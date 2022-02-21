HOUSTON ARREST LOG, 2/20/22: Daughter Charged in Mom’s Murder + 50 Other Felony Cases

The following people were arrested in Houston and Harris County, Texas, on felony charges. All records are obtained through the Harris County District Clerk’s website.

The 50 felony cases in this report include three suspects charged with murder, including a daughter who is accused of killing her mother and three men charged in recent Houston-area shootings, including a road rage killing described by the victim’s family as “senseless violence.” Other arrests include suspects charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and risk of injury to a child.

Those who have been arrested are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Capital felony charges are the most serious under Texas law. They carry a potential sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or death. First-degree felony charges are second-most serious in Texas, with a potential sentence of 5 to 99 years in prison or, in some cases, up to life in prison without parole. Second-degree felony charges in Texas include a potential sentence of 2 to 20 years in prison. Third-degree felony charges could result in a sentence of 2 to 10 years in prison. Previous felony convictions could lead to sentence enhancements.

Here is the Houston-area felony arrest log for Sunday, February 20, 2022:

Daughter With History of Domestic & Family Violence Arrests Accused of Murdering Her Mother

Kristen Denine Woods, 39, of Houston, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony. Woods was held without bond. Woods was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on February 14, 2022. Woods is accused of killing her 64-year-old mother, Mary Louise Purzer, by hitting her with an unknown object. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to a home on Boxelder Drive for a welfare check and found Purzer dead with signs of trauma. Sergeant Dennis Wolfford said at the scene, “there was an extensive amount of blood at the scene.”

Neighbors reported seeing Woods “acting erratically” in the days before her mother was found dead, according to court documents. Woods was arrested on an unrelated misdemeanor criminal trespassing charge and then the murder charge was filed against her, officials said. She is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 14, 2022.

Woods has previous arrests on charges of assault with bodily injury, assault on a family member with a previous conviction, trespassing and assault on a family member, dating back to 2018, Harris County court records show. In a 2018 case, she was accused of assaulting her grandmother and then trying to break into her ex-boyfriend’s house to assault him, prosecutors said. In 2018 she was convicted of assault on a family member and sentenced to 1 year in jail. In December 2021, she was charged with assault on a family member again, but was given deferred adjudication of guilt and was put on probation for three years, court records show.

Man Shot Other Driver Dead After Minor Car Crash in Jersey Village, Police Say

Robert Michael Gault, 27, of Jersey Village, Texas, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony. Gault’s bond was set at $500,000. Gault was arrested by the Jersey Village Police Department on February 13, 2022. Gault is accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Dontrae Thomas during a road rage incident after a minor car crash, according to court documents. Thomas’ uncle, Robert Williams, told ABC 13 Houston, “It was just senseless violence that didn’t have to happen.”

Thomas was Gault’s neighbor, according to police. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Kessler Jersey Village Apartment, according to court documents. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Thomas’ family. He is survived by his five children, his family told ABC 13 Houston.

Gault is being held in the Harris County Jail on $500,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 21, 2022, according to court records. Gault does not have any previous criminal convictions in Harris County, according to court documents.

Houston Man Accused of Fatally Shooting His Friend for ‘Unknown Reasons’

Erique Jade Evans, 26, of Houston, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony. Evans’ bond was set at $500,000. Evans was arrested by the Houston Police Department on February 15, 2022. He is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Dalvin Emery on February 14 at 13702 Richmond Avenue about 7 p.m., according to court documents.

The Houston Police said in a press release, “Evans went to Mr. Emery’s apartment at the above address. Emery answered the door and both men, who have known each other for more than a year as friends, began to talk. At some point during the conversation, Evans produced a pistol for unknown reasons and shot Emery several times. Emery ran back inside his apartment and his family called 9-1-1. Family members provided medical assistance, however, Emery died at the scene. Responding HPD patrol officers located Evans and arrested him without incident.”

Evans is being held at the Harris County Jail on $250,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 21, 2022, court records show. Evans was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance in 2014 and trespassing, in 2015, both misdemeanors, Harris County court records show.

Man Arrested in January Deadly Shooting in Houston

Earnest Austin, 33, of Houston, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony. Austin was held without bond. Austin was arrested by the Houston Police Department on February 15, 2022. Austin is accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Avanti King on January 17, 2022. King was found shot dead about 11 a.m. at 100 West Hamilton Street, police said.

According to a Houston Police press release, “A witness picking up trash at the end of Patrick Street, south of the above address, discovered the body of Mr. King deceased from a gunshot wound. On Saturday (February 12), Austin was arrested on felony warrants unrelated to King’s murder. The arrest followed a vehicle and foot pursuit by Midwest Patrol Division Crime Suppression Team officers with the assistance of the FBI. Following his arrest, Austin was charged for his role in King’s death.”

Austin is being held on $1 million bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 25, 2022. Austin has several previous arrests and convictions in Harris County, including on charges of assault on a family member, evading arrest, unlawful carry of a weapon, injury to a child under the age of 15 and felony assault on a family member with a previous conviction.

Houston Police added, “Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a second suspect. Anyone with information in this case or the identity of the second suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.”

