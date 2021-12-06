BREAKING IN HOUSTON: 11-Year-Old Girl Shot in Drive-By Shooting

An 11-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting at a home in Houston, police say. The girl is expected to survive after being shot multiple times, including in the face, according to police. No arrests have been made. The victim was hospitalized in serious, but stable, condition, police said. She was sleeping at the time of the shooting, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Blanchard Hill Lane in Houston about 5 a.m. on December 5, 2021, according to a press release from the Houston Police Department. The suspects arrived at the home in an SUV and fled after firing several shots into the home. No one else inside the house was injured.

“Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS,” Houston Police said. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or arrests, police said.

The Suspects Could Be Seen in Surveillance Video Shooting at the House Before Driving Away in an SUV, Police Say









According to a press release, “Officers responded to a shooting call at the residence at the above address and were advised a child was struck several times by gunfire. Paramedics transported the girl to a hospital. Other occupants of the residence advised officers the suspects had fired at the residence from the street. At least two suspects were seen on video fleeing the scene in a dark SUV. Multiple shell casings were found in the street in front of the residence.”

Commander Jonathon Halliday told KTRK, “Our preliminary information is that an SUV pulled up onto the street. Three males exited, walked down to the house in question, and started firing multiple rounds into the house.”

Halliday said about the victim’s mother, “She’s upset, of course. She just came back from the hospital. We’ll talk to her to try and find out if she knows anything. … “Anytime it involves a child and it’s especially bad. We’re all parents, brothers and sisters and children are always innocent victim.”

Police released surveillance video from the scene showing the shooting. “The vehicle, captured on camera in mist & foggy conditions, is described only as a dark SUV,” the police department said. The video can be seen below:





The license plate and other details about the SUV could not be seen in the video because of the weather conditions at the time of the shooting, police said. “Please call HPD Major Assaults 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information on the suspects or the vehicle,” Houston Police added.

The Victim Was Hospitalized With Gunshot Wounds to the Face & Arm

According to police, the 11-year-old victim was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital with gunshots to her face and arm. She was initially listed in critical condition, but police later said she was in serious, but stable, condition. Her family has not commented about the shooting.

A neighbor, Avery Washington, told KHOU a woman with three children live at the home where the shooting occurred, “They are nice little girls, they’re quiet. They were really shooting because it was like over 100 something shots out here. It was terrible, really. When something happens like that with a little child getting shot, the only thing you can do is put prayers in for the family.”

According to KPRC, the girl was in the house with her mother, her mother’s boyfriend and her siblings when the shooting occurred. She was shot several times, police said.

