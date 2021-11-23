Houston Woman Mauled to Death by Her Own Dogs, Police Suspect

A Houston woman was found dead in her yard with wounds to her neck and police believe she was possibly mauled to death by her own dogs. Police say 48-year-old Tiffany Frangione died on Friday, November 19, 2021, according to a press release.

Frangione was found in her yard about 10:50 a.m. by police officers after a 911 caller reported there was a deceased person at the 12410 Rockhampton Drive home, police said in a November 22 press release. Her death was being investigated as suspicious after her body was found.

According to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences’, Frangione’s cause of death was ruled to be accidental and the cause was “blunt force trauma of the neck with penetrating injuries and mechanical asphyxia,” the Houston Chronicle reported.

Police Say Tiffany Frangione Is Believed to Have Intervened in a Fight Between Her Dogs & Her Neighbor’s Dogs & Was Then Attacked

Houston Police said in its press release on November 22, “HPD patrol officers responded to a report of a deceased person at a residence at the above address and found Ms. Frangione in the back yard. She had suffered puncture wounds to her neck.”

The police department added, “A preliminary investigation indicated Frangione let her dogs out into the back yard and they fought with the neighbor’s dogs through the fence. It is believed Frangione attempted to intervene and was possibly attacked by her own dogs.”

Houston Police said in its press release, “The investigation is pending Frangione’s cause of death, to be determined by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.”

Police did not release any information about the breeds of the two dogs involved in the possible attack, but KHOU reports the dogs were a female 5-year-old Alaskan husky mix and a male Cane Corso mix. The dogs were taken by the BARC animal shelter and will be euthanized, according to KETK. The news station reports Frangione’s husband signed off on the euthanasia.

Frangione said on her Facebook page she was self-employed and was a Houston native. She attended Sharpstown High School and also studied at the University of Houston, according to her Facebook page.

Frangione posted often about dogs, including raising puppies to be adopted. She posted in 2019, “Need good homes for 2 puppies we have left… message me if interested they are 9 weeks old. Cane Corso/ huskie Mix.”

A friend wrote on Facebook, “This is a beautiful soul and a longtime friend. We haven’t spoken in years but are friends on social media. You will be miss Tiffany Frangione.” Another said, in a Facebook post, “R.I.P. Tiffany Frangione So sad your gone. Crazy sad!!!!”

A neighbor, Kelia Ballou, told KHOU, “This makes me very sad happening to anyone – and somebody in our own neighborhood, that’s even worse.”