Here are other felony cases filed in Harris County:

Nathaniel Middleton, 26, of Houston, was charged with failure to stop and render aid at an accident involving injury, a felony. Middleton’s bond was set at $20,000. Middleton was arrested by the Pasadena Police Department on February 13, 2022. Middleton is accused of fleeing from a crash that left a man injured, according to court documents.

Lee Gee Washington, 45, of Houston, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Washington’s bond was set at $75,000.

Gabriel M. Tiraldo-Wilhite, 17, of Houston, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Tiraldo-Wilhite’s bond was set at $50,000.

Nicholas Gongora, 17, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, also a first-degree felony. He was also charged with burglary with intent to commit other felonies.

Dakar Simon, 36, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Simon’s bond was set at $50,000.

Jacob Jacquez Green, 18, of Houston, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Green’s bond was set at $100,000.

Jaquelyn Penrice, 17, of Channelview, Texas, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.

Fredis Diaz-Rivera, 33, was charged with burglary with intent to commit other felonies, a first-degree felony.

Kevion Lavergnie, 19, of Houston, was charged with burglary with intent to commit other felonies, a first-degree felony.

David Byars, 38, was charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance between 4 to 400 grams, a first-degree felony.

Daveyonne Howard, 19, of Humble, Texas, was charged with robbery with threats, a second-degree felony.

Adonias Staggers, 29, of Houston, was charged with robbery with threats, a second-degree felony.

Larrian Woods, 20, of Houston, was charged with robbery with threats, a second-degree felony. Woods’ bond was set at $10,000.

Emerald Britton, 23, of Houston, was charged with robbery with threats, a second-degree felony. Britton’s bond was set at $15,000.

Tonarreo King, 35, of Houston, was charged with robbery with threats, a second-degree felony. King’s bond was set at $40,000.

Adolfo Emilio Diaz-Cruz, 50, of Houston, was charged with robbery with threats, a second-degree felony. Diaz-Cruz’s bond was set at $50,000.

Francisco Nino Beltran, 46, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Beltran’s bond was set at $50,000.

Jose Luna, 39, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Luna’s bond was set at $150,000.

Arthur Garza, 35, was charged with assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony. Garza’s bond was set at $30,000.

Yanary Sarmiento-Euceda, 45, of Houston, was charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony. Sarmiento-Euceda’s bond was set at $40,000.

Rafael Pablo Villarreal, 35, of Pasadena, Texas, was charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony. Villarreal’s bond was set at $50,000.

Edgar Valdez, 39, of Houston, was charged with failure to stop and render aid at an accident involving death. Valdez’s bond was set at $250,000.

Jonathan Jacob Garza, 21, was charged with robbery with bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Garza’s bond was set at $10,000.

Hali Moon, 25, of Houston, was charged with robbery with bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

Ravion Rodgers, 21, of Fresnoe, Texas, was charged with was charged with robbery with bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Rodgers’ bond was set at $15,000.

Dakar Simon, 36, was charged with robbery with bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Simon’s bond was set at $20,000.

Roderick Van Brooks, 51, of Humble, Texas, was charged with robbery with bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Brooks’ bond was set at $10,000.

Adolfo Diaz-Cruz, 51, of Houston, was charged with robbery with threats, a second-degree felony. Diaz-Cruz’s bond was set at $50,000.

Paul Davis, 45, of Houston, was charged with robbery with threats, a second-degree felony.

Cody Lee Oursbourn, 44, was charged with robbery with threat, a second-degree felony.

Xonesimmas Thomas, 18, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Thomas’ bond was set at $30,000.

Wilson Rene Carranaza, 22, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Carranza’s bond was set at $40,000.

Ewayne Scranton, 26, of Spring, Texas, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Scranton’s bond was set at $20,000.

Kayla Mone Williams, 17, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Williams’ bond was set at $10,000.

Jeffrey Frank Wilkins, 38, of Sanger, Texas, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Wilkins’ bond was set at $30,000.

Richard Edgar Lewis, 24, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Lewis’ bond was set at $25,000.

Mark Keith Cupp, 43, of Baytown, Texas, was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

James Sylvester Ryan, 60, of Houston, was charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony. Ryan’s bond was set at $30,000.

Fredis Diaz-Rivera, 33, was charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.

Olatomiwa Apata, 23, of Katy, Texas, was charged with risk of injury to a child under the age of 15, a third-degree felony. Apata’s bond was set at $25,000.

Roy Angel Perez, 29, of Houston, was charged with risk of injury to a child under the age of 15, a third-degree felony. Perez’s bond was set at $40,000.

Jasmine Brown, 21, of Houston, was charged with risk of injury to a child under the age of 15, a third-degree felony. Brown’s bond was set at $15,000.

Sequoia Traequish Crowe, 29, of Spring, Texas, was charged with kidnapping, a third-degree felony. Crowe’s bond was set at $30,000.

Casey Moore, 30, was charged with assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony. Moore was also charged with injury to elderly, also a third-degree felony. Moore’s bond was set at $7,500.

Adolfo Diaz-Cruz, 51, of Houston, was charged with failure to comply as a sex offender, a third-degree felony. Diaz-Cruz’s bond was set at $25,000.

Elle Guimbellot, 17, of Cypress, Texas, was charged with injury to elderly, a third-degree felony. Guimbellot’s bond was set at $2,500.

