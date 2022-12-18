Idaho Murders: Adam Video Surfaces in Moscow Deaths Case

A new Idaho murders video has emerged, and it’s raised questions about a man named “Adam.”

In the new video, a person suspected of being Kaylee Goncalves asks, “Maddie, what did you say to Adam?” The second person responds, “Like, I told Adam everything.” The girls are walking with a man.

Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were all stabbed to death in a knife attack inside an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho. The slayings remain unsolved.

The Adam video comes on the heels of another video that showed Goncalves and Mogen at a food truck with a man whose name has not been released. However, police say that man is not a suspect in the homicides. It’s not clear whether the food truck man is Adam. Fox News reported, though, that the man in the new video is the same man who was with the women at the food truck.

Goncalves’ Dad Doesn’t Believe ‘Adam’ Is a Suspect & Says He Is a Bartender

The video clip is only 17 seconds long, and it was recorded not long before the murders, which occurred after the women returned home and settled in for the night.

Steve Goncalves, Kaylee’s father, told Fox News that the “Adam” mentioned in the new video is not a suspect, either.

“We’ve had that film for awhile,” Goncalves said. “…It’s just two girls having a good time asking about their bartender…on the way to the Grub Truck.” He said the video was provided to the family by a business.

“We asked and did the obvious due diligence, and we looked into that, and it was pretty clear that this individual was not a part of the investigation as far as a suspect,” Goncalves told “Lawrence Jones Cross Country.”

According to Fox News, the network obtained the video from Kristine Cameron and Alina Smith, who run a Facebook page devoted to solving the Idaho murders.

Police have the new surveillance video, Fox News reported.

Police Say They Have Sorted ‘Through the Majority of Digital Content’ Gathered From Cameras

Police wrote in a December 16, 2022, news release that they have sorted “through the majority of the digital content gathered from critical cameras during crucial times before and after the homicides took place.”

They wrote that “investigators continue to comb through hours and hours of digital content submitted by businesses, homes, and the public.”

“Investigators continue to ask the public for additional help in searching for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra in the immediate area of the King Road residence during the early morning hours of November 13th. Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case,” police wrote.

Kaylee’s dad told Fox News that they also consider the vehicle to be a critical clue.

“There is a massive amount of digital content to review with a robust team dedicated to handling digital submissions. Other members of the investigation team are dedicated specifically to email tips, while another team is assigned to Tip Line calls,” police wrote.

“The investigative pace will not slow down for the weekend or the holidays. And the departure of University of Idaho students returning home for winter break is not expected to cause any slowdown in the investigation.”

They noted: “Digital Media Video can be submitted at fbi.gov/moscowidaho or tipline@ci.moscow.id.us. See an interview about the investigation pace over the holidays, as well as digital information submitted to investigators. This was recorded today, December 16, 2022 with Chief James Fry with the Moscow Police Department and is available for media and public use: https://youtu.be/rTBo-5zWQM8.”

