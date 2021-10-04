Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Down: Thousands Report Errors

Thousands of users are reporting that Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp have all crashed. People are sharing that they’ve encountered errors, including a “something went wrong” message, when they try to access the platforms. A 5xx error message appears on Instagram’s website, which can point to a server issue. The issue appears to be widespread. Here’s what we know so far.

People Began Reporting Issues with All Three Platforms at the Same Time

DownDetector reported a spike in issues for all three platforms just before 12 p.m. Eastern on Monday, October 4.

You can see exactly when the spike happened on Instagram in the chart below, DownDetector reported. Users reported 44% of the issues with the app, 29% on the website, and 27% with a server connection issue.

You can see also when the spike happened on WhatsApp in the chart below, DownDetector reported. Users reported the same issues with this platform, including issues with the app, server connection, and issues sending messages.

You can see that the spike of issues happened at the same time on Facebook in the chart below, DownDetector reported.

The issues were mostly with the website on Facebook, according to users, but some also reported issues with the app and the server connection.

People Are Reporting Server Errors & “Something Went Wrong’ Messages

Heavy observed an error message that read: “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

Instagram’s website is also completely down, including its Help page, where people often go when encountering errors. Instagram’s Help page simply reads “5xx Server Error” as of 12:05 p.m. Eastern.

ATT explained that a 5xx code means the issue is with the server. The website noted: “These [5xx] errors are caused by the server being unable to fulfill an apparently valid request from a visitor. Often, you will need the help of a server administrator to investigate them. It is also important to consider that quite often, a chain of servers is handling an HTTP request, so that it may not be your server that is returning the error.”

Facebook’s Developers Platform Status can sometimes help point to the source of issues with Facebook and Instagram. However, that page simply reads the same “Something went wrong” error also.

On Reddit, users reported testing the social media platforms with different ISPs and still encountering the same issue.

Facebooks and Instagram’s official Twitter accounts have not posted about the issues yet.

