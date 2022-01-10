HOUSTON ARREST LOG, 1/10/22: Kidnapper Caught, Uber Shot At + 21 Felony Cases

The following people were arrested in Houston and Harris County, Texas, on felony charges. All records are obtained through the Harris County District Clerk’s website.

The cases for January 10, 2022, include a Houston woman accused of kidnapping a child she was babysitting, a man accused of shooting at an Uber driver and a suspect charged in the first Houston murder of 2022.

Those who have been arrested are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Capital felony charges are the most serious under Texas law. They carry a potential sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or death. First-degree felony charges are second-most serious in Texas, with a potential sentence of 5 to 99 years in prison or, in some cases, up to life in prison without parole. Second-degree felony charges in Texas include a potential sentence of 2 to 20 years in prison. Third-degree felony charges could result in a sentence of 2 to 10 years in prison. Previous felony convictions could lead to sentence enhancements.

Here is the Houston-area felony arrest log for Monday, January 10, 2022:

Babysitter Accused of Kidnapping Child

Madison Paige Ling, 23, of Houston, was charged with kidnapping, a third-degree felony. Ling was arrested on January 6, 2022, according to court records. She is accused of kidnapping a child on January 5, records show. Police said she took a 9-year-old child she has been babysitting since 2009 and told the child’s mother she “was not bringing him back,” and also “told officers she was not bringing him back.” Police put out an Amber Alert after the boy was reported missing, according to court documents.

Ling and the child were found in Washington County, according to court records. The boy was not harmed, police said. Ling has additional pending cases in Walker County on a charge of felony evading and in Jefferson County on a charge of assault, court records show. Ling is being held without bond at the Harris County Jail pending a hearing, according to court records.

According to KWTX, police were able to track down Ling and the boy by using an iPhone app on her phone. The boy was taken from his Houston home about 7:30 p.m. on January 5, police said. Ling was located while driving in Washington County about 2:45 am. with an unidentified man, police said. The man is not believed to have been involved in the kidnapping and was released, according to police.

Man Shoots at Uber Driver, Police Say

Mike Farfan-Silva, 38, of Spring, Texas, was charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, a third-degree felony. Farfan-Silva’s bond was set at $25,000. Farfan-Silva was also charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon. Farfan-Silva was arrested by the Harris County Constable Precinct 4. on January 5, 2022.

Farfan-Silva is accused of shooting at a vehicle driven by a man, according to court documents. The ride-share driver was not injured during the incident, court documents show. The driver was picking up two passengers when Farfan-Silva randomly began shooting at his vehicle, according to Constable Mark Herman.

The vehicle was hit several times during the incident, the constable’s office said. Farfan-Silva was previously convicted of felony drug possession charges in Walker County, Texas, in 2019, according to court documents, leading to the gun charge after his recent arrest.

Man Charged in New Year’s Day Murder

Gregory Allen, 28, of Houston, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony. Allen was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Allen was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 6, 2022. He is charged in the shooting death of Italia McGregor.

McGregor was the first person killed in Houston in 20222. She was shot after men opened fire during an argument outside of a club in the early hours of January 1, 2022, police said.

According to court documents, Allen is a mental health technician in nursing at West Oaks Hospital in Houston. Allen does not have a criminal history. Along with McGregor’s murder, Allen is also accused of shooting two men. Both are expected to survive, police said.

Here are other felony cases filed in Harris County court:

Chelsea Jenea Chapa, 37, of La Porte, Texas, was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a first-degree felony. Chapa was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 6, 2022, according to court records. She is accused of possessing with the intent to deliver more than 200 grams and less than 400 grams of methamphetamine, police said. She was also accused of possession more than 500 grams of PCP, court records show.

Victor Daniel Rivas, 23, of Houston, was charged with two counts of money laundering, a first-degree felony. Rivas was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 6, 2022. Rivas is accused of fraudulently obtaining more than $30,000 in August 2019.

Caesor Devonte Jacobs, 28, of Houston, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a first-degree felony. Jacobs was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 6, 2022. He is accused of possessing with the intent to deliver more than 4 grams and less than 200 grams of methamphetamine. He was also charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon. Jacobs was previously convicted of felony burglary in Harris County in 2014.

