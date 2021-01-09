Jacob Chansley, AKA Jake Angeli, Arrested in Capitol Protest

Jake Angeli, whose real name is Jacob Chansley, was arrested in connection with a siege on the Capitol during protests in support of President Donald Trump. He was pictured behind the Senate dais wearing a horned helmet.

He told the FBI he went to the Capitol "at the request of the President," according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case. The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Angeli, whose real name is Jacob Anthony Chansley, of Arizona, was arrested along with Derrick Evans, 35, of West Virginia, a newly elected delegate, and Adam Johnson, 36, of Florida, who was identified as the man carrying Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's podium in a photo.

Chansley, 33, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He was arrested Saturday, January 9, 2021, the statement said.

Angeli took photos behind the Senate dais and was seen walking around the Capitol building with a bullhorn, wearing his signature hat and red, white and blue face paint.

He has also held a leading role at far-right rallies in Phoenix, Arizona, according to The Arizona Republic. He told the newspaper that QAnon validated beliefs he has held since about 2016.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Chansley, AKA Angeli, Called Into the FBI & Identified Himself, Saying Trump Sent Him & Was Arrested Following the Capitol Protest

.@FBI Seeking Information Related to Violent Activity at the U.S Capitol Building https://t.co/cQ5KtgKXcg Jason Tankersley (Maryland), Matthew Heimbach, Jake Angeli (Phoenix), Adam Johnson (Florida) pic.twitter.com/aqGzq3yXbT — Vlad Markov (@vmarkov) January 7, 2021

Angeli was carrying a 6-foot spear with an American flag tied onto it during a siege of the Capitol, according to the criminal complaint filed in his case. He called into the FBI and talked to agents voluntarily. He said that he and other “patriots” went to the Capitol “at the request of the President,” an FBI agent wrote in the affidavit.

“In addition, on January 7, 2021, CHANSLEY called in to the Washington Field Office of the FBI, to voluntarily speak with law enforcement,” the affidavit says. “Your affiant and an FBI agent spoke on the phone with CHANSLEY, who confirmed that he was the male in the face paint and headdress in the Vice President’s chair in the Senate. CHANSLEY stated that he came as a part of a group effort, with other ‘patriots’ from Arizona, at the request of the President that all ‘patriots’ come to D.C. on January 6, 2021.”

Authorities matched images of Chansley to his social media pages, Arizona driver’s license and YouTube account.

“Media coverage of these events showed one of the rioters who entered the Capitol building dressed in horns, a bearskin headdress, red, white and blue face paint, shirtless, and tan pants,” the complaint said. “This individual carried a spear, approximately 6 feet in length, with an American flag tied just below the blade. The screenshots below of photographs posted on Twitter show this individual in the halls of Congress and standing on the dais inside the Senate chamber.”

Meet Jacob Chansley aka Jake Angeli. He is the domestic terrorist wanted by the FBI.

The right is trying to claim he is ANTIFA, but I have an interview showing him to be Q-Anon.

✨share this with someone who wants to deny reality✨#AntifaTerrorist #25thAmmendment #CapitolRiots pic.twitter.com/hEgt8plYoQ — ʍɐןʇǝɹ ɯɐsʇǝɹsou (@waltermasterson) January 7, 2021

He described the siege of the Capitol as a victory in an interview with NBC News prior to his arrest.

“The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win,” he said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Angeli, was arrested along with two others identified by federal authorities, according to a statement issued Saturday, January 9, 2021. Derrick Evans, 35, of West Virginia, a newly elected delegate, and Adam Johnson, 36, of Florida, who was identified as the man carrying Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's podium in a photo were also arrested, the announcement said.

Chansley faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He was arrested Saturday, January 9, 2021, the statement said.

BREAKING: Jacob Chansley, aka Jake Angeli of Arizona has been arrested, charged. pic.twitter.com/bFARkhWANr — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) January 9, 2021

Angeli told The Arizona Republic he chooses his protest outfit to attract attention, and that it helps to spread his message from QAnon. He appears at protests shirtless, wearing red, white and blue face paint, a horned helmed and ragged pants.

“The snowball has been rolling and it’s only getting bigger,” Angeli told the newspaper in February 2020. “We’re the mainstream now.”

