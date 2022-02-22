WATCH: Creepy Video Shows Houston Home Invasion Suspect Wearing Horror Movie Mask









A creepy video released by the Houston Police shows a home invasion suspect wearing a “Friday the 13th”-style mask. The armed man tied up a contractor working in the house during the robbery, police said. The home invasion robbery occurred on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, according to police. You can watch video from a Ring surveillance camera at the home above.

According to police, the incident occurred about 6 p.m. at a townhome in the 14400 block of Misty Meadow in Houston. The contractor who was victimized told police he was working on a project and the homeowners were not home. The suspect fled from the scene after assaulting the contractor, tying him up and taking his truck after searching through the townhome, police said.

Police said in a news release, “Suspect description: Hispanic male (also spoke in Spanish), 40 to 45 years old, gray and white mask, wore distinct colorful shoes, gray pants, red hoodie and black backpack.” The investigation into the incident remains open and police are looking for tips in identifying the suspect, the February 16 press release said. The suspect would face aggravated robbery charges, police said. The mask is similar to the one worn by “Friday the 13th” killer Jason Voorhees in the horror movie franchise.

The Contractor Said the Suspect Hit Him Multiple Times With a Pipe & Then Tied Up His Feet & Hands While Searching Through the Home for More Than an Hour, Police Say

The Houston Police Robbery Division said in a press release, “The complainant stated that an unknown male suddenly appeared inside the townhome, armed with a handgun and a pipe, and forced him into a bathroom. The suspect then assaulted the complainant by hitting him multiple times with the pipe and then tied him up by bounding his feet and hands.”

According to police, “The suspect then rummaged through the townhome for over an hour (which was also occupied by homeowners, who were gone), took the victim’s car keys and wallet, and then fled the location in the victim’s truck.” Police did not say if anything else was taken from the home during the robbery.

Police have also not said if the suspect is believed to be connected to any other home invasions or burglaries in Houston. The extent of the victim’s injuries were not immediately known. Police also did not say if the pickup truck taken by the suspect has been located.

The Victim Said the Suspect Was Monitoring a Police Scanner During the Home Invasion Robbery

According to police, “The victim stated that the suspect was monitoring a police scanner while inside the residence and spent over an hour rummaging through” the property. The video released by investigators includes audio from the police scanner. The suspect can be seen in the video wearing the white “Friday the 13th”-style mask and looking around cautiously before leaving in the red Chevrolet pickup truck.

Police are seeking tips from the public about the suspect and the incident and a reward is available for information that leads to an arrest, according to the press release. The video was released on February 16 and police have not provided any additional details about the investigation and possible leads.

Houston Police said, “Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at http://www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.”

