How Many Ballots Are Left in Each State? When Will the Votes Be Done? [LIVE UPDATES]

How many ballots are there left to be counted in each of the states that have yet to determine a winner in the presidential election? Two days after Election Day, there are still a handful of states that are moving through mail-in ballots. Nearly all of these states reflect an unclear outcome, besides Alaska, which is predicted to go to Trump.

Heavy has partnered with Decision Desk HQ to provide live results for the presidential race in every state in the country. Below, you’ll find updates for each of the states that remain undecided.

Here’s what you need to know:

Live Election Results & Map for the Presidential Race in Arizona: How Many Votes Still Have to Be Counted?

BALLOT COUNT UPDATE: As of Thursday morning, there were approximately 520,000 ballots remaining in Arizona, the majority of which were in Maricopa County.

LIVE Results & Map for the Presidential Race in Georgia

BALLOT COUNT UPDATE: The Secretary of State for Georgia confirmed on Thursday morning that there were around 25,000 ballots remaining, and that the vote count should be finished by around noon.

LIVE Results & Map for the Presidential Race in Nevada

BALLOT COUNT UPDATE: Nevada posted its first update for Thursday around noon, stretching the margin between Biden and Trump. Approximately 13% of the ballots in the state remain to be counted.

LIVE Results & Map for the Presidential Race in Pennsylvania: How Many Ballots Are Left?

BALLOT COUNT UPDATE: As of noon on Thursday, there are still 581,167 ballots to count in Pennsylvania, according to Electoral Polls Twitter. The margin between Trump and Biden is shrinking rapidly, with Biden gaining more votes.

LIVE Results & Map for the Presidential Race in North Carolina: How Many Votes Still Have to Be Counted?

