Immortal Snail Meme Tiktok Trend Explained

What is the immortal snail meme trend on TikTok?

According to Know Your Meme, the snail meme on TikTok actually dates to 2014. It hails from “episode #285 of the Rooster Teeth Podcast,” in which hosts Gus Sorola, Gavin Free, Matt Hullum and Burnie Burns “discuss a hypothetical scenario in which a person receives $10 million in exchange for having a snail follow them wherever they go for the rest of their life that will kill them upon being touched,” the site explains.

According to Distractify, the meme poses a philosophical question, Would immortality and a lot of money be worth taking if you knew that there is “a killer snail that follows you forever and when it finally touches you, you die?” One Twitter user pointed out the obvious, writing, “The snail hypothetical is flawed because u wouldn’t be immortal if the touch of the snail would kill u.”

The immortal snail quickly became a meme that ricocheted around social media.

So is anyone else on immortal snail hypothetical tiktok or is it just me? pic.twitter.com/WsUrWWLWIa — Dylan Brown VO (@Barnacle310) October 21, 2021

Odd question, we know. But that’s the nature of it all.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Meme Has Migrated to TikTok

According to Know Your Meme, the meme gained renewed traction on Reddit in 2016 and on Tinder in 2017. The TikTok trend resurrected the immortal snail meme. A lot of different people have posted videos on TikTok about the immortal snail.

“Me and the snail, billions of years in the future as the dying sun closes in on the Earth,” a user Marshmallows wrote on ifunny in October 2021. That started the trend all over again as it migrated to TikTok and other social media platforms.

#immortalsnail was the hashtag some people were using on TikTok.

People Wrote About the Immortal Snail on Twitter

How mentally ill am I that my for you page is filled with immortal snail POVs pic.twitter.com/Gf72izLdqv — Lyra 🔪 🩸 (@eboyghostface) October 22, 2021

Here are some of the comments on Twitter about the immortal snail TikTok trend:

“TikTok is fully onto the immortal snail that follows you thing and I feel old. Like, that thread was new and fresh when I was like 16 or so. Also, kids, you’re not gonna get to be that old because the snail is smart and you didn’t account for the decoy snails,” wrote one user.

Me and the immortal snail meeting in 8043 to watch humanity’s final moments as they finally crumble and we prepare for another 50000 years of battle pic.twitter.com/ud6WdBWX3y — jack (@niihiIist) October 21, 2021

Many people created memes relating to the immortal snail.

Men discussing immortal snail theory pic.twitter.com/pyUp1pRU7H — Spooky Chokly 🎃 (@mcchoklo69) October 22, 2021

“I absolutely f***ing love the immortal snail memes for no good reason this is my new obsession please send me every meme you have of it,” wrote another Twitter user.

People posted about the snail finding them.

the immortal snail finally found me… pic.twitter.com/WQBoplMzIo — Erzawarudo (@Erbizawarudo) October 23, 2021

Some people were just confused. “i just logged into my tiktok for the first time after an HOUR of work and stuff. someone please explain to me how i went from fashion/plant tok to SNAIL TOK. i dont get it. #immortalsnail ???” wrote one.

“wtf is up w the immortal snail??” wrote another.

the economy after i purchase immortal snail repellent with monopoly money pic.twitter.com/c4ZIqT6AQl — luigiandsonic123 (@loogisonic) October 23, 2021

“All i gots to say is that if an immortal snail touches me im dead,” advised another Twitter user.

