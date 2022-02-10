Things to Do in Houston: Events Near You [2/10/22]

The weekend is almost here! If you’re looking for something to do tonight or for a family activity, there is plenty happening in and around Houston, whether you’re looking for nightlife or fun with kids.

Paint & Sip Events for Singles or Galentines Day

Posted with my artwork at Prime art gallery in Houston TX. View them in person until 6/29 at 11002 westheimer Houston TX 77007 🥰 pic.twitter.com/6acUgjNUV8 — Dita Do Damage (@ditamontana) June 19, 2021

Prime Art Gallery has a ton of events coming up, including a Galentines Day Brunch and a Speed Dating Paint and Sip event.

The Speed Dating Paint Party begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022, and admission is $35. Singles paint night “is like speed dating without the awkward conversation,” Prime Art Gallery writes. It gives a unique opportunity to get to know someone in a creative way, the website says.

If you’re not looking for love and just want to hang out with your gal pals, head over to the Prime Art Gallery at 1 p.m. February 13, 2022, for painting and brunch.

“It’s a paint party for Best Friends! Grab your Galentine and celebrate at this super romantic besties Brunch & Paint Party!” the website says.

Get more details and find additional events coming up here.

‘High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest’

Feeling nostalgic on TBT as Alley team members share high school theatre photos. HIGH SCHOOL PLAY: A NOSTALGIA FEST ends Sunday. Tickets at https://t.co/YvrJ00Ws2F pic.twitter.com/wSfYW11nF5 — Alley Theatre (@alleytheatre) February 10, 2022

Support local art and enjoy a night out at “High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest” at Hubbard Theatre. You only have a few days left to catch the show, with the final event on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

The show’s description says:

It’s senior year in Carrollton, Texas, and Riverside High School’s competitive theatre troupe is climbing back to the top from last year’s unprecedented loss. Dara is trying to rally his teammates, while new kid Paul disrupts Dara’s complete understanding of himself and his small-town suburban life. When coaches Dirkson and Blow make a bold choice for the one-act play competition and the community takes issue, friends and rivals duke it out and find themselves in this uniquely Texan and thoroughly universal coming of age comedy by Texan playwright Vichet Chum, directed by Houston native Tiffany Nichole Greene. Developed in the 2020 Alley All New Festival.

Get more information and buy tickets here.

‘Sesame Street Live!: Let’s Party!’

‘Encanto’ and Sesame Street Live! top family fun picks https://t.co/o23zD3zTcE — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) February 9, 2022

“Sesame Street Live: Let’s Party!” is coming to Houston this weekend with shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday, February 11 to 13, 2022 at NRG Park.

“Get ready to jump to the beat on Sesame Street! You’re invited to the funniest, furriest party in the neighborhood at an interactive show on one of the world’s most famous streets,” the show’s description says. “Learn new songs and sing to familiar favorites with Cookie Monster and Oscar the Grouch, build a snowman with Elmo, flap your wings with Big Bird, marvel at Abby Cadabby’s magic, be amazed when Super Grover flies and move to the rhythm with Rosita.”

Get more information and buy tickets here.

Lunar New Year at River Oaks District

Thank you to everyone who came out to the Houston Lunar New Year festival. It was humbling to hear people’s concerns about our justice system. I’m uplifted by the words of encouragement from people who support my run to be the 1st Vietnamese female elected to the criminal courts. pic.twitter.com/n39wpfnmOH — Thuy Le (@thuyleforjudge) February 6, 2022

Celebrate the Lunar New Year in the River Oaks District Saturday, February 12 with Soaring Phoenix from 3 to 5 p.m.

“Soaring Pheonix returns to celebrate the end of Lunar New Year by taking over the District with a full Dragon Dance performance complete with acrobats, stilt walkers, traditional costumes and more,” the event description says. “Capture your memory with complimentary professional photos. Soaring Pheonix’s resources are used to aid various organizations serving underserved communities and orphanages in Vietnam.”

Get more details here.

‘Cook the Harvest’ with Hope Farms

Have you always wanted to learn how to make homemade pasta? Now is your chance with Chef Carlos, who will cook up a feast and show you all his tips and tricks on February 12, 2022.

“Pasta is the language of love. Learn how to make delicate and enticing pasta dishes with fresh made dough. Simple, delicious and versatile, this staple is always an amazing way to say ‘I love you’ on any weeknight and lets you run wild with whatever else you have in the fridge,” the event description says. “In this class, students will learn the fundamentals to rolling fresh pasta dough along with tips for cutting and storing noodles. Next, we cover the basics to making a seasonal pesto that makes the most of whatever is growing in the garden. Last, we will tackle how to prepare ravioli that are perfect for eating right away or storing in the freezer for a quick meal anytime and then enjoy everything at our romantic farm setting.”

Tickets are $79. Save your seat here.

