Things to Do in Houston & Events This Week [1/23/22]

If you’re looking for something to do in Houston this week, there is something for everyone, including singles, the soon-to-be wed, and families, with both livestream and in-person events.

Follow the Heavy on Houston Facebook page for the latest Houston news and more.

Here are the top events in Houston this week:

Inprint Cool Brains! Livestream Reading Series

Tomorrow is the day! Can't wait for OPERATION DO-OVER to hit the shelves. (PS: For whoever's counting, this is book 99 on the drive to 100.) pic.twitter.com/HXLtjjuR7U — Gordon korman (@gordonkorman) January 17, 2022

Inprint is hosting a livestream reading series, and this week they are featuring “New York Times” bestselling author Gordon Korman, who will give a presentation about his new novel, “Operation Do-Over,” at 5 p.m. Sunday, January 23, 2022, and answer questions submitted by kids, according to the event page. Free tickets are available here.

“Gordon Korman published his first book at age 14 and has written almost 100 middle-grade and teen novels. He is the New York Times bestselling author of the “Ungifted,” “Masterminds,” and “Swindle” series, and his books have been translated into 32 languages,” his bio says.

His latest novel is a story of teenage friendship, the page says.

Jazz, Cocktails and Conversation

Get a Nightlife: January 17 to 23, 2022 – 365 Things to Do in Houston https://t.co/vZAIxhMWkn pic.twitter.com/ClV3qnaQKm — LotusThree LLC (@LotusProfession) January 18, 2022

Interio Houston is hosting a singles event every Sunday downtown. This week’s event will be held January 23 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to the event page.

“Meet elite, classy like-minded singles while enjoying cocktails, conversation, complimentary light bites, and charismatic music. AMBIANCEEnjoy a smooth jazz and R&B mix curated by Houston’s top DJ and, an upscale environment from 3pm – 6pm. The party turns up at 6pm as we transition to Latin music and today’s hits. FREE ENTRY with RSVP!!!Free entry with ticket before 5pm. COMPLIMENTARY HORS D’OEUVRE On select Sunday’s we will serve a complimentary selection for guest until servings are out. Dining menu coming soon!” the event page says.

Find more details on Eventbrite.

The Alter Experience Wedding Expo

The Fun One-Day Wedding Expo will be held at Margaritaville Lake Resort from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 23, according to The Alter Experience.

“Wedding planning shouldn’t feel like a full-time job,” the website says. “Finding lists of wedding vendors is easy. But you want to be confident you chose the right vendors for your wedding. You need to be able to meet with each possible vendor so you can learn more about them and see if you even like them. That can feel like a full-time job in itself. It shouldn’t have to feel like that! It should be fun!”

Tickets are on sale for $15 to $25 on Eventbrite.

Cheap Skate Night at Discovery Green

Roll Into Spring at The Rink at Discovery Green with weekly theme nights, live music and more! March 6 – April 12, 2020 Tues & Thurs Nights – Skate to your favorite songs from past decades. Friday Nights – A live DJ, a light show and roller skating make for fun Friday nights pic.twitter.com/RYcT7qnDlK — Your Favorite Places In Houston (@YPHoustonTX) February 26, 2020

Discovery Green is holding a Cheap Skate Night Monday, January 24, 2022, the last discount Monday night skate of the year, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to its website. It costs only $8, which includes skate rental.

“Glide beneath the glittering lights of downtown Houston and discover the holiday magic on Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green!” the website says.

Monday Nite Jazz Jam at Cafe 4212

Andre Hayward is an Htown musical treasure and rare catch. Trombonist at Cafe 4212 Monday night Jazz pic.twitter.com/aiCmyS2wAP — mc intro-spaced (@shadeofashed) August 8, 2019

If you need something to do on a Monday night, head over to Cafe 4212 in the Museum District for a Jazz Jam from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. January 24, according to event’s website.

“Houston’s hottest Jazz Jam, with guest artists from around the world, rare and classic film footage, tap dancing, entertainment at it’s best,” the website says.