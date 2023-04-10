Hunter Scheel: A Tribute to the Cameron Police Officer

Hunter Scheel was named by multiple family members and friends as the Cameron, Wisconsin, police officer who was slain in the line of duty on April 8, 2023.

Previously family members named Emily Breidenbach as the Chetek police officer who died in the same incident with Scheel. You can read about Breidenbach’s life here; she was described as a role model for youth.

Authorities have released little information about the officers’ deaths, other than to say they occurred in a traffic stop that ended in an exchange of gunfire. The suspect, who has not yet been named, is deceased, the Wisconsin Department of Justice wrote in a press release.

Here’s what you need to know about Hunter Scheel:

A Family Member Wrote That Hunter Scheel ‘Went Down Fighting’ & ‘Will Forever Be My Hero’

Jessica Janota shared a photo of Scheel and wrote:

I would like to thank everyone who has called, texted, or reached out in anyway. I don’t have words to describe how I feel. We will have details regarding the funeral in the next couple days. We can’t share details about what happened yet, just know that he went down fighting and he will forever be my hero. Hunter, my sweet boy, I will love and miss you always and forever.

“My cousin Hunter Scheel he was the Cameron officer shot and killed yesterday , Thank you for your service.. RIP,” Cindy Scheel wrote on Facebook, sharing a picture of Hunter Scheel in uniform.

A Man Shared a Video & Wrote,’This Is Hunter Scheel,’ Calling Him Kind, Responsible & Honorable

A man shared a video of Hunter Scheel and wrote, “This is Hunter Scheel. If you never met him you missed out on knowing a kind, responsible, honorable young man who loved helping those around him.”

A woman wrote with the same video, “The hearts are heavy. Hunter, thank you for your kindness and compassion for the community. We will miss your smiling face around the town. Thoughts and prayers to all families and friends and communities.❤️”

A person wrote, “I was in the same platoon as Hunter Scheel, ‘Brother Scheel’ for a little while. Truly a loss. 😞 Rest easy Scheel. My thoughts go out to his close friends and family. ♥️”

Cameron’s Police Chief Thanked the Community for Its ‘Continued Support’

Cameron Police Chief Adam Steffen wrote on Facebook, “Our community is experiencing a time of great tragedy. As we continue to work through this, please respect the privacy of our law enforcement officers and their families. We want to thank the community for their continued support and overwhelming acts of kindness. The support has been tremendous!”

In a news release, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) wrote that it “is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the village of Cameron, Wis. that occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, April 8, 2023.”

At approximately 3:38 p.m., an officer from Chetek Police Department “conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, gunfire was exchanged. One Chetek Police Officer and one Cameron Police Officer were pronounced deceased at the scene. The involved individual was taken to a hospital where they later died,” DOJ wrote.

“There is no threat to the community,” DOJ added.

“DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation,” the state Department of Justice wrote.

READ NEXT: Remembering Officer Emily Breidenbach.