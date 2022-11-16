Idaho Students Killed: Video Scrutinized for Suspect Theories

A video of two murder victims ordering from a food truck is being scrutinized for possible suspect clues in the deaths of four University of Idaho students who were killed in Moscow, Idaho.

Police have confirmed the four students died of homicide inside an off-campus home. In other words, there was not a murder-suicide involved.

The streaming video captures customers ordering from a local food truck. Just hours before the homicides, it captured two of the victims – Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves – ordering food.

You can watch the video later in this article. Police are seeking more information about the other people in it, including a man who is seen standing near the two victims, as they search for suspect clues. It’s not clear whether the man would be considered a suspect. Police are just trying to talk to the people in the video to learn more.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Twitch Video Shows the Unidentified Man Standing Near Mogen & Goncalves

Journalist John Webb posted the video to Twitter. “Twitch video from a Moscow food truck shows who appears to be two victims, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, just hours before the slayings,” he wrote.

The video shows people milling around outside the truck before Mogen and Goncalves approach it to buy food. One of the student walks away. A man in a baseball hat puts his hoodie up and stands there behind one of the victims.

When the victims walk away from the food truck a few feet, the man follows them and stands nearby. Again, it’s not clear whether he has anything to do with the murders.

A Reddit poster observed, “This account starts their streams at 10 PM on Saturday nights and since the girls appeared 3 hours and 43 minutes in, that would place them at this truck around 1:45 AM on Sunday.” The mayor told Fox news that the crime happened between 3 and 4 a.m.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson told WIVB-TV that authorities want to create a timeline of what the victims were doing leading up to the murders. That’s where the Twitch video comes in.

“They’re in the process of identifying the other people who were there,” at the food truck, Thompson said to WIVB, “and what sort of contact did they have.”

The Victims Were Stabbed

Police have also confirmed that the victims were stabbed. According to Daily Mail, the murders were so brutal that blood was seen oozing out of the home’s wall.

“There was blood everywhere,” an investigative source told Daily Mail. “We have investigators who have been on the job for 20, even 30, years, and they say they have never seen anything like this.”

According to KXLY, the coroner says there was a lot of blood and the cause of death was stabbing. At this point, there is no sign that substance abuse contributed to the deaths, the television station reported.

“These individuals have been identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Conway, WA; Madison Mogen, 21, Coeur d’Alene, ID; Xana Kernodle, 20, Avondale, AZ ; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, Rathdrum, ID,” Moscow, Idaho, police wrote in a statement.

“All four victims were students at the University of Idaho. Please respect the privacy of the victims’ family, friends, and loved ones as the Moscow Police Department investigates this tragic event.”

On November 15, 2022, police revealed that a knife was used in the murders. They also said all of the victims died of homicide, meaning that none of the deaths was a murder-suicide. Police wrote:

On November 13, 2022, at 11:58 hours, Moscow Police Department Officers responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious individual. Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased. The deaths have been ruled to be homicide. Although no weapons have been located, based on preliminary information, investigators believe that an edged weapon such as a knife was used. Autopsies are scheduled to be completed later this week and will hopefully provide more definitive information on the exact cause of the deaths. Also, based on information from the preliminary investigation, investigators believe this was an isolated, targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community at large. Investigators are continuing to work diligently on establishing a timeline of relevant events to re-create the victims’ activities on the evening of November 12 and early morning of November 13, following all leads and identifying persons of interest.

Alivea Goncalves, Kaylee’s sister, told the Idaho Statesman:

“They were smart, they were vigilant, they were careful and this all still happened. No one is in custody and that means no one is safe. Yes, we are all heartbroken. Yes, we are all grasping. But more strong than any of these feelings is anger. We are angry. You should be angry.”

