also emerged from the scene.

“Everyone was was running, hiding and screaming,” she told the network.

3. Scanner Audio Reports Say the Active Shooter Carried a ‘Large Yellow Army Style Backpack’

Scanner audio reports say the shooter was “male with large yellow army style backpack.” On the scanner, police described a gunshot victim who was shot in the leg. They did not provide a more detailed description of the shooter.

The motive is not yet clear.

Police said on the scanner that they were checking the basement of Sunset Foods at one point.

A witness told the Sun-Times that they heard more than 20 shots. The newspaper reported that at least five bloodied people were seen.

🚨#BREAKING: Mass shooting with Multiple people shot at start of the July 4th parade 📌#HighlandPark | #IL A mass shooting is taking place at Highland Park Emergency crews on scene of a shooting with numerous victims during the July 4th Parade Reports of nine gunshot victims. pic.twitter.com/0hK4u1Jbkp — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 4, 2022

The mass shooting comes as the nation continues to reel from mass shootings in places like a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

4. Highland Park’s Mayor Said the Community’s Festivities Were Cancelled

Highland Park Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park. Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available. — Nancy Rotering (@NancyRotering) July 4, 2022

The mayor of Highland Park, Nancy Rotering, tweeted that Highland Park’s Independence Day festivities were cancelled.

“Highland Park Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park. Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available,” she tweeted.

Other communities in Illinois were cancelling their Fourth of July parades as word of the mass shooting spread.

5. Photos Showed an ‘Abandoned Parade Route’

Responders still arriving amidst backdrop of abandoned parade route in Highland Park Il. No information about nature of incident which apparently took place in/near Central business district pic.twitter.com/K8nY3Byjp5 — Sonny Cohen 🇺🇸 (@SonnyCohen) July 4, 2022

Photos and eyewitness accounts from the scene showed a massive law enforcement response and an “abandoned parade route.”

“Responders still arriving amidst backdrop of abandoned parade route in Highland Park Il. No information about nature of incident which apparently took place in/near Central business district,” tweeted Sonny Cohen.

Mass Shooting (Highland Park) Emergency crews on scene of a shooting with numerous victims near Central Ave and Second St in downtown Highland Park. Reports of nine gunshot victims. https://t.co/CXi9dvhxcC — Lake & McHenry County Scanner (@LMCScanner) July 4, 2022

“Mass Shooting (Highland Park) Emergency crews on scene of a shooting with numerous victims near Central Ave and Second St in downtown Highland Park. Reports of nine gunshot victims,” wrote Lake and McHenry County scanner.

READ NEXT: TikTok Influencer’s Son Murdered at Gas Station.