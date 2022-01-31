Houston Texans Star Lends Helping Hand to Family of Shooting Victim [VIDEO]

Houston Texans star Justin Reid helped brighten the day for the family of a Katy drive-by shooting victim who is fighting for his life. Reid surprised the family of Anthony Hipp, including his young son, with a shopping spree at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Hipp was shot and critically injured on Christmas Eve while driving with his pregnant fiancee, Gabriela Granero.

Reid said in a statement that he wanted to lend a helping hand to the family as they deal with the tragic aftermath of the shooting. The suspect who shot Hipp has not been caught yet and Hipp is recovering from serious injuries to his arms, stomach and leg. Reid took Hipp’s son, Blaine Hipp, and fiancee and other family members on a shopping trip at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Katy on January 28, 2022. You can watch video from the shopping trip below:









Reid said, “When I heard this story, I was saddened, and immediately asked, ‘What can I do?’ There has been an increase in violence and road rage since the pandemic, and I wish we could all just pause and take a deep breath. I’m just happy I can use my platform to partner with Dick’s Sporting Goods to bring a little light to this family.”

Reid has often given back to the Houston community during his career as a defensive back with the Texans. He is the ambassador for Candle Lighters and Kids’ Meals Houston and started his own charity foundation, J. Reid Indeed.

Gabriela Granero Said Her Fiance Was Shot 9 Times But Was Still Able to Drive Them Away From Danger & to a Nearby Hospital — A GoFundMe Has Been Set Up to Help During His Recovery

Gabriela Granero, Anthony Hipp’s fiancee, said she was driving with Hipp on Christmas Eve in Katy. They were waiting to make a right turn at Westgreen Boulevard and Interstate 10 about 8 p.m. when something hit their car. Hipp got out to see what happened and Granero said she instantly heard gunshots. Granero said her fiancee was somehow able to get back into the car and drive them away from danger and to a local hospital, despite the fact he had been shot nine times. Granero was not injured.

According to Hipp’s family, doctors still aren’t sure a month after the shooting if Hipp will pull through. He lost part of his bowels and went into kidney failure and is on dialysis fighting a major infection, the family said in a statement to Heavy on Houston. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help his family. Donations for Hipp, affectionately known as “Hippo,” can be made here.

Raven O’Hern, who set up the GoFundMe, says, “We’re very optimistic of his recovery and know that with the power of prayer and God’s will that he and his family will pull through this. I’d like to ask that anyone willing and able please contribute what you can to their family, whether it be spare change or just the additional prayer that you’re able to send up it will be incredibly appreciated. I know it would mean the absolute world to his fiancée, family and all of his friends to have the power of our community pull together for them in their time of need.”

Reid Said He Wanted to Give Hipp’s Son a 2nd Chance to Celebrate Christmas

Reid said during the shopping spree, “It’s a really unfortunate thing that happened with his father. I heard about it and heard he didn’t get to really celebrate Christmas. I don’t think he even knows exactly what’s happening with his father right now. So that spoke to me. I know how important father figures. I know how important holidays are and just having a kid have a chance to be a kid. So I just wanted to come spread some joy take him on a little shopping spree. Had a lot of fun.”

Granero said about the shopping spree, “It’s been amazing. I still can’t believe they set this up for him. It’s been really hard on him, he’s really close to his dad. It’s just so fun to see him having fun and enjoying his time. He was a little shy at first, but he warmed up. It just means a lot that people care enough to do this for us.”

Granero, tearfully added, “It’s the most traumatic thing I’ve ever been through. When I think back to it it makes me emotional because I still just can’t believe we went through that and that Anthony is going through that. To see him in a hospital bed is really hard every day. But he’s a fighter and he’s strong and I have faith that he’s going to pull through and be able to make a recovery.”

The 24-year-old Reid has played safety for the Texans since 2018, when the Louisiana native was drafted by Houston out of Stanford University in the third round of the NFL draft. Reid, who will be a free agent this off-season, expressed his love for the Houston community.

Reid said, “I love the city of Houston. I love everything the people here are about. The food, the culture. The love and the joy. Just experiences like this when you get to make connections and just make a difference. It means a lot to me. I will definitely stay in Houston no matter what happens.”

Houston Crime Stoppers & Hipp’s Family Are Pleading for Witnesses or Anyone With Information About the Shooting to Come Forward





Hipp’s family and Houston Crime Stoppers are pleading with anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the shooting at the busy intersection on Christmas Eve to come forward and provide tips to investigators. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Granero told Fox26Houston in December, “Right as we came to the red light the car behind us started honking like crazy. I guess Anthony didn’t move fast enough, and then we heard something hit the back of the car.” She said they thought they were rear-ended and he got out of the car. “And almost instantly I heard the gunshots, and then he jumped back in the car and I could see one of the bullet holes right in his arm,” she told the news station. They then drove to the hospital, “When we got here, he was so pale. I’ve never seen anyone look so white. I was just praying for God to save him and keep him alive.”

According to the GoFundMe, “His fiancée did not see who did this, but he was able to tell her that it was a male, either Hispanic or middle eastern, and they were driving a Black Chevy Equinox. . He has so much to live for and he is fighting as hard as he can. Please keep him and their family in your prayers.”

Houston Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious, who was at the shopping spree at Dick’s, talked about the crime situation in Harris County, “The crime wave we’re all dealing with is just re-assessing how we live our lives and how we go about our day-to-day errands. This couple had literally just this young boy off and they were running errands and the unimaginable happened. And the father is now in the hospital. … This little boy, he is an innocent bystander to a horrific, senseless, needless, irrational road rage case. Which is what we believe this is. And it’s got to stop. It’s absolutely got to stop.”