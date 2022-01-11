Maria Garrett: Mother Killed, Son Shot in Houston Home Invasion [VIDEO]

Maria Garrett was killed and her son was shot and injured in a double shooting during a home invasion on Segrest Drive in Houston on January 10, 2022, police say. Garrett was 69. Her 34-year-old son was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Houston Police. No arrests have been made.

“Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman and the wounding of a man at 11707 Segrest Drive about 7 p.m. on Monday,” the department said in a press release. Garrett’s son has been identified by police as Mario Garrett. A child who was also inside the home at the time of the shooting was not injured, police said. The Houston Police Homicide Division is investigating.

The son of 68yo Maria Garrett tells @KPRC2 his mother was a loving grandmother. @houstonpolice are searching for the man who walked into their home in SE Hou, gunning her down. Her other adult son shot too. Her 12 yo grandson was spared. Call @CrimeStopHOU with any info. pic.twitter.com/cuImTkELEK — Sofía Ojeda (@KPRC2SofiaOjeda) January 11, 2022

“The suspect is described only as a skinny, tall Black male wearing a red jacket and hoodie, black pants and black shoes,” Houston Police said. “Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.”

Assistant Police Chief Chandra Hatcher said at the scene of the shooting officers were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to a call of a shooting that had just occurred. “They arrived a few minutes later and discovered two victims at the scene,” Hatcher said. “There was an elderly female who was shot and determined to be deceased at the scene. Additionally, there was an adult male, believed to be her son, who was shot multiple times. He was immediately transported to the hospital and he is in critical condition.”

Hatcher said a 12-year-old child was also in the home when the shooting occurred. Hatcher said that based on preliminary information, “The three family members were in the home with the door unlocked. A Black male suspect entered the home and immediately began discharging a weapon at the elderly female. Her male son came from the back of the house when he heard the gunshots and he was shot multiple times as well.”

According to Hatcher, “The suspect is believed to have left the scene on foot. He ran from the location. And that is all the information we have at this time. The family members believe that potentially this could have been a robbery, but we don’t know. It appears there was nothing inside the home that was disturbed.”

Hatcher said the 34-year-old victim called another family member during the incident, before he was shot, and said they were possibly being robbed. Hatcher said, “That family member then called the police and notified law enforcement.” She said the 12-year-old grandson was not injured, “But as you can imagine he is very shaken up by this incident and we will make sure that we handle with him sensitivity and care and that he’s interviewed in the most professional way possible.”

Garrett’s Son Is Pleading With the Public for Help Finding Her Killer





Hatcher said, “We are asking that if anyone has any information about what occurred out here tonight that they contact Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Our homicide investigators are out here canvassing the area looking for any additional clues or evidence that will help us solve this case. And our crime scene is also out here looking for evidence as well.”

Police said Maria Garrett, her son, Mario Garrett, and her 12-year-old grandson all live together in the home where the shooting occurred. Asked whether there was any connection between the suspect and the victims, Hatcher said, “We don’t know at this time what the motive is, what the relationship is. But again, this was a tragic incident. Several family members hurt. It could have been worse. But we’re hoping that the community partners with us in helping get answers for this family.”

Edward Garrett, also Maria Garrett’s son, tearfully told KHOU’s Ugochi Iloka the family is pleading with the public for help finding his mother’s killer. “I already lost enough. I already suffered enough pain,” Edward Garrett told the news station. “I just need you guys to help me find him.”