At the time, he was a central figure at a protest in support of Trump in Phoenix, Arizona.

The FBI released a statement in the hours after the protests seeking information to identify those who were “actively instigating violence” at the Capitol.

“The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, D.C. The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021,” the statement said.

2. Chansley Has a YouTube Channel With 1 Video Sharing ‘The Secrets of the Universe’

Secrets Of The Universe: Energy, Frequency & VibrationLearn the secrets of the universe in this in depth master class on how energy, frequency and vibration play a vital role in all of existence as well as our perception of reality and the way life functions in our particular realm of existence. 2019-02-28T04:05:02Z

Chansley has a YouTube channel under his real name. He has 105 subscribers on the account. It includes only one video, “Secrets Of The Universe: Energy, Frequency & Vibration,” which was posted in February 2019. It is about nine-and-a-half minutes long.

“Learn the secrets of the universe in this in depth master class on how energy, frequency and vibration play a vital role in all of existence as well as our perception of reality and the way life functions in our particular realm of existence,” the video description says.

In the video, he talks about Nikola Tesla harmonic resonance and quantic computation. The video had about 7,300 views the afternoon of Saturday, January 9, 2021. He references previous videos, but those were not available on his channel.

“…everything is based off of the infinite probability waves of the quantum state of the universe being funneled down into a single perceivable stream of reality that is able to be perceived by the human body, the five senses and the mind,” he says on the video.

Angeli had a profile on Backstage.com which identified him as an “actor/voice over artist and singer” based in Phoenix. It says he volunteered at theater camp with the Free Arts of Arizona in July 2018. He wrote “Jacob Chansley” under “manager” and listed skills including public speaking and screenwriting.

The Arizona Republic reported he identified himself publicly as Angeli, but court records show he petitioned to have his name legally changed to Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley in 2005. He wrote in the court petition Angeli was his mother’s last name.

“I want my last name to be that of my step-father, my dad. I was not legally adopted by my step-father while a minor,” he wrote.

3. Angeli Has Held Beliefs Since 2016 Which Were Affirmed By QAnon & Has Appeared at Phoenix Protests Including a Black Lives Matter Rally

The Arizona Republic has reported on Angeli appearing at multiple protests in the Phoenix area, and reported he is always there in support of Trump and QAnon conspiracy theories. He held a tattered sign at a protest in February 2020 that said “Q sent me.” Angeli asked others in the crowd if they were familiar with QAnon, getting some affirmative nods in response, the newspaper reported.

“You all know who Q is?” he shouted to a passerby.

He elaborated, saying Q was “a government agent who wanted to ‘take the country back’ from pedophiles and globalists.”

He was also pictured by the newspaper in August 2012 at the state capitol, where he was protesting the closure of schools due to COVID-19.

The Independent reported he had a profile on Backstage.com, which he was using to look for acting work, but that profile was later taken down. The acting page in part perpetuated theories he was a paid actor or member of Antifa. Those theories have been debunked by federal authorities, they said.

NEW: Jake Angeli has been arrested and charged. pic.twitter.com/YHjniLyrUQ — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 9, 2021

Angeli has appeared at multiple rallies in the Phoenix area, where he was there to carry the message of QAnon. This spurred a theory that the violent protesters storming the Capitol building were not Trump supporters, but Antifa, and that Angeli was an Antifa member. The Arizona Republic has recorded Angeli at multiple Phoenix rallies, but said he was always promoting QAnon’s message.

He appeared at a Black Lives Matter protest in the Phoenix area, where he perpetuated the claims of QAnon, reports said.

“He said he attended those events to spread the word of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which falsely imagines that Trump is investigating corruption and crimes against children committed by high-level politicians,” The Arizona Republic reported.

Former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin was among those to promote the theory that the protesters were not Trump supporters.

“Media: quit labeling DC protestors ‘Conservatives, Republicans, Tea Partiers, Trump Supporters, etc’ LOOK IN TO WHO THESE PEOPLE ARE who’d choose an apparent leaderless insane swarm to create a perception of condoned violence. KNOCK IT OFF,” she wrote on Twitter. “And to any insincere, fake DC ‘patriots’ used as PLANTS – you will be found out.”

