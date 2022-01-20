Houston Heroes: Boss Takes Bullet to Save Employee’s Life

Robin Baucom is being remembered for her heroic actions that cost her life during an attempted robbery at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in Harris County that she managed for more than 30 years. Baucom was shot and killed while protecting her employee on January 15, 2022. Heavy on Houston is recognizing Baucom as one of Houston’s heroes to honor and celebrate her.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Baucom was at the Cracker Barrel on the North Freeway about 6:15 a.m., preparing to open the restaurant up at 7 a.m. While inside the eatery, an employee came to the door to be buzzed in, the sheriff’s office said. As the employee was waiting, an armed man jumped out of a nearby car and tried to steal her purse at gunpoint, according to authorities. Baucom opened the door to the store and pulled her employee inside to safety, the sheriff’s office said. While doing so, she was shot in the torso and later died. The suspect in the shooting was later found by deputies and shot dead, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

“She is our hero and we hope she will be remembered as a hero because she lost her life trying to protect her employees and Cracker Barrel. She was always taking care of business wherever she was needed,” Gail Starrett, Baucom’s sister, told KPRC. Gonzalez added, “Our condolences go out to her family. Sad to think these victims were simply starting their day, working.”

Robin Baucom's Daughter Says Her Mother 'Would Have Done Anything in the World to Protect Her Employees or Any of Us'





Baucom, 59, lived in Tomball, Texas, and had worked at the Cracker Barrel for several decades. Tina Baucom, Robin Baucom’s daughter, paid tribute to the Cracker Barrel manager in an interview after the shooting. She told ABC 13, “She would have done anything in the world to protect her employees or any of us. When I was starting kindergarten, she started at Cracker Barrel part-time.”

“She would buy me back-to-school clothes. It was supposed to be a couple of months. Thirty-four years later, a heartache, and here we are,” Tina Baucom added. A customer, Angelina Richmond, told the news station, “It didn’t matter who you were, she made sure you were taken care of. She stood out. Not only that, she remembered your name.”

Baucom is survived by her husband, three children and three grandchildren, along with her siblings, according to her family. Billy Crumpton, Baucom’s brother, told Fox 26 Houston, “The greatest love a person can have is giving their life for another person. And that’s exactly what she did.”

Crumpton added, “She came to work like she always does. Car drove up there and stole a purse from the worker she was letting come in the store. She pushed the worker into the store and was wrestling with the guy trying to get him away so she could shut the door and lock it. And he stuck a gun up there and shot her. She was a protector. Not only with her family but with the ones she worked with. She protected the workers and gave her life for them.”

Customers & Family Members Celebrated Baucom for Her Heroic Actions During a Candlelight Vigil at the Cracker Barrel

Tributes to Baucom from customers have poured in on social media and at a candlelight vigil held at the Cracker Barrel after her death. She is being celebrated for her heroism on the day of her death, but is also being remembered for the kindness and friendliness she showed everyone daily while working at the restaurant.

Ronald V. Parrish wrote on Facebook, “Got a text this evening that one of my FAVORITE Managers at Cracker Barrel was shot and killed on this morning in an attempted robbery. Mrs. Robin Baucom was such a sweet and hardworking woman. There was never a time on my frequent visits that she didn’t greet me with a smile and place me in my favorite section. I’m disappointed to know that some evil coward would take the life of this woman. My prayers go out to her husband, children and all the staff at the restaurant here in North Houston who had to witness such an evil act of violence and the loss of their boss. Sadly It’s not safe anywhere anymore…. You just never know…. God be with us all.”

Another customer, Jameson Mcbride, wrote on Facebook, “I have went to this Cracker Barrel in Houston for the past +10 years, mostly because of this lady named Robin. I liked this vegetable soup there, but they don’t/didn’t serve it everyday. So one day after going like 4 days in a row, she gave me her cell phone and said to give her a heads-up and she would get it ready for me whenever.”

Mcbride added, “Robin always said hello when she saw me when I came with friends/family. Robin always jokingly called me as the vegetable soup guy, but I called her a friend. From the Thanksgiving dinners she personally took care of for my family to the bowl of soup on a cold winter day. I will greatly miss your kindness and smile.”

After the vigil, Baucom’s daughter wrote on Facebook, “Large gathering at the candle light vigil tonight. Thank you to every employee that made this happen. I truly appreciated seeing, meeting, and talking to you all. Thank you to all the family and friends that were able to come! Mom loved each and every one that was there or not. I wish this was under different circumstances but It was great hearing all the stories.”

Cracker Barrel said in a statement after the shooting, “We can confirm that there was a criminal shooting at our Houston store on North Freeway prior to opening this morning which resulted in our store’s associate manager sustaining fatal injuries as she protected other employees from harm. All of Cracker Barrel is solely focused on supporting our manager’s family, her fellow employees, and local law enforcement as we grapple with this tragedy and grieve.”