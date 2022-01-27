HOUSTON ARREST LOG, 1/26/22: Sexual Assault Fugitive Arrested + Other Felony Cases

The following people were arrested in Houston and Harris County, Texas, on felony charges. All records are obtained through the Harris County District Clerk’s website.

Those who have been arrested are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Capital felony charges are the most serious under Texas law. They carry a potential sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or death. First-degree felony charges are second-most serious in Texas, with a potential sentence of 5 to 99 years in prison or, in some cases, up to life in prison without parole. Second-degree felony charges in Texas include a potential sentence of 2 to 20 years in prison. Third-degree felony charges could result in a sentence of 2 to 10 years in prison. Previous felony convictions could lead to sentence enhancements.

Here is the Houston-area felony arrest log for Wednesday, January 26, 2022:

Solicitor Arrested on Sexual Assault Warrant

CONSTABLES ARREST A WANTED FELON! Follow us at https://t.co/EzyDHKl8Js and Download our new mobile app “C4 NOW” to receive live feeds on crime, arrests, safety tips, traffic accidents and road conditions in your area. pic.twitter.com/EpkRv3mHbl — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) January 26, 2022

Craig Monteleone, 32, was charged with tampering with evidence and sexual assault, both felonies. Monteleone was arrested by the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on January 25, 2022. He was wanted on felony warrants in Liberty County, Constable Mark Herman said on Facebook.

“On January 25, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 3700 block of Atascocita Road in reference to a solicitor. Upon deputies arriving, the male was identified as Craig Monteleone,” Herman wrote in the Facebook post. “During the course of the investigation he was found to have two open Felony Warrants for Tampering with Evidence and Sexual Assault out of Liberty County.”

Herman added, “Craig Monteleone was arrested and booked in the Harris County Jail for the open warrants. His bond and court information have not been set at this time.”

5 Charged, Including 4 Teens & a 22-Year-Old, in Armed Robberies

Joseph Jaquon Simon, 22, of Houston, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Simon’s bond was set at $50,000. Simon was also charged with evading arrest.

Eddie Calvin Coburn, 18, of Missouri City, Texas, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Coburn’s bond was set at $50,000.

Terrione Deante Tyler, 18, of Missouri City, Texas, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Tyler’s bond was set at $40,000.

Tyreek Henderson, 18, of Houston, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Henderson’s bond was set at $50,000.

Demorian Smith, 19, of Houston was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Smith’s bond was set at $40,000.

The five suspects were arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 24, 2022, according to court documents. Simon, Tyler, Smith, Henderson and Coburn are all listed as co-defendants in court records. They are accused of using a gun while robbing two women on January 24, court records show.

Kevin Pena, 37, of Houston, was charged with failure to stop and render aid at an accident involving injury, a felony. Pena’s bond was set at $1,000. Pena was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 25, 2022. Pena is accused of leaving the scene of a crash that left a man injured, according to court documents.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, 43, of Houston, was charged with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony. Gonzalez’s bond was set at $100,000. Further details about the case were not available because of the victim’s age and the nature of the offense.

Mark Anthony Frausto, 26, of Houston, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He was also charged with discharging a firearm in a metropolitan area. Frausto’s bond was set at $75,000. Frausto was arrested on January 25, 2022, by the Houston Police Department. Frausto is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint, court records show.

Tramaine Lavon Batiste, 37, of Houston, was charged with burglary with intent to commit other felonies, a first-degree felony. Batiste’s bond was set at $40,000. Batiste was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 24, 2022. He is accused of breaking into a man’s home and attempting to assault him with a weapon, court records show.

Benjamin Cooley, 38, of Houston, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Cooley was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 25, 2022. Cooley is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint, court records show.

Steven Martinez, 42, of Houston, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Martinez was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 25, 2022. Martinez is accused of robbing a man at knifepoint on December 16, 2021, court records show. Martinez was previously convicted of felony assault on a family member in 2003 and felony robbery in 2008, according to court records.

Eduardo Pedro Coello, 25, of Alvin, Texas, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Coello’s bond was set at $40,000. Coello was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 24, 2022. Coello is accused of a knifepoint robbery, according to court documents.

Arelit Venegas, 23, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Venegas’ bond was set at $30,000, which she posted. Venegas was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 23, 2022. Venegas is accused of threatening a woman with a gun, court records show.