4. Angeli Volunteered With an Arts Organization That Served At-Risk Youth

Jake Angeli, professional protest actor. one of the men hired for the Congress siege and BLM protests. He plays both sides.pic.twitter.com/fKfwWdMu8z — Robert Miller (@rob_miller12345) January 7, 2021

The Arizona Republic reported Angeli lived in the Phoenix area, but the way he earned a living was unclear. The newspaper said he was listed on a webpage as as a voice-over actor, and that he sold online courses in shamanistic studies. He also told the newspaper he volunteered for an arts organization in Phoenix that served with at-risk youth.

“A few days a week – when the spirit moved him, Angeli told The Republic in a 2020 interview – he would stand alone outside the Arizona state Capitol and shout diatribes at the buildings, regardless of whether the Legislature was in session or not,” the newspaper reported.

He was at nearly every march, rally and protest in the Phoenix area during the 2020 election campaign, the Republic reported, and was the crowd protesting outside elections headquarters as votes were being counted. The newspaper said he seemed to hold a leadership role and was often a featured speaker. He was typically carrying a sign that said “Q sent me,” referencing the anonymous leader of conspiracy theory QAnon.

I wrote about the significance of Jake “Q Shaman” Angeli’s Norse pagan tattoos and the co-option of ancient pagan symbols by white supremacists for @RollingStone https://t.co/rw5LEvWWbZ — Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) January 8, 2021

He told The Arizona Republic his beliefs were cemented by Internet research he completed and by the book, “Behold a Pale Horse.” The book was written by Arizona author William Copper, who was gunned down by authorities in a standoff. The book referenced groups like the Illuminati, Trilateral Commission and Bilderberg group, that Angeli says control the world.

“At a certain point, it all clicked in a way,” he told the newspaper. “Oh, my God. I see now the reality of what’s going on.”

The author and radio host was killed by authorities “in a burst of gunfire outside his hilltop home in eastern Arizona,” the newspaper reported. Angeli said in an interview he believes the government killed Cooper to silence him. The Los Angeles Times reported Cooper was a wanted militia figure, and that he vowed he would never be taken alive.

“When you really do enough research, it all ties together,” Angeli said.

5. Angeli Claimed Capitol Police Tried to Stop Him, Eventually Let Him in a Disputed Claim

The guy in #redface who stormed the capitol today is Arizona right-winger Jake Angeli. It’s not a coincidence that an iconic image of white nationalism in 2021 is a dude playing Indian. https://t.co/D8KFTeRVb2 — Melanie K. Yazzie (@melanie_yazzie) January 6, 2021

Angeli claimed that Capitol Police let him in to the building. This was a claim that was disputed by other people who were there. A person who shot video used to circulate the claim said that police did not let protesters in the Capitol.

“They definitely didn’t just open the barriers, the pro-Trump rioters made a fist like they were going to punch the cops, which is why I started recording, then they backed off the barricades. Completely outnumbered, there wouldn’t have been any point in fighting,” witness Marcus DiPaolo said in an interview with New York Magazine’s Justin Miller.

He added “No, the barrier was there, protesters just pushed it aside and the cops abandoned their post.”

Journalist @marcusdipaola, who took the video, says this is false — cops did not open the barrier. Interview in thread: https://t.co/mJUpIsiQhd — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) January 7, 2021

DiPaolo said the superior officers did not give adequate reinforcements, “hoping to avoid inflaming tensions.”

About 15 minutes before the breach, he said police were outnumbered “100 to 1.”

“The cops ran to the steps to try to form a line with their asps, got overwhelmed and pushed back up to the top,” DiPaolo said.

I spoke with Jake Angeli, the QAnon guy who got inside the Senate chamber. He said police eventually gave up trying to stop him and other Trump supporters, and let them in. After a while, he said police politely asked him to leave and let him go without arrest — Adrian Morrow (@AdrianMorrow) January 6, 2021

Angeli told Adrian Miller of the Globe and Mail in Toronto that police let them in the Capitol. He wrote on Twitter, “I spoke with Jake Angeli, the QAnon guy who got inside the Senate chamber. He said police eventually gave up trying to stop him and other Trump supporters, and let them in. After a while, he said police politely asked him to leave and let him go without arrest.”

