Is Twitter Down? Thousands Report Issues After Facebook Outage

Thousands of users are reporting issues with Twitter, including slow-loading pages and other errors. After a massive outage took out Facebook and all its associated properties worldwide, including Instagram and WhatsApp, people turned to Twitter’s social media platform for answers. With the outage now lasting more than three hours, Twitter’s platform is starting to experience issues too.

Twitter Warned of a Possible Irregularity with the Platform

The Twitter API Status page is warning of a possible issue on Monday, October 4, hours after an outage took out Facebook and Instagram.

As of Monday, October 4 at 4 p.m. Eastern, the site’s latest update read: “We have identified and believe to have addressed the issue which may have been causing 403 errors for the oauth/access_token requests. Affected timeframe is predicted from about 2021-10-01 00:00 UTC – 2021-10-04 18:00 UTC.”

The API status site previously noted: “The Twitter data team is investigating a possible system irregularity currently affecting the OAuth1.0a flow step oauth/access_token responses. The presence and scope of any customer impact has not been determined at this time, but we will provide an update as soon as we know more.”

Twitter has not posted on its social media site about the issues.

Thousands Reported Issues on DownDetector

On DownDetector, thousands of users reported issues, which you can see in the chart below noting a spike in problems on Monday afternoon.

About 43% of the reported problems were with Twitter’s website, and 33% were with the app, and 24% were with comments.

One person wrote that they couldn’t load comments on Twitter.

Another person commented, “all go back to IRC channels.”

One person on Reddit asked if all the people from Facebook might be causing the issue.

They wrote: “Twitter is now also slowly starting to fail. Tweets are not loading, replies are not showing up. Too much load with all the Facebook refugees?”

Another person replied, “That would be a sensible explanation.”

Another person wrote, “Even LinkedIn seems to experience load spikes. What’s next. Yammer?”

Shortly after the outage happened, Twitter joked about what was happening with an understated tweet about all the people flocking to its site while the others were down. WhatsApp’s official Twitter account quickly replied, tweeting “hello!” with a waving hand emoji.

The issues aren’t limited to the United States.

📢 As you might be aware, Twitter is experiencing intermittent issues, with some tweets not loading. We're still receiving your messages for now, but if we do drop off, we aim to respond as soon as possible. Our latest updates to service are below. 👇https://t.co/LqgbiYodhT — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) October 4, 2021

Great Northern in the UK tweeted: “As you might be aware, Twitter is experiencing intermittent issues, with some tweets not loading. We’re still receiving your messages for now, but if we do drop off, we aim to respond as soon as possible. Our latest updates to service are below.”

The problems appear to be intermittent. On DownDetector around 4:15 p.m. Eastern, users began reporting that the issues were easing up. However, users have been reporting slow load times and other issues off and on since the Facebook outages began earlier on October 4. And while some people are reporting that the problems are getting better, others are saying that they are still encountering issues on Twitter.

