Sharon Shipley: Body Found at Kirby Lake in Abilene, Texas

Sharon Shipley was the mother of two West Texas football players whose body was found at Kirby Lake in Abilene, Texas.

According to San Angelo Live, Shipley was the mother of “two standout West Texas football players, Jordan and Jaxon Shipley.”

Her husband, Bob Shipley, confirmed her death on Twitter, writing,

Thanks so much for your thoughts and prayers. We lost Sharon yesterday and are saddened but know she is in the arms of her Lord now. For those of you asking, here are the arrangements:

Celebration of Life

Saturday 1/15 2pm

Beltway Park North Campus

2850 Highway 351

Abilene, Tx

Abilene, Tx — Bob Shipley (@RobertShipley2) January 11, 2022

On Twitter, he describes himself as, “Shipley Ranches * Ranch Real Estate Former HS/College Football Coach * We are not born winners or losers. We are born choosers.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Shipley Checked Herself Out of a Treatment Center, Reports Say

The San Angelo Live site reported, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department, that, on January 10, 2022, Sharon Shipley, 55, “voluntarily checked herself out of a treatment center in Abilene. By 3 p.m. Sharon was reported missing.”

Her body was found in Kirby Lake West. The cause of death is not clear, according to that site.

Heavy has reached out to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department in Texas for more information.

2. Friends Remembered Shipley as Sweet, With a ‘Beautiful Heart’

By far the BEST part of the day, the game, & the week! Baby girl slept 2 quarters cannons & all! Mia Sloan-Honey’s angel!❤️@RobertShipley2 pic.twitter.com/pSfBHJuzxo — Sharon Shipley (@sharon_shipley) November 4, 2018

People wrote tributes on the Abilene Christian High School alumni page comment threads. Here are some of them:

“It breaks my heart to hear this news about precious Sharon. She was an amazing person with a beautiful heart. I know she’s rejoicing in the arms of Jesus, but she will be so missed in this world! Special prayers to her family during this time, and in the weeks and months to come. May you be comforted by her love that lives on in each of you.❤️🙏”

“I am very saddened to hear of this. Sharon was very sweet and…she had a beautiful heart. We were all blessed to have known her. May God comfort her family during this extremely difficult time.”

“Such a horrible tragedy for this sweet family. Sharon loved her family and especially her grand babies. Please pray for her four children in the days, weeks and months to come. Simply gone too soon.”

3. Shipley’s Sons Played for the University of Texas Football Team

Jordan and Jaxon Shipley were University of Texas football standouts.

The University of Texas website says Jaxon Shipley was a “four-year wide receiver who played in 48 career games, including 35 starts … his 218 career receptions rank third in UT history and 2,510 career receiving yards are No. 6…”

TexasSports.com gives this biography for Jaxon Shipley:

Brother, Jordan, was an All-American wide receiver and Biletnikoff Award finalist at Texas (2006-09), setting the school record in career receptions … uncle, Stephen Shipley, played wide receiver at TCU (1989-1992) … father, Bob, was roommates with former Longhorns Colt and Case McCoy’s father, Brad, at Abilene Christian and played football … father coached Jaxon at both Coppell and Brownwood H.S … father was also a football analyst in the Texas player personnnel department during the 2013 season and is now the head coach/athletics director at Belton High School … majoring in physical culture and sports with a coaching concentration … five-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll (fall 2012; spring 2013; fall 2013; spring 2014; fall 2014) … named to the 2015 NFF Hampshire Honor Society (players from all divisions who maintained a 3.2-plus cumulative GPA throughout their career).

All of my kids at Jordan’s induction into the University of Texas Hall of Fame.

Addie Jane, Shelby, Jordan and Jaxon. I am a blessed man.🙏 pic.twitter.com/UkyPIfTRES — Bob Shipley (@RobertShipley2) October 16, 2021

The site says of Jordan Shipley: “Six-year wide receiver who finished his career as Texas[apos] all-time leader in receptions (248) and ranked second in yards (3,191) and TDs (33) …” The site gives this personal information for Jordan:

Born in Temple, Texas … graduated in December [apos]08 with a degree in kinesiology and began work towards a master[apos]s in kinesiology … a four-time member of UT[apos]s Athletics Director[apos]s Honor Roll … active in UT[apos]s community service program … has made numerous speaking appearances at churches and schools … is part of a group of Longhorns that regularly visits patients at Dell Children[apos]s Medical Center … participated in a visit by the Boys & Girls Club to UT[apos]s football facilities … father, Bob, and grandfather, Richard Felts, both played at Abilene Christian … uncle, Steven, is the second-leading receiver in TCU history … father was roommates with Longhorns QB Colt McCoy[apos]s father, Brad, at Abilene Christian … Bob coached Jordan at Rotan and Burnet H.S. before moving on to serve as head coach at Coppell and now Brownwood H.S. … a prep honor student who posted a 3.96 GPA … volunteered time speaking to elementary school kids as a prepster … enjoys hunting and fishing … plays guitar and has written and recorded his own music.

4. Sharon Wrote About Her Family on Twitter

Happy anniversary Bob! We've shared so many memories over all these years. I love you more with every day that passes & I hope you know how much you're loved by so many & especially by me!🥰❤️@RobertShipley2 pic.twitter.com/1LOVzEn7Pc — Sharon Shipley (@sharon_shipley) August 25, 2020

Sharon’s most recent tweet came in August 2020, when she wrote, “Happy anniversary Bob! We’ve shared so many memories over all these years. I love you more with every day that passes & I hope you know how much you’re loved by so many & especially by me! @RobertShipley2.”

Her profile picture is a graphic that reads, “Never trust your tongue when your heart is bitter.”

She wrote about her happiness with her grandkids and quoted Bible verses.

She hinted at trouble, writing in 2019, “It’s not your responsibility to keep everyone around you functioning. Sometimes you must let them work through difficulties without rescuing them to help them grow up. It feels cruel if you’re used to enabling.”

5. Shipley Was Last Seen at Kirby Lake

What a way to start the season! Belton Tigers won 48-0 to Waco University! @RobertShipley2 pic.twitter.com/QT3V3MYixO — Sharon Shipley (@sharon_shipley) August 30, 2014

According to MyFoxZone, Shipley was last scene at Kirby Lake. Her body was discovered by game wardens.

According to Texas.gov, Kirby Lake is located “on the south side of Abilene, just east of US 83.”

The surface area is 740 acres, and the maximum depth is 16 feet.

