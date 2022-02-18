Things to Do in Houston: Events Happening This Weekend [2/18/22]

Looking for something to do in Houston this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mardi Gras! Galveston Presented by Yaga’s Entertainment

It's finally here 🎉!! Let the #MardiGrasGalveston festivities begin! Tonight we kick things off with the George P. Mitchell Award Ceremony and Parade @ 5 PM, the infamous Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade Parade @ 8:30 PM, and the Mardi Gras! Galveston Parade @ 10 PM! pic.twitter.com/c8gUEiiEYs — Mardi Gras!Galveston (@MardiGrasGalv) February 18, 2022

Celebrate Mardi Gras Texas style at the third-largest celebration in the United States. The party begins tonight, Friday, February 18, 2022, and continues weekends through March 1 at The Strand, according to Galveston’s website.

“Mardi Gras! Galveston, the third largest Mardi Gras celebration in the United States, normally offers the unique chance to experience sand between your toes and gorgeous beach sunsets while taking in the revelry and lavish parades known to dominate Galveston Island during carnival season,” the website says.

It all starts with 3 million beads, the website says.

“At Mardi Gras! Galveston, the extravagance found in Texas’ largest Mardi Gras celebration starts with the beads! More than 3 million beads will be thrown at Mardi Gras! Galveston and that’s just the beginning of the elaborate parades, headliner performances, family events, feasting and other festivities that come with hosting Mardi Gras island style,” the website says.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Presents ‘Revelations’

Alvin Ailey was a trailblazing dancer, choreographer, & activist. He founded the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York City in 1958. His revolutionary art honored the Black American experience through dance, and his impact continues to be felt today. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/ydNcVvusYe — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 15, 2022

You won’t want to miss the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s return to Houston. The theater company was recognized by U.S. Congressional resolution as “Cultural Ambassador to the World,” according to its website. They will be putting on shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday, February 18 to 21, at Jones Hall downtown.

See details on the full program and purchase tickets here.

Family Art Fest: Roblox Paint Party

The 🐐 @kingjames has arrived in NIKELAND on @roblox! Hoop on his hometown court in Akron and earn an exclusive crown all while throwing down a dunk in the LeBron 19 'Chosen 1'. Meet LeBron here: https://t.co/2iOJ4uyl85 pic.twitter.com/GoMRLosLk8 — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) February 17, 2022

The Prime Art Gallery will be putting on a Family Art Fest with a Roblox-themed paint party on Saturday, February 19 in Houston from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Join us for Family Art Fest! paint party with a different theme each time!” the website says.

Guests are asked to wear masks.

Karbach Rodeo Clown Roundup

LOW TICKET ALERT! 🚨 Have you snagged your tickets for Rodeo Clown Roundup, this Sunday Feb 20th, featuring @FlatlandCavalry, @shinyribs, and Aaron Copeland?https://t.co/hJRgnMI3NC pic.twitter.com/7rVAzFo7Fg — Karbach Brewing (@karbachbrewing) February 17, 2022

Karbach Brewing is kicking off rodeo season Sunday, February 20, 2022, with its Rodeo Clown Roundup featuring Flatland Cavalry, Shinyribs, and Aaron Copeland. Doors open at 3 p.m. General admission is $35 and VIP tickets are $100, the website says. Kids under age 12 do not need a ticket when accompanied by an adult.

VIP tickets include a separate entrance to a VIP area with an optimal view, indoor restrooms, three beers, a buffet and access to beer tasting.

“…we cannot wait to dance the night away and share a pint with you!” the website says.

Find more details and buy tickets here.

‘Hamilton’ Presented by Broadway at The Hobby

Broadway is making its way to Houston! Enjoy an evening with friends and family seeing the award-winning show Hamilton at the Hobby Center for Performing Arts. pic.twitter.com/nFmRjRKRyP — Territory at Greenhouse (@AtTerritory) February 16, 2022

“Hamilton” will be live in Houston this week at The Hobby Center for Performing Arts. Tickets start at $49, and are still available for shows beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 22. Find more details and buy tickets here.

“HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now,” the website says. “Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.”

