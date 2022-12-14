Moscow Murders Gas Station Video May Show Suspect Car

A new gas station video in the Moscow murders shows a white car driving by around the time of the homicides of four University of Idaho college students.

Is it the suspect car? It resembles the white Elantra that police announced previously they were seeking, although they did not expressly say they think the car was driven by the murder suspect.

It’s the latest clue to emerge in the high-profile murder investigation after four students were knifed in their sleep by an unknown suspect. According to Fox News, a gas station clerk pored through the video and noticed “a white sedan passing by at 3:45 a.m.” the day of the murders.

The four students – Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin – were stabbed to death inside their off-campus home in November 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Moscow Police Have Confiscated the Gas Station Video

After the clerk’s discovery, Moscow police confiscated the gas station video, Fox News reported. Fox News Digital broke the story of the video.

“I had a weird feeling to go get on the cameras,” the unidentified clerk told Fox. According to Fox, the vehicle drove by the gas station “real quick,” turning “down a side street off Highway 8.”

It’s not clear whether it’s the same car.

In a separate video, “several people can be seen walking in the background of police bodycam video” that was recorded near the students’ home around the same time they were murdered. Fox News reported.

That video derived from an underage drinking police stop around 2:50 a.m. the day of the murders and is not considered related.

According to Fox news, that police stop occurred “one-tenth of a mile” from the home where the murders occurred.

In a Previous Release, Moscow Police Say the Hyundai Elantra Was Seen in the ‘Immediate Area’ of the King Street Residence

Moscow, Idaho, police are seeking a “white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra” in the investigation into the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

“Moscow Police are Asking for the Community’s Help,” the police press release, issued on December 7, 2022, stated. It’s one of the first clues made public by police in the case.

Authorities revealed in the press release that a white vehicle was spotted in the area of the students’ home “during the early morning hours of November 13th.” Authorities have previously said the students were likely killed during the early morning hours.

“Detectives are interested in speaking with the occupant(s) of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, with an unknown license plate,” the release stated.

“Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about a vehicle being in the immediate area of the King Street residence during the early morning hours of November 13th. Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case.”

The release continued:

If you know of or own a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line. Information can be submitted: • Tip Line: 208-883-7180

• Email: tipline@ci.moscow.id.us

• Digital Media: fbi.gov/moscowidaho

Your information, whether you believe it is significant or not, might be the piece of the puzzle that helps investigators solve these murders.