Darlingston Tamba Korfeh, 24, address unknown, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a first-degree felony. Korfeh’s bond was set at $20,000. Korfeh was also charged with evading arrest, a misdemeanor. Korfeh was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 5, 2022, after he was accused of possessing between 4 and 200 grams of methamphetamine.

Denis Xavier Turcios, 21, of Houston, was charged with aggravated sexual assault on a child under the age of 14, a first-degree felony. Turcios’ bond was set at $40,000. Details of Turcios’ case were not immediately available because of the age of the victim.

Luis Miguel Urvina, 24, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. URvina’s bond was set at $15,000. Urivna was arrested on January 5, 2022, by the Houston Police Department. Urvina is accused of threatening to a man with a firearm. He was previously convicted of continuous assault of a family member in Caldwell County, Texas, in 2018, according to court records.

Denzell Thomas Lloyd, 29, of San Antonio, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Lloyd was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 6, 2022. Lloyd is accused of threatening to hit a man with a traffic sign, according to court documents.

Gabriel Garza, 40, of Houston, was charged with three counts of indecency with a child involving sexual contact, a second-degree felony. Details of the case were not immediately available because of the victim’s age.

Jayden D. Harper, 18, of Houston, was charged with assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.

Delwin Edwards, 19, of Houston, was charged with theft of between $30,000 and $150,000, a third-degree felony. Edwards’ bond was set at $2,500. Edwards was also charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. Edwards’ bond was set at $15,000 on that charge.

Frank Aguilar, 18, of Houston, was charged with theft of between $30,000 and $150,000, a third-degree felony. Aguilar was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 6, 2022. Aguilar is accused of stealing a car, according to court documents.

Michael Angelo Flores, 31, of Houston, was charged with failure to comply as a sex offender, a third-degree felony. Flores was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 6, 2022. Flores was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child, court records show. Flores is accused of failing to report to police to verify the information on his sex offender registration form, according to court documents.

Walter Alvarenga, 30, of Houston, was charged with indecency with a child by exposure, a third-degree felony. Alvarenga’s bond was set at $20,000. Details of the case were not immediately available because of the victim’s age.

Rhandy Parks, 19, of Houston, was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. Parks was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 5, 2022. Parks is accused of fleeing from a police officer during a traffic stop, according to court documents.

Reynaldo Dominguez, 18, address unknown, was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. Dominguez’s bond was set at $5,000. Dominguez was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 6, 2022. He is accused of fleeing from a deputy during a traffic stop, according to court documents.

William Delawrence Lewis, 38, of Houston, was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. Lewis was also charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon. Lewis was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 6, 2022. Lewis is accused of fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle, according to court documents.

Derrick Patterson, 27, of Houston, was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. Patterson was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Patterson was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 5, 2022. Patterson was previously convicted of felony evading arrest in 2018 in Harris County, according to court records.

Dmason Comeaux, 33, of Liberty, Texas, was charged with third-offense DWI, a third-degree felony. Comeaux’s bond wa sset at $25,000. Comeaux was arrested on January 6, 2022, by the La Porte Police Department. Comeaux was previously convicted of driving while intoxicated in Chambers County, Texas, in 2015 and DWI in Liberty County, Texas, in 2015.

Jose Jesus Aleman, 35, of Houston, was charged with third-offense DWI, a third-degree felony. Aleman’s bond was set at $25,000. Aleman was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 6, 2022. He was previously convicted of DWI in Harris County in 2013, and in Jefferson County, Texas, in 2014, according to court records.

Patricia Rendon, 25, of Houston, was charged with third-offense DWI, a third-degree felony. Rendon’s bond was set at $15,000. Rendon was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 5, 2022. Rendon was previously convicted of DWI in Harris County in 2018 and 2020, according to court records.

Fernando Hernandez, 41, of Houston, was charged with third-offense DWI, a third-degree felony. Hernandez’s bond was set at $25,000. Hernandez was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 5, 2022. Hernandez was previously convicted of DWI in Harris County twice in 2021, according to court records.