Island Boy Song: Rappers FlyySoulja & Kodiyakredd Go Viral

The Island Boy freestyle rap song with the signature line, “I’m an island boy,” has gone viral. You can watch the much mocked and shared rap song later in this article. It shows the two island boy twins from Florida, Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd, rapping off key in a pool or hot tub.

The phrase has taken off online.

As the island boy twin Florida rappers gain growing attention on TikTok and Instagram, some people are posting TikTok videos making fun of them, however. Their lyrics and style have been mocked by many. Many people say they just can’t get the tune out of their heads, though, although that’s not a good thing to all.

“We the trending topic, now u know,” Flyysoulja wrote on Instagram on October 19, 2021. Find him on TikTok here. Heavy has reached out to Flyysoulja requesting an interview through his TikTok page.

Kodiyakredd used to be known as Redd4x or Redd_4x.

According to Know Your Meme, the island boys trend refers to “a viral freestyle rap video by Florida rappers and twin brothers.” The hashtag island bois and island boi have also taken off on Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘I’m an Island Boy,’ the Twins Sang

In the rap video, the island boys sing, “I’m an island boy” and “put my vest on, yeah.” Their TikTok videos have been viewed millions of times.

Flyysoulja is on Instagram. Kodiyakredd is too.

Some people who are mocking the island boys regard them as an “example of the rappers representing the stereotypical Florida man,” according to Know Your Meme. They have a YouTube channel with an official music video. The language is disturbing to some, so be forewarned.





The island boys engaged in a freestyle game on TikTok.

Reaction on social media to their island boy song was swift. “I want to be an Island Boy for Halloween,” wrote one Twitter user. “i’ve been singing ‘ima island boy, i stare at the sun’ to my wife the last two days, I think she wants me to die,” wrote another.

People Made Parodies & Memes of the Island Boy Song

These guys (above) took a stab at an island boy parody on TikTok in a bathtub.

“This is the most dumbest, sh******* freestyke,” said another man, sharing an island boys video. Be forewarned that some of the language is graphic in the below TikTok.

People speculated on which state they’re from (Florida). In one video on YouTube, flyysoulja called his mother on the phone.

He asked her to confirm his ethnicity, revealing that he’s Hispanic. She told him that he was born in America but that both of his parents were born in Cuba. Asked to give his race, she described him as “full Cuban” in that video.

What are the real names of flyysoulja and kodiyakredd? A person who says he knows them outed them as Alex and Frankie in a video (be forewarned that the language is disturbing and very graphic.) Multiple sites claim flyysoulja’s real name is Alex Venegas. There is a 20-year-old Alex Venegas who lives in Florida and is tied to a Frank Venegas in public records.

Some podcasters also poked fun at the island boys.





Many people offered comments on Twitter. “Can’t wait to open my 8 am meeting with ‘Ima just Island Boy,'” wrote one Twitter user.

“Honest question, can anyone in the twitterverse help me… whats the name of theses guys hairstyle? I’m tryna buy a wig and go as them for Halloween Face with tears of joy. #islandboy,” wrote another.

“I can’t believe I’m going to say this publicly but I kind of like the Island Boys,” a man wrote.

Another Twitter user wasn’t such a fan. “I watched that garbage ‘island boy’ video (yes I’ll admit a couple of times) now that sh** is stuck in my head,” he wrote.