Daniel A. Villalobos, 20, of Dallas, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Villalobos’ bond was set at $20,000. Villalobos was arrested by the Pasadena Police Department on January 23, 2022. He is accused of threatening a woman with a gun, court records show.

Logan Warren Lynch, 26, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Lynch is accused of hitting and kicking a man on June 21, 2020, court records show.

Lorene Kliethermes, 34, of Porter, Texas, was charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony. Kliethermes’ bond was set at $30,000. Kliethermes was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 23, 2022. Kliethermes is accused of breaking into a man’s home, court records show. According to court documents, Kliethermes is accused of stealing guns and other items from a neighbor’s home. Her neighbor is confined to his bed on hospice care, court records show. Prosecutors said Kliethermes has been “terrorizing” her neighbor.

Preston D. Allen, 44, of Raymondville, Texas, was charged with robbery with bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Allen’s bond was set at $40,000. Allen was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 24, 2022. Allen is accused of hitting a man on January 24 during a robbery, court documents show. Allen was previously convicted of felony family assault in Harris County in 2017, according to court records.

Kaylon Jerome Paley, 21, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Paley was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 24, 2022. Paley is accused of threatening someone with a gun, court records show.

Mohsen Gholami, 53, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Gholami’s bond was set at $30,000. Gholami was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 25, 2022. Gholami is accused of threatening a man with a handsaw, court records show.

Johnny Ray Johnson, 60, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Johnson was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 25, 2022. Johnson is accused of threatening a woman with a gun, court records show.

Joe Alfred Obregon, 42, of Houston, was charged with assault of a peace officer, a second-degree felony. Obregon’s bond was set at $30,000. Obregon was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 25, 2022. Obregon was accused of biting a deputy during an arrest, court records show.

Michelle Allen, 40, of Houston, was charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony. Allen’s bond was set at $30,000. Allen was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 25, 2022. Allen is accused of breaking into a man’s home, court records show.

Brian Raymond Hogue, 35, of Houston, was charged with indecency with a child with sexual contact, a second-degree felony. Hogue’s bond was set at $20,000. Details of the case weren’t available because of the victim’s age and the nature of the offense.

Carlos Rivera Lopez, 18, of Houston, was charged with assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.

Brittney Nicole Rich, 33, of Houston, was charged with assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.

Robert Youngblood Jr., 25, of Fort Bend, Texas, was charged with assault on a security officer, a third-degree felony.

John Duhan, 35, was charged with two counts of assault on a security officer, a third-degree felony. Duhan’s bond was set at $25,000.

Anthony Martinez, 35, of Spring, Texas, was charged with assault on EMS personnel, a third-degree felony. Martinez’s bond was set at $5,000.

Rickey Lee Small, 43, of Houston was charged with criminal mischief, a third-degree felony. Small’s bond was set at $30,000.

Jesus Valadez Jr., 46, of Houston, was charged with failure to comply as a sex offender, a third-degree felony. Valadez’s bond was set at $5,000.

Alan Joseph Mechtenberg, 59, of Katy, Texas, was charged with third-offense DWI, a third-degree felony. Mechtenberg’s bond was set at $30,000.

Aurelio Olvera Corona, 63, of Pasadena, Texas, was charged with third-offense DWI, a third-degree felony. Corona’s bond was set at $25,000.

Bradley Allen Thornton, 34, of Ashland, Kentucky, was charged with third-offense DWI, a third-degree felony. Thornton’s bond was set at $25,000.

Juan Antonio Dexiga-Carreras, 40, of Houston, was charged with third-offense DWI, a third-degree felony. Dexiga-Carreras’ bond was set at $20,000.

Johnathan Paul Craven, 24, of Houston, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a third-degree felony.

Joseph Martinez, 25, of Houston, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a third-degree felony.

Brandon Jerel Marsh, 23, of Houston, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a third-degree felony. Marsh’s bond was set at $2,500.

Napoleon Greer, 40, of Houston, was charged with risk of injury to a child under 15, a third-degree felony.

Byron Lamar Brown, 65, of Houston, was charged with injury to a disabled person with bodily injury, a third-degree felony. Brown’s bond was set at $50,000.

Efferson Z. Bushnell, 52, of Houston, was charged with third-offense DWI, a third-degree felony. Bushnell’s bond was set at $15,000.

George Arteaga, 63, of Acosta Circle, Texas, was charged with third-offense DWI, a third-degree felony. Arteaga’s bond was set at $20,000.