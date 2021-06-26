Home Depot Lumber Aisle Exorcism in Pennsylvania

A Home Depot lumber aisle exorcism was reported by police in Dickson City, Pennsylvania.

Wait, what?

That’s what the police report says.

The 911 call history for Dickson City Police reads “3:26 p.m. Commerce Blvd. @ Home Depot for disorderly people having an exorcism in the lumber isle (sic) for the dead trees. They were escorted out of the building.”

This was surrounded on the history sheet by other more mundane police calls, such as an alarm at Chuck E Cheese, traffic stops, and an intoxicated person lying on steps. The exorcism occurred in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania. Too bad there’s no video.

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Responded to a Report of ‘Bad Behavior’ in the Lumber Aisle

According to PAHomepage, the original police call came in as “bad behavior” in the lumber aisle.

That report says that no charges were filed at this time. The incident occurred on Monday, June 21, 2021.

“Wait … Why did you stop it? Now we got a possessed individual running loose?!” a person responded on the police comment thread, in apparent jest.

People Joked About the Exorcism on Social Media

People had fun with the report on social media. Here are some of the comments:

“How does a wood exorcism happen in 2021 and not a single person in Home Depot videoed this for our entertainment. I need answers.”

“I would 100% watch a horror movie about demonic lumber.”

“I feel slighted. I wish I could witness an exorcism in the lumber aisle of Home Depot. LOL.”

“I usually wait until I get the lumber home before the ceremony, I don’t want anyone stealing my system for exorcism.”

“These trees are clean… from the book of poltergeist which too had to be exorcised before reading.”

“The power of pine compels you!!!”

“Were they escorted out before or after they finished? If before, y’all be real thoughtful of buying any of that demon wood.”

By June 24, 2021, the police blotter in Dickson City had returned to the relatively mundane:

“8:35am 500 block of Storrs St. meet with construction supervisor about traffic signal not changing on Storrs to Main St.

11:32am 1300 block of Railroad Ave for complaint about a dog tied to a tree.

1:12pm Business Route 6 w/ a disabled vehicle.

3:02pm Veterans Dr. & Cherry St. for a fight over a car door open and person not unloading from the vehicle fast enough.

7:24pm Elm Street Park for a cell phone found in the park.

8:17pm Commerce Blvd. in front of Harbor Freight w/ FD for an ashtray on fire.

8:40pm Business Route 6 for a welfare check on person walking along the highway.

8:44pm Officer met a person at the station for an interview for an investigation.

8:47pm Business Route 6 @ Harley Davidson w/ a traffic stop.

9:01pm Business Route 6 @ Viewmont Diner w/ a traffic stop.

9:13pm Business Route 6 near Jersey Mike’s for report of a dog in the highway.

11:16pm Business Route 6 @ Denny’s for a harassment complaint because the restaurant is closed and people didn’t want to leave.

11:54pm Business Route 6 @ Idle Hours North w/ a traffic stop.

11:54pm Business Route 6 near Express Urgent Care w/ a vehicle stopped in the roadway. The person had contact lens pop out of their eye while driving.”

