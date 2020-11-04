FACT CHECK: Did Biden Win 100% of One Ballot Dump in Michigan?

Did Joe Biden receive 100% of a ballot dump in Michigan on Wednesday morning? Some conservatives, including President Donald Trump, are crying foul play over this exact claim.

On Wednesday morning, Biden edged ahead of Trump in the Michigan ballot count. This was by all accounts expected. This is because mail-in ballots are being counted after Election Day ballots were counted, and mail-in ballots are expected to lean heavily Democratic. For that reason, it’s not entirely surprising that Trump would open the race with a lead in Michigan, only for Biden to chip away at that lead as the mail-in ballots are counted.

But shortly after Biden took the lead in Michigan on Wednesday morning, some conservative pundits began to cry foul at what appeared to be a strange ballot dump, in which Biden received 100% of the new ballots flooding into the count. Trump retweeted a tweet by Matt Mackowiak, a conservative columnist, in which this apparent discrepancy was highlighted.

Mackowiak tweeted, “An update gives Biden 100% of new votes — 128k+“

So what’s the deal with the ballot dump? Did Biden win 100% of the votes in one dump of ballots for Michigan? Is that even possible?

Here’s what you need to know:

No, Biden Did Not Win 100% of Any Ballot Dump in Michigan

OK, an update here from a helpful Twitter user: The screenshots are reversed. Biden's total DROPPED from 2,130,695 to 1,992,356 because @DecisionDeskHQ found a typo (an extra zero) in county-level data. pic.twitter.com/cBslqa0aWE — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) November 4, 2020

No, Biden did not win 128,000 straight ballots in a single ballot dump. As explained by reporter Arieh Kovler above, Biden’s total actually dropped because Decision Desk HQ found, and then corrected, an error in their data.

In other words, someone switched the trajectory of certain voting screenshots, making it look like Biden gained over 100,000 votes in a single ballot dump, when in actuality he “lost” those votes, because Decision Desk HQ was correcting an error in which they previously assigned him too many votes.

Decision Desk HQ has an ongoing thread for Michigan’s officially updated results, and both candidates’ results have changed with each official tweet update for the state.

Here Are the Latest Presidential Election Results in the State of Michigan

