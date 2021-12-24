Houston Obituaries: Remembering Lives Lost This Week [12/23/21]

While families are preparing to gather for the holidays, some are mourning the loss of a family member. Several longtime Houston area residents died this week, including an entrepreneur and rancher.

Here are some of the Houston-area residents who are being remembered this week:

Bruce Weaver, 99

Bruce Weaver Sr. was an entrepreneur and a man of many talents and passions, according to his obituary. He started his first business when he was still in high school, and went on to join the Merchant Marines during World War II, building the Liberty Ships. He married his sweetheart, Irene Jurries Weaver, on his 22nd birthday. They launched businesses together after the war, and remained married 56 years until her death in 2001.

Weaver had four children, two who survived him, in addition to grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He died at age 99 December 14, 2021. He also found a “lady friend” in his later years, a neighbor, Doris Hervey, who “enriched the last two decades of his life enormously,” his obituary says.

“Bruce was an entrepreneur and a risk taker, always excited about his next adventure,” his obituary says.

He was a rancher, sportsman, avid reader and a good listener who was open to differing points of view, his obituary says. He was also driven to help the homeless, and invested in Lifeline Project of Houston’s First United Methodist Church. His family asked that donations be made in his memory to the Lifeline Project.

Jerry Ann Miller, 76

Jerry Ann Miller of Houston died December 17, 2021, at age 76, leaving behind her partner, two children, grandchildren and her cat. Her family described her in her obituary as “an absolute treasure.”

“Though she didn’t want any accolades in life or posthumously, this is one wish we had to defy, so we’ll be succinct,” her family wrote. “She was the most kind and generous person one could hope to meet, and no person who met her did not like her. Her love was unconditional, laugh easy and genuine, and her smile infectious. To the amazing staff/family of the Greenway and in the radius of her ‘errand-running,’ she was the ubiquitous Mrs. Miller, to many Jerry Ann, and to us she was mom, momma, and Meme.

In lieu of flowers, her family asked, “be kind and generous like mom.”

Albert L. Davis, 79

Albert L. Davis left behind some advice when he died: start every day saying “This going to be a GREAT day,” his family wrote in his obituary. Davis died at age 79 on December 19, 2021. Davis had a lifelong career in the HVAC industry and passed the trade on to others.

“He enjoyed helping everyone fix their air conditioners and appliances. After he retired, he got his degree so he could teach others. Al loved his students and continued to be a mentor to many of them as they began their careers in the HVAC industry,” his obituary said.

Davis enjoyed golfing, but enjoyed it even more when one of his daughters went with him and drove the golf cart for him. He was known for “his happy and positive outlook on life” and “was always laughing, even when he didn’t feel good,” his obituary says.

His family requested donations be made in lieu of flowers to the American Heart & Stroke Associates in Houston.