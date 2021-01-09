Indonesia Plane Crash: Contact Lost With Boeing 737-500 Max

A Boeing 737-500 Max crashed into the sea in Indonesia with 62 people aboard shortly after takeoff, Reuters reported. The Sriwijaya Air plane was on a domestic flight which took off from Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta on Saturday, January 9. The fate of those on board was not immediately known.

The Boeing 737-500 was en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan and disappeared from radar screens after taking off just after 2.30 p.m. local time. The flight was delayed for 30 minutes due to heavy rain, according to Reuters.

MSN reported the plane crashed into the Java Sea, and some debris has been recovered.

Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 Dropped 10,000 Feet in Less Than a Minute 4 Minutes After Takeoff

Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta.https://t.co/fNZqlIR2dz pic.twitter.com/MAVfbj73YN — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 9, 2021

The plane rapidly lost altitude after takeoff, according to a tweet from FlightRadar 24, which posts global air traffic information.

Flight data indicates the plane has flown every day since at least January 3, and had flights scheduled daily through at least January 17